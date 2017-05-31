A Man Tried To Enter The Cockpit On A Malaysia Airlines Flight

Share On more Share On more

A man is in police custody after he threatened the safety of passengers and crew onboard a Malaysia Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening.

“It appears he tried to gain access to the cockpit and was restrained by passengers and crew."

"Approximately four kilometres out from Melbourne Airport a male from economy has left his seat and shouted that he had a bomb and tried to move towards the cockpit area," superintendent Tony Langdon, from Victoria Police, said in a press conference.

"The circumstances are that the gentleman stated he had a device, and he had a piece of equipment which, for all intents and purposes, is something that everybody would be carrying around on a daily basis," the police officer said.

Langdon said the man had claimed to have an "electronic device" but it had turned out not to be explosive.

“I could hear this idiot saying he wanted to go in and see the pilot,” Leoncelli told 3AW.



Leoncelli said the device was “the size of a watermelon”.

“It was huge, it was black and it had two black antennas coming off it, but it also looked like an iPhone jack. So it could have been just a beatbox thing."

“Staff were saying ‘Sit back down, sit back down’ and he said: ‘No, I’m not going to sit down, I’m going to blow the plane up’.”

“I said :'mate, what are you effing doing?' And he said: ‘I’m going to blow the fucking plane up, I’m going to blow the fucking plane up."

Leoncelli said he then thought he guy was "fucking insane".

“I said to my friend, 'mate this guy’s serious. We’d better fucking do something'."



Leoncelli said he then approached the man who ran "down the side" to the back of the plane.

“Then two lads grabbed him and disarmed him and bashed the crap out of him and put hog ties on him and took the giant black thing out of his hand.”

There was no imminent threat to staff, passengers or the public, police said in a statement.

Malaysia Airlines released a statement in which it stressed: "at no point was the aircraft 'hijacked'".