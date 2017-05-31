Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

A Man Tried To Enter The Cockpit On A Malaysia Airlines Flight

The plane had travelled only four kilometres from Melbourne airport when the man shouted that he had a bomb, police said.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A man is in police custody after he threatened the safety of passengers and crew onboard a Malaysia Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening.

Saroki19 / Via Twitter: @saroki19

"Approximately four kilometres out from Melbourne Airport a male from economy has left his seat and shouted that he had a bomb and tried to move towards the cockpit area," superintendent Tony Langdon, from Victoria Police, said in a press conference.

“It appears he tried to gain access to the cockpit and was restrained by passengers and crew."

The flight was turned around and landed back in Melbourne where heavily armed officers boarded the plane and arrested the 25-year-old Dandenong man.

#MH128 people on tarmac
saroki @saroki19

#MH128 people on tarmac

Reply Retweet Favorite

Langdon said the man had claimed to have an "electronic device" but it had turned out not to be explosive.

"The circumstances are that the gentleman stated he had a device, and he had a piece of equipment which, for all intents and purposes, is something that everybody would be carrying around on a daily basis," the police officer said.

Former Melbourne AFL footballer Andrew Leoncelli was onboard the flight.

Mark Dadswell

“I could hear this idiot saying he wanted to go in and see the pilot,” Leoncelli told 3AW.

Leoncelli said the device was “the size of a watermelon”.

“It was huge, it was black and it had two black antennas coming off it, but it also looked like an iPhone jack. So it could have been just a beatbox thing."

“Staff were saying ‘Sit back down, sit back down’ and he said: ‘No, I’m not going to sit down, I’m going to blow the plane up’.”

“I said :'mate, what are you effing doing?' And he said: ‘I’m going to blow the fucking plane up, I’m going to blow the fucking plane up."

Leoncelli said he then thought he guy was "fucking insane".

“I said to my friend, 'mate this guy’s serious. We’d better fucking do something'."

Leoncelli said he then approached the man who ran "down the side" to the back of the plane.

“Then two lads grabbed him and disarmed him and bashed the crap out of him and put hog ties on him and took the giant black thing out of his hand.”

There was no imminent threat to staff, passengers or the public, police said in a statement.

Malaysia Airlines released a statement in which it stressed: "at no point was the aircraft 'hijacked'".

Rahman Roslan / Getty Images

"[Passengers on that flight will] be accommodated at hotels and offered on the next available flight or on other carriers."

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews