A Man Who Injured Three People In A "Terrorist-Related" Attack Has Been Named As Sudesh Amman

Metropolitan Police Police have named the attacker as 20-year-old Sudesh Amman

A man shot dead by police after he attacked people in the south London suburb of Streatham has now been named.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was found with a device strapped to his body that police later identified as a hoax bomb. He was pronounced dead around 2pm local time after the incident in the busy shopping street of Streatham High Road, police said. Three people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates Twitter/@metpoliceuk

Amman was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack, which police believe to be a terrorism-related incident. He had been released from prison after serving half of his sentence of more than three years for the possession and distribution of extremist material. The circumstances surrounding the attack echo that of another former terrorist prisoner, Usman Khan, who stabbed and killed two people in London Bridge in late November. Questions are now being raised over how Amman was able to carry out the attack so soon after his release. Streatham MP Bell Riberio-Addy said: “He [Amman] was under surveillance quite soon after being released which begs the question, why was he released so soon?”

"It's very important that we don't let fear and divisions win, because that's when the terrorists win." Streatham MP @BellRibeiroAddy questions whether it was "necessary" for the attacker to be released early from prison. #KayBurley More on the attack: https://t.co/HYUZdWbO5l Twitter/@SkyNews

Treasury minister Rishi Sunak said: “The police are obviously doing absolutely everything they can to keep people safe” and added new measures to toughen terrorism laws would give police “more powers and resources to do that as well.” After an emergency meeting with home secretary Priti Patel on Sunday, prime minister Boris Johnson said: "[On Monday] we will announce further plans for fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences.”

Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected. Twitter/@BorisJohnson

Amman was first arrested aged 18 in May 2018 on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack. He was later charged over his ownership and distribution of terrorist propaganda. Detectives discovered that Amman had shared al-Qaeda content in a family WhatsApp group and pronounced the “Islamic State is here to stay.” He sent videos of beheadings to his girlfriend and told her: “If you can’t make a bomb because family, friends or spies are watching or suspecting you, take a knife, molotov, sound bombs or a car at night and attack the tourists (crusaders), police and soldiers of taghut [false gods], or Western embassies in every country you are in this planet.”

Large police presence in #Streatham - air ambulance, police heli. Unconfirmed reports of shooting on High Road. Twitter/@DanSmithNews

At the time of his conviction, Acting Commander Alex Boon, then head of the Met Police counter terrorism command, said Amman had a “fierce interest in violence and martrydom.”

“His fascination with dying in the name of terrorism was clear in a notepad we recovered from his home,” said Boon in 2018. “Amman had scrawled his ‘life goals’ in the notepad and top of the list, above family activities, was dying a martyr and going to ‘Jannah’ — the afterlife. “It’s not clear how Amman became radicalised but it is apparent from his messages that it had been at least a year in development. Whatever the circumstances, this case is a reminder of the need to be vigilant to signs of radicalisation and report it.” Speaking to Sky News, Amman's mother Haleema Faraz Khan said she had visited her son at a bail hostel on Thursday and spoke to him on the phone hours before the attack took place. She added that he was a "nice polite boy" who wanted to study biomedical science but became radicalised after watching Islamic material online. Police are continuing with their investigation into the incident, with Scotland Yard saying officers are searching residential addresses in south London and Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire. “No arrests have been made and inquiries continue at pace,” the Met Police said.