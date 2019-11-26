Community

12 Reasons Punjabi Thanksgivings Are Different From Regular Thanksgivings

A brown Thanksgiving is definitely an out-of-the-ordinary one, but one you should be a part of at least once in your life.

1. First of all, it's just another weekly potluck/get together for us.

@dontfollowme_mj via Twitter / Via Twitter: @dontfollowme_mj

Cha, paronthe, samose, aloo pakore, paneer pakore... every type of pakore you can think of.

2. We substitute every Thanksgiving dish.

Flickr Creative Commons / master phillip / Via flic.kr

Like, we don't even eat turkey.

3. And the next best option? Chicken. Tandoori, that is:

Flickr Creative Commons / Joegoaukfishcurry2 / Via flic.kr

We love our seasonings.

4. Why eat stuffing when you can have samose?

instagram.com

It's like stuffing, but in a shell. No mess.

5. Nothing, and I mean nothing tops naan. Not even dinner rolls. Which is why dinner rolls get booted out of our dinners.

Flickr Creative Commons / NukelarBurrito / Via flic.kr

Plain naan, butter naan, garlic naan, paneer naan, chili cheese naan — you name it.

6. We Punjabis prefer tangy over sweet, so we serve chutney instead of cranberry sauce.

GIPHY / FOX / Tumblr / Via ninjafarts.tumblr.com / giphy.com

7. As for dessert, the only pumpkins we eat are in saabj. Instead of pumpkin pie we eat jalebi, ras milai, gulab jamun, and any other yummy dessert.

OVO Sound / Wikimedia Commons : CC BY-SA 4.0 / Flickr Creative Commons: Nadir Hashmi / Via en.wikipedia.org / flic.kr

Oh, and now that we've talked about the food, lets talk about the groups.

8. We have the "uncles" group, where all the dads get together and do what they do best: drink alcohol and talk about politics.

Jus Reign via Youtube / Via youtube.com

9. We also have the "aunties" group, which is all the moms doing what they do best: drink cha and gossip.

Akakaamazing via Youtube / Via youtube.com

10. Next, we have the group of young ladies, which, let's face it — they're the Punjabi Mean Girls.

Dharma Productions / GIPHY / Via giphy.com

11. And then there's the young men, who just like to show off the expensive cars their parents got them.

BMW / forint.tumblr.com

12. And of course, the little kids group is so precious but also used for entertainment — let's take a moment for all the times we've had to "show our dance" or some other talent in front of our guests.

Jus Reign via Youtube / Via youtube.com

