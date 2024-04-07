1. A six-inch enameled cast iron skillet, for folks who live alone, are beginner chefs, or just want to dip a toe into the world of cast iron cooking without committing to a bigger, more expensive skillet. PS: Remember to season this little buddy!
2. A set of three MakeUp Eraser reusable makeup removal pads, because they're basically skincare witchcraft. Each pad removes any kind of makeup — including stubborn mascara — with just warm water, and can be machine-washed and used again and again. I am personally ~obsessed~. I used to use all sorts of pricey makeup remover gels that barely worked, but now I just use these, which get the job done every time.
4. A copy of Keri Smith's Wreck This Journal, because if you keep buying expensive journals and then not using them because they're intimidatingly fancy, this is the antidote. This journal has pages and pages of prompts and activities, many of which involve actually wrecking the book, and all of which are super fun and creative.
5. A witty soy blend scented candle that will make your room smell nice *and* subtly remind your friends that they need to invite you to all game nights, movie nights, trivia nights, wine-and-cheese nights, Dune 2 watch parties, etc.
6. A tube of Aquaphor Healing Ointment for anyone who gets skin so dry, it hurts (*raises very, very chapped hand*). If you've only heard about it but never tried it, believe the hype — this ointment has saved countless dry lips, hands, and elbows, and can even be applied to small cuts!
7. A tub of Moroccan rose shea sugar body scrub with over 2,800 5-star reviews — it costs less than literally anything you'd find in a fancy skincare store. If that's not the definition of "bang for your buck," I truly do not know what is!
9. A zip-up travel jewelry organizer, because taking off all your necklaces and rings at security, randomly shoving them into a pocket in your bag, and then finding them all tangled is not the funnest way to begin your vacation. This organizer has space for earrings, necklaces, and rings, so you can get as glam as you like on your trip, without worrying about misplacing or messing up your accessories.
10. A disposable flash camera that's super fun to use at parties, on trips, during nights out, or just in regular life. It's kind of weirdly thrilling to not know what your pictures are going to look like until you get them developed??
11. A ribbed plush throw blanket, because let's get real: Though spring technically starts in a few days, in most parts of the country, you're still going to be dealing with months of up and down temperatures. You need a Springtime Coziness Plan — a plan that this blanket fits into perfectly.
12. A fizzy bath bomb with a small prize inside that's like the best of both worlds: a relaxing, moisturizing, scented bath for the stressed-out adult in you, and a small charm or ring for your inner child (you know, the one who's always whining on the Target checkout line that they want a little toy).
13. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game, because you know how you and your friends are always saying, "Oh, we need to get off our phones more often and have irl fun"? Well, I'm CALLING YOUR BLUFF. For less than the price of a large cheese pizza, pick up this matching game, and spend a Friday night actually interacting with the people in front of you for once.
14. A yoga mat that folds down into a 12" by 10" square, because carrying around that classic full-sized roll-up yoga mat may be ~a vibe~ but it's also totally inconvenient.
15. A Kong Jumbler two-in-one dog toy, because its unique design combines the fun of tennis ball and squeaky ball play with convenient handles and a tough-to-puncture outer ball.
16. A wide-brim bucket hat that will keep your face safe from the sun and your general head area as fashionable as possible.
17. A bug bite anti-itch tool, because summer is just around the corner (yay!) and so are a million gross little insects who want to gnaw on your skin (boo). This reusable tool uses suction to decrease itching and reduce swelling from mosquito, bee, wasp, and ant bites — and it can also help remove splinters!
18. A mini lamp with a ceramic base and white drum shade, to give your nightstand or side table a mini-makeover.
19. A five-cup rice cooker that's like a tiny, helpful roommate that actually does their share of the cooking. Plus, it doesn't just cook rice — it can also be used to prepare oatmeal, grits, and veggies.
20. A pair of fuzzy faux fur crossband slippers, because when was the last time you had a pair of house slippers cute enough to wear out of the house? Your morning latte run is not ready for this!!
