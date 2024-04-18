BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Get Ready To Live In Compliment City With These 23 Cute Target Pieces

    If you're not ready to be stopped by multiple stranger demanding to know where you got your outfit...maybe don't read this post.

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A puff-sleeve floral print fit-and-flare dress, to let everyone know that you have entered your Coquette Era. 🌸

    Model in black puff sleeve dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute! The dress looks more expensive than it is. Quality layers and the subtle pattern is both lovely and adds depth. Love a dress with pockets, too. Exactly what I was looking for. Bought it online for high school daughter and she also loves it." —Bee

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and also in white)

    2. A cropped blazer, because it's time for you to finally live out all your '90s office chic fantasies. I say, go all the way with the look and put your glasses on your head! Push a pencil through your bun! Look adorable as you drop a bunch of papers! Etc!

    a person in a black cropped blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute style. The sleeves are a bit wide at the wrist but I will wear it scrunched up anyway. Super lightweight feel and a more relaxed structure. Runs a bit big. I sized up one to layer with sweatshirts. It’s not ultra cropped but hits around the belly button." —Chloe

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XXS–4X and also in off-white)    

    3. A puff-sleeve empire waist dress that looks like a seriously high-end dress, but its price is closer to what you'd pay for a seriously high-end brunch. How egg-sellent (sorry).

    a person in a floral empire waist dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit, nice and fluffy, not too long and very feminine." —Elaine

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and four prints)

    4. A zip-front denim cargo jacket because yes, I know you already have a denim jacket, but this one has such unique style! That zip front alone makes this one worth a second look.

    a person in a denim zip-front jacket
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Obsessed. Did I need another jean jacket? No. But this one was so unique I had to get it. The fabric is between a jean jacket and denim chambray shirt. I love that it has pockets. It’s so unique I couldn’t leave it there!" —Target reviewer

    "Obsessed. Wear as jacket or a top. Great quality." —HouseofMagpye

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–4X)    

    5. An open work crochet button down that's the perfect spring piece. This baby works over a tank top at work, over a crop or bra top for going out, over your bathing suit on that first beach day of the year...better get acquainted, because you two are going to be spending a LOT of quality time together.

    Target

    Promising review: "It’s lovely, comfy, easy to layer or wear on its own. I only regret not getting the matching pants!" —Ady

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors)

    6. A boxy cropped linen button down in a pastel shade, because Easter may be over, but dressing like an Easter candy egg is on trend ~forever~.

    Model in a pastel green long sleeve cropped button up shirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute crop shirt! I love that the fabric has structure. The crop length is not too short, which is great for occasions where you want to be comfy and chic! Love that it comes in very fun colors, too. Target is really getting it right with fashion!!" —JC

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    7. A high-rise maxi skirt that will make you feel so utterly Y2K, you'll want to immediately run to the mall and buy an Avril Lavigne album. (PS: Do malls still exist?)

    Target

    Promising review: "Skirt is perf. Stretchy, high waisted, sleek and comfortable." —Lauren

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    8. A fine-gauge ribbed cardigan so you can give off casual "Oh, me? Just on lunch break from my art gallery job!" vibes wherever you go.

    model wearing light brown ribbed cardigan
    Target

    Promising review: "This cardigan is much better quality than I was expecting. I bought it in black and it has a slightly dressy look, quality lightweight material, and a nice deep V-neck. It is a fitted sweater and looks great dressed up or down." —JM

    Price: $7.50 (originally $25; available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    9. A slim-fit off-shoulder blouse made with easy-to-wear stretch fabric, so it's comfy, but the asymmetrical neckline creates some serious "Who IS that??" energy.

    a person in an asymmetrical black long sleeve top in lavender
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this top!! True to size looks great with jeans for a date night! Buy it! 💕" —jlove281984

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    10. A puff-sleeve crop top especially great for anyone who's curious about the puff-sleeve trend, but afraid of looking like they're wearing a Halloween costume. This puff is subtle, giving your look a touch of fun without straying into "Samantha the American Girl doll" territory.

    Target

    Promising review: "Very cute crop top! I have a shorter torso, and sometimes I get lucky with crop tops where they almost work as regular-length tops. This does just that. The material is slightly stiff to hold that puff-shape, however, the sleeves and mid-section area are not too puffy, which I really appreciate. I was worried that this top might make my shoulders look large, but it doesn't at all — it's exactly how it looks on the models. Great neck-line, and I feel like all ages can enjoy this classic top. It's fun without being over-the-top, or too revealing. Looks great with high-waisted jeans, dressy trousers, and skirts. I purchased two colors – black and floral print. Great find and for a great price!" —Kemo

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    11. A strapless denim jumpsuit with a bustier top and cargo bottoms, because it's giving "Britney and Justin's matching denim outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards" in the best possible way.

    Model wearing a strapless denim jumpsuit with cargo pockets
    Target

    Promising review: "It was super comfortable, I wore this all day and got so many compliments. The top half has a gripping material inside, so it doesn’t slide down. Target really did a good job with this one!" —Gabby

    Price: $38 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    12. A long-sleeve plisse top that's comfortable and casual, but also a little more sophisticated than your standard plain cotton top.

    a person in a black long sleeve top
    Target

    What's "plisse"? Don't worry, I had to look it up, too! Plisse is a fabric with a puckered surface folded into many tiny pleats.

    Promising reviews: "Beautiful color, got many compliments!" —Escobary

    "So cute!!!! Very vibrant and a soft material." —Jocelyn

    Price: $15.30 (originally $18; available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    13. A bodycon maxi tank dress, because here's a little-known fact: wearing a tank dress is actually even lazier than walking around in sweatpants and a tank top, because you only had to pick out one piece of clothing...and yet everyone will think you got dressed up and put in a ton of effort. Witchcraft!

    Model in butter yellow sleeveless maxi body con tank dress with slit near bottom
    Target

    Promising review: "The best thing I’ve purchased at Target in a decade. And I buy a lot of great stuff at Target. But this. This is amazing. My husband even complimented it and has requested I wear it on multiple occasions. It’s supremely comfortable, retains its shape after all day wear (and after multiple washes), it’s amazing quality fabric (thicker than you would expect — I’d honestly pay a lot more money for this), and it goes with every occasion. I’m in love with this dress." —This Must Be The Place

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors)

    14. A zip-front floral print boilersuit with cropped legs that reviewers are calling a "short girl win" AKA if you are on the shorter side, you won't have to roll the bottoms of these legs up! Finally! (I am 5'2" and know the pain of Having All Pants Be Too Long, trust me).

    Model in a dark blue boilersuit with small light colored flowers printed all over it
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the color! Short girl win! I can’t believe how cute I feel in this. I ordered it thinking I just wanted to try it and I’d probably return it, but I’m in love. I’m 5’2” and got a size 17 based on the sizing chart measurements. The legs are actually the perfect length for me instead of being cropped, which is a huge short girl bonus. It’s roomy but not too loose, I can get in and out of it more easily than I expected. The fabric feels great and I adore the color." —Leslo

    Price: $45 (available in sizes 00–18)

    15. A short-sleeve pointelle mock turtleneck, because putting on a turtleneck instead of a T-shirt always instantly makes an outfit 80% fancier. (Don't argue with me, it's science.)

    a person in a black short sleeved mock turtleneck
    Target

    Price: $18.70 (originally $22; available in XXS–4X and four colors)    

    16. A pleather racing jacket, for style situations where your old jacket simply won't do. The racing-style neckline and tailoring set it apart from the moto jacket pack.

    a person in a black pleather racing jacket
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "This jacket is literally perfection. It’s dark brown almost black in some light and it already comes with slight distressing. It’s such a good quality jacket the zippers, pockets, structure, and material of the jacket is amazing. My new favorite jacket and it elevates any outfit. I’m 5’4",120 lbs, and I don’t have a big chest, and a small fits perfectly. If you’re bigger-chested you might want to size up because the jacket is a snug fit, especially around the arms. The only thing that would make it perfect is if the length of the jacket was a little shorter so it’s perfectly at the top of my pants/skirts." —Tessa

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XXS–2X and two colors)

    17. A midi slip dress, because layering season has finally arrived!! You can wear this over a baby T and tights, add a chunky sweater on colder days, or sport it all on its own once the warm weather really hits.

    a person in a light pink slip dress
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Much prettier in person, you can dress up or dress down." —Cris

    "I love everything about this dress. It's cute and comfortable. You can dress up or down. It's the perfect length (I am 5'10"). Not knocking down Target, but I really can't believe it's from Target! I got a similar one from All Saints, and I love the Target one so much more! Don't think about it, just buy it!" —KFree

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    18. A lace corset tank top that's exactly what you need to take your usual weekday "tank and jeans" look up a notch. You can also pop open a few of the corset's clasps if you want to convert it into a sexier, going-out top.

    Target

    Promising review: "This corset fits me so well that I bought all the colors." —Melvin

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    19. A boatneck bodysuit, because wearing a boatneck neckline is basically like holding a sign over your head that says "Hello I Am Polished & Sophisticated" (but with less arm strain).

    a person in a red scoopneck bodysui
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute!! This bodysuit fits true to size, and the pink color is so cute." —Michelle

    Price: $14 (originally $20; available in sizes XS–4X and five colors)    

    20. An open weave cardigan that's the perfect layering piece, because now people can see that you have great taste in cardigans *and* great taste in camisoles.

    model in a black button-up sweater and textured pants
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute, pretty good quality and a good length — not too cropped on me! I’m normally a medium and stayed true to size. Feel like it will be a good layering piece for spring!" —Sarahm2

    Price: $21 (originally $28; available in sizes 2X–4X and also cream)

    21. A sleeveless denim jumpsuit, because the retro-inspired collared top and zip-front + ultra-current wide legs = a totally timeless look.

    a person in a sleeveless denim jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m loving this casual cute jumpsuit. It can be thrown on for brunch with your girls or date night with bae. I think it runs just a tad large but is fitted in all the right places. Run don’t walk to pick this up." —calicandy

    Price: $44 (available in sizes 00–30)    

    22. A pair of super high-rise tapered jeans that are made with rigid denim in the front, and spandex-denim stretch fabric in the back — so you can get that structured denim look, without the extremely uncomfortable feeling of structured denim rubbing on your backside all day long.

    Target

    Promising review: "These are super comfy and fit great!" —Figs

    Price: $25 (available in sizes 00–30)

    23. An Olivia Rodrigo "Guts" tour crewneck T-shirt, because it's cute, it's official Olivia merch, and it also definitely costs way less than buying a shirt at her concert (since we all know that concert T-shirts cost approximately one bajillion dollars).

    Model in a black Olivia Rodrigo t-shirt with pink illustration of Olivia on it
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing down.

    Promising review: "I loveee this shirt. So comfy and light and slightly oversized, great fit!" —Lili

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–3X)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.