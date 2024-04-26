BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    19 Random Target Products Under $20 That Might Become Your New Favorite Things

    People who say $20 can't get you anything these days have probably not seen this rice cooker.

    Gabrielle Moss
    by Gabrielle Moss

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A six-inch enameled cast iron skillet, for folks who live alone, are beginner chefs, or just want to dip a toe into the world of cast iron cooking without committing to a bigger, more expensive skillet. PS: Remember to season this little buddy!

    A baked dish with mushrooms and cheese on a kitchen counter beside ingredients
    Target

    Promising review: "The skillet is so cute. Not only does it add a pop of color to my kitchen, but it's also incredibly versatile. From sautéing veggies to searing meats, this skillet handles everything with ease. The enamel coating ensures easy cleaning, and the size is perfect for smaller dishes or side servings." —Macaron

    Price: $10 (available in three colors)

    2. A flying squirrel catnip cat toy that may just become Mr. Wiggles's new favorite companion.

    Plush toy resembling a squirrel
    Target

    Promising review: "My cats' favorite!!! We have this toy as well as multiple identical backups, because it is my cat's very favorite toy. He plays with it, tucks it into bed at night, and carries it around all day." —es2675

    Price: $2.99

    3. A copy of Keri Smith's Wreck This Journal, because if you keep buying expensive journals and then not using them because they're intimidatingly fancy, this is the antidote. This journal has pages and pages of prompts and activities, many of which involve actually wrecking the book, and all of which are super fun and creative.

    Book cover titled &quot;Wreck This Journal&quot; by Keri Smith with a centered title block
    Target

    Promising review: "Great for tweens. If you haven’t bought this book for yourself or your child, then you’re missing out. It’s fun and amazing." —Cheryl

    Price: $12

    4. A witty soy blend scented candle that will make your room smell nice *and* subtly remind your friends that they need to invite you to all game nights, movie nights, trivia nights, wine-and-cheese nights, Dune 2 watch parties, etc.

    A lit &quot;Extrovert&quot; candle in a peach-colored glass jar
    Target

    Promising review: "This candle smells great, and the container is really nice. It’s a beautiful color and nice quality." —Lauren

    Price: $10

    5. A tube of Aquaphor Healing Ointment for anyone who gets skin so dry, it hurts (*raises very, very chapped hand*). If you've only heard about it but never tried it, believe the hype — this ointment has saved countless dry lips, hands, and elbows, and can even be applied to small cuts!

    A tube of Aquaphor that can fit inside a purse or bag
    Target

    Promising review: "HOLY GRAIL. Use for my lips, dry hands, and skin. Overall the best product I’ve found to use as a lip balm vs. traditional lip balms. Love, love, love it." —peaceluv

    Price: $6.29

    6. A tub of Moroccan rose shea sugar body scrub with over 2,800 5-star reviews — it costs less than literally anything you'd find in a fancy skincare store. If that's not the definition of "bang for your buck," I truly do not know what is!

    Hand holding a jar of Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub with product being scooped out
    Target

    Promising review: "Lives up to the hype. Wow, not only did it smell amazing, it made my skin feel so soft and smooth. Would definitely buy again and try a different scent." —StephyXSparklez 

    Price: $7.99

    7. A woven fabric shower curtain that's like a ray of sunshine (you know, in shower curtain form).

    A shower curtain with a multi-colored sunburst pattern
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Colors are great and makes it more fun to get showered and ready in the AM! I am so not a morning person so I have to hype myself up in the morning, LOL, and I’m big on making your space appealing to your eye, so this curtain helps!" —DD

    "I ordered this shower curtain to be the main focal point of the bathroom at the end of my hallway. It's the first thing people see when they walk down the hall toward the bathroom, and it is absolutely perfect! The colors are so pretty without being overly bright, and the quality of the fabric was better than expected. Perfect unisex shower curtain for my kids' shared bathroom!" —brittfaced

    Price: $16

    8. A zip-up travel jewelry organizer, because taking off all your necklaces and rings at security, randomly shoving them into a pocket in your bag, and then finding them all tangled is not the funnest way to begin your vacation. This organizer has space for earrings, necklaces, and rings, so you can get as glam as you like on your trip, without worrying about misplacing or messing up your accessories.

    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect jewelry holder for traveling. It has spots for rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Very durable, and the zipper opens and closes easily. It’s nice it has a small mirror in it, too." —Estrella12

    Price: $15

    9. A disposable flash camera that's super fun to use at parties, on trips, during nights out, or just in regular life. It's kind of weirdly thrilling to not know what your pictures are going to look like until you get them developed??

    Disposable Fujifilm camera with flash, on/off switch, and viewfinder
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Brought back feelings of nostalgia! Fun to use on vacation." —india

    "I love these cameras and always get asked which ones I use. Take them to an actual photo shop to get developed, not a pharmacy, and keep the flash on 95% of the time. This will help most of your pics come out properly!" —maria

    Price: $15.99

    10. A ribbed plush throw blanket, because let's get real: Though spring has started, in most parts of the country, you're still going to be dealing with months of up and down temperatures. You need a Springtime Coziness Plan — a plan that this blanket fits into perfectly.

    Plush pink blanket draped over a gray sofa
    Target

    Promising review: "The perfect throw blanket! Soft and not too thick and heavy. Love the green color! Bring it back and in more colors! Also, it has held up really well through wash and dry cycles! With two dogs and a toddler, I’ve had these for a year, and they look good as new." —JJ510

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    11. A fizzy bath bomb with a small prize inside that's like the best of both worlds: a relaxing, moisturizing, scented bath for the stressed-out adult in you, and a small charm or ring for your inner child (you know, the one who's always whining on the Target checkout line that they want a little toy).

    A pink, yellow, and blue spherical bath bomb
    Target

    Promising review: "I love these bath bombs, and it always makes taking a bath extra enjoyable!! So cute." —Carly

    Price: $5.49

    12. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game, because you know how you and your friends are always saying, "Oh, we need to get off our phones more often and have irl fun"? Well, I'm CALLING YOUR BLUFF. For less than the price of a large cheese pizza, pick up this matching game, and spend a Friday night actually interacting with the people in front of you for once.

    A card game named &quot;TACO CAT GOAT CHEESE PIZZA&quot; with whimsical illustrations, set on a table next to dice
    Target

    Promising review: "Loved the simplicity of the game where the rules are easy to follow. We laughed so much, and even my 8-year-old had a blast playing it. The rule about flinching got all of us a few times and just made the game even funnier. Highly recommend buying and even sent one to my sister for her to play with her son." —Tina

    Price: $9.99

    13. A yoga mat that folds down into a 12" by 10" square, because carrying around that classic full-sized roll-up yoga mat may be ~a vibe~ but it's also totally inconvenient.

    the folded yoga mat in a floral print
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE the foldable feature. Needed a packable mat for when I compete and perform (ice skating). Traditional roll up mats are awkward during these events. This way I can fold it, goes right in my skate bag after use. Less to misplace. Also will be useful if I want to place it on a bench to protect my costume. It’s a little thin, but for events and travel, it’s perfect. Ordered another one for travel!" —targetlover

    Price: $19.99

    14. A Kong Jumbler two-in-one dog toy, because its unique design combines the fun of tennis ball and squeaky ball play with convenient handles and a tough-to-puncture outer ball.

    Two dogs playing with a blue Kong Jumbler
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Great toy for chewers and big dogs! Love that this toy squeaks and also had a ball inside. Our Lab puppy has not been able to destroy it yet, and she normally does so with any other toys very quickly. Highly recommend. 🙌🏼" —Jendamin

    "Amazing toy. I honestly didn't fully know what to expect from this when I ordered it. My dog is obsessed. I don't even know why. He thinks it's very entertaining, and it keeps his attention for quite a long time! He is a very intense chewer and also loves balls. This seems to do the trick for both of those interests." —HBMMH

    Price: $14.99

    15. A wide-brim bucket hat that will keep your face safe from the sun and your general head area as fashionable as possible.

    Model wearing a denim bucket hat with fringe around the middle
    Target

    Promising review: "I am on Tretinoin and have a sun allergy. This hat is so pretty in person. This is the best quality protective sun hat I've owned." —Jaz

    Price: $15 (available in three colors)

    16. A bug bite anti-itch tool, because summer is just around the corner (yay!) and so are a million gross little insects who want to gnaw on your skin (boo). This reusable tool uses suction to decrease itching and reduce swelling from mosquito, bee, wasp, and ant bites — and it can also help remove splinters!

    The bug bite suction tool being used on a model&#x27;s arm
    Target

    Promising review: "I was so skeptical. I usually get huge welts from every mosquito bite but NONE since I started using this tool. It immediately takes away the itch, too." —LMML

    Price: $10.19

    17. A mini lamp with a ceramic base and white drum shade, to give your nightstand or side table a mini-makeover.

    The mini lamp with a ridged base, lit up on a nightstand
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for saving space on our small nightstands, plus affordable! So cute and neutral anywhere." —A

    Price: $12

    18. A five-cup rice cooker that's like a tiny, helpful roommate that actually does their share of the cooking. Plus, it doesn't just cook rice — it can also be used to prepare oatmeal, grits, and veggies.

    The mini rice cooker, on a counter, next to a bowl of cooked rice and beans
    Target

    Promising review: "I don’t know why it took me so long to buy this. I absolutely love it!! I’m not the best at making rice. So I love how easy and convenient it is. It’s also small, so it doesn’t take up much counter space. Also, it’s very easy to clean." —Ana

    Price: $19.99

    19. A pair of fuzzy faux fur crossband slippers, because when was the last time you had a pair of house slippers cute enough to wear out of the house? Your morning latte run is not ready for this!!

    Fluffy, pink faux-fur slipper
    Target

    Promising review: "This is my third pair. I love these slippers, and I wear them occasionally to the casino or anywhere I wanna feel stylish and comfortable." —s

    Price: $15 (available in sizes S—XL and three colors)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.