19 Random Target Products Under $20 That Might Become Your New Favorite Things

8.

A zip-up travel jewelry organizer , because taking off all your necklaces and rings at security, randomly shoving them into a pocket in your bag, and then finding them all tangled is not the funnest way to begin your vacation. This organizer has space for earrings, necklaces, and rings, so you can get as glam as you like on your trip, without worrying about misplacing or messing up your accessories.