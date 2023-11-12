48 TikTok Products That Do What They Say They're Going To Do

1. A set of Keurig cleaner pods — just what your single-serving coffee maker needs! It flushes out all of the residue that's been making your morning coffee taste...weird (as if Monday mornings aren't hard enough 🙄). Pop one in and brew as if you were making your go-to hot drink, then brew again without the cup to rinse it out. Now all that's left to do is *sips coffee* ~enjoy~.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
2. An Essence's Lash Princess mascara — it might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "This mascara is the bomb! You can’t go wrong with this, especially with the price. Believe it or not I saw it on TikTok and had to try it. I am very pleased with it. I use makeup remover to remove it at night. I haven’t had any problems with smudging. I also love the look that it gives my eyelashes. I apply one coat to each eye and then apply another to each eye. So, give it a try! I think you will like it!" —Happy Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller to pick up all your dog's (and your!) hair as you roll it across any surface, and it stows it away in the roller itself! It's a fan fave and requires no adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries to clean up after your furry family member. Seriously, this deserves ALL the rounds of appaws.
Promising review: "My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag. But no, this is a very very necessary item in my day to day life. Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-having friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product. I like that it picks up human hair too because as a long hair haver I can shed about as much as my cat does. It's a durable product too, I've had mine for about a year now and it still works like it used to and it's fairly easy to clean the inside." —Connie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
4. An AirPod cleaning pen so that your music sesh is as crystal clear as possible while you scream, "I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you" at the top of your lungs (same). This helpful little tool gently shimmies into the nooks and crannies of your charger and speaker to make sure your sound quality is top tier.
Promising review: "Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" —JMilwaukee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors).
5. A slim magnetic stove shelf, which quickly fastens on the top of your stove and gives you easy access to all your most used tools, oils, and seasonings while you listen to music and harness your inner Martha Stewart.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "There was no set up. Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
6. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty primer that has over 24,000 5-star reviews — and rightfully so! It's infused with squalane for hydration and has a velvety texture that glides easily over the skin for a poreless effect while providing the ultimate grip on your makeup. This might just have you looking like Barbie herself.
BTW thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Grab this while you can!
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $10.
7. A reviewer-beloved teeth-whitening pen — you'll see the difference almost immediately. It's painless, minty fresh, and helps whiten your teeth after years of drinking coffee, tea, wine, and basically anything that isn't water. 🙃
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95 (available in two sizes).
8. A highly portable wireless charger that'll come to the rescue after your phone's battery has been drained from posting all those IG Stories with your besties at brunch. Now you'll have more than enough battery life to take those selfies *and* call your Uber afterwards.
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.
Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver when getting down to low battery. Throw it in your purse or pack and no anxiety about running low on battery power whilst away. Also what's REALLY nice is while on the phone at home and using this charger, your movement is not limited to a short charging cable." —KaraK
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
9. Or a small power bank charger because having a quick and easy way to get a charge on your phone is a MUST when traveling anywhere. (Especially when you know you'll be out all day!) Oh, and it has over 57,000 5-star ratings!
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This little gem is amazing! This year we were fortunate enough to do some local traveling and attend quite a few concerts this year. I take a ton of videos and pictures, often draining the battery. This power-packed product charged not only my phone when it was low, but my boyfriend’s AND the girl next to her!! Since you can only take small bags into venues, this slipped right into the pocket behind my phone! We had numerous comments on it because of the little paw charge indicator. The flashing came in handy a few times when we found ourselves in the dark! I will be buying more and giving them as gifts this year!" —Annetastic
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
10. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that might even give your AirPods a run for their money. They come with several silicone ear pads so that they mold perfectly your ear, and they're fully waterproof! So if you want to have a live concert in the shower without disturbing your roomies, by all means. 😌
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "You can’t beat these for the price. Now I understand what all the TikTok fuss was about. If I had to be picky, I wish it had better noise cancelation. The sound on these is fantastic. Just make sure to choose the correct earbuds." —Art C
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper with four interchangeable blades that julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice your fruits and veggies for you. It cuts down your food prep time by a LOT, and the built-in storage container also lets you toss everything straight into a pan and avoid making a mess!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
12. A nontoxic, super portable Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner for when your floor has suffered through too much abuse from your kids or pets. Use this little powerhouse to remove those seemingly impossible stains and leave your carpet with a delightfully minty scent. It's widely loved by both parents and PAWrents!
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "I wish I had taken photos since I was amazed at the results honestly. I bought my car about a year ago and it had stains all over the seats — I didn’t want to pay $300+ for them to be cleaned since I’m a college student so I just waited. My sister saw a TikTok video or something about this machine and while I was doubtful that it would work since some of these stains have been there for who knows how long I finally bought it cause I spilt a blue slushee over my car seats. Lo and behold I now have a car with no stains whatsoever! I wish I had gotten it sooner!! I wish I would’ve taken before and after pics but I’ll try and upload some of how it looks now at some point! But 15/10 recommend!!" —jovana montoya
Get it from Amazon for $100.99.
13. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention 😬. It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Plop it into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top as it cleans out all the gunk.
Promising review: "I don't know what it is about these, but putting one down my sink and watching the foamy bubbles come up is SO satisfying. Really scratches an itch that I didn't even realize I had. I read about these in some article about popular products on TikTok and wanted to try them because my garbage disposal had not been smelling super lately. They did not disappoint! Super easy to use and leaves the disposal smelling fresh." —Liz R.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (available in five quantities).
14. A tub of magical cleaning paste The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your cleaning cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface (walls, grimy pans, gross tubs, I could go on and on..) shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "The Pink Stuff is definitely worth all the hype it has been receiving. I had seen it in some TikTok compilations and decided to give it a try. The very first thing I cleaned was the inside of my bathtub and wow! It really made my bathtub shine. Before I was using Kaboom, and that didn't clean as well as The Pink Stuff did. I was seriously shocked. The next thing I decided to use it on was some caked on grease on my hood vent. Just like the bathtub I was shocked that it was able to get it all off. All you do is apply the paste with a sponge or cloth to whatever you're cleaning, and then rinse it with warm water. I found with stubborn spots add a little warm water on the paste (if you have a spray bottle I'd recommend filling that with warm water and mist the paste), scrub the spot a little longer, and then rinse. It worked with no issue. I'm definitely interested in to looking at their other cleaning products. I would highly recommend giving The Pink Stuff a try yourself!" —JMURR
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.