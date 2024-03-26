39 TikTok-Famous Fashion Products That Are Worth The Hype

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A cropped tank, which is just one of those delightful pieces that fits into your OOTD no matter what time of year is. Wear it as a basic staple all summer long or under your favorite plaid shirts and sweaters during fall and winter!
Promising review: "Love it! It fits perfectly and is exactly what I was looking for. I was skeptical of ordering clothes off Amazon but decided to, and I’m glad I did. I saw this in a TikTok." —Meredith McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes XS–L and in 20 colors).
2. A puff-sleeve maxi dress with an elasticized bodice, empire waist, and ruffled frill on the neckline so that you can live your cottage-core fantasy.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and fell in love with the dress! This dress is very cottage core and fits well. The dress also has a slip under, so that it isn’t too sheer, and the sizing is correct for the most part (depending on your bust as the top half of the dress is made of “stretchy” material). I would definitely recommend this dress! Buy it if you’re thinking about it." —Jin
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in S–XL and in 27 colors).
3. A longline sports bra that has a classic V-neckline. It's made of sweat-wicking fabric and goes with, well, anything! Pair it with your fave biker shorts or leggings, and you'll be able to go straight from your errand-packed morning to your afternoon spin class.
Promising review: "I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good and supportive, sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. It's absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 20 colors).
4. A corduroy button-down with button cuffs and a charming turn-down collar you can wear on your next coffee date for a relaxed, effortless look.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out. If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $35.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 styles).
5. A pair of high-waisted crossover leggings that I've seen rave reviews about on my TikTok FYP more times than I can count. They're made of oh-so-soft material and feature a crossover waistband that ensures they stay in place whether at the gym, having a dance party while doing house chores, or just lounging around.
Promising review: "BETTER THAN LULU'S! I saw these on TikTok and waited almost two months for them to be back in stock, but they were so worth it. They’re buttery soft and the criss-cross design makes me look like an hourglass! They looked small at first but stretched just fine." —Lake
Get it from Aerie for $31.46 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, long, short and in nine colors).
6. A Skims ribbed long slipdress because it'll surprise you with how beautifully it hugs your body. With its lightweight, breathable fabric and elegant square-neck design, you'll be staying cool as a cucumber and feeling *gorgeous*.
Promising review: "THIS DRESS RIGHT HERE!!! I saw it and was like 'ehh idk, I like it, but where would I wear it?'. Then I saw it on TikTok, and I was like, 'Okay maybe I need it'. THEN I saw a girl with my same shape wearing it and styling, and I HAD TO GET IT! This dress is so comfy. I love it! I haven’t worn it out just yet, but I recommend tying the side as it is pretty long. Go ahead and buy this dress, baby." —Ember
Get it from Nordstrom for $80 (available in sizes XXS–4X and in seven colors).
7. An asymmetrical ruched satin skirt that looks so much more expensive than the price. No matter if you wear this out with friends or to an event paired with a jacket, you'll feel like a million bucks.
Reviewers do say it runs small, so order one size up.
Check out why this TikTok-er is raving about it here.
Promising review: "This skirt is super cute. I feel so sexy and will be able to dress it up or down. I’m so excited to wear it on my cruise!" —Courtney Queen
Get it from Amazon for $13.08+ (available in sizes L–4X and five colors).
8. A pair of slide-on fuzzy slippers if you're on the hunt for cozy house shoes that won't make your feet overheat. Plus, thanks to their hard soles, you can also wear them out to go for a quick coffee run or walk your pup around the block.
Promising review: "I purchased these after seeing a TikTok video, and let me just say, they came as pictured. I like that they are fluffy and have a rubber bottom for sturdiness. I would buy again in other colors!' —Felicia
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors and patterns).
9. A pair of high-waisted shorts from FP Movement, which come in many *gorgeous* bright colors and patterns that might just serve as a lil' extra motivation to get your cardio in today.
Promising review: "I usually buy all of my authentic wear from Lululemon, but I saw these shorts on TikTok and had to try them on! I bought a bright green pair and the grey. I will ABSOLUTELY be buying these in every color! They are so comfortable and are the perfect length/fit. Highly recommend purchasing these. They are a great price as well. :)" —Callieend
Get them from Free People for $30 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors and patterns).
10. A twist-front tube top, which gives you such an easy way of adding a bit more "ooh la la" to your simple denim jean look.
Promising review: "I saw so many videos of this on TikTok!! It did not disappoint. It’s super cute for this summer! It’s a must-have!!!!!! I’m wearing a large and it has a fit that's amazing." —Tania Zabala
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 15 colors).
11. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest that's about to become one of the most chic daytime pieces in your wardrobe. Pair it with a classic white button-down (even a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans!) for an effortlessly trendy OOTD.
See one TikToker (hilariously) admit TikTok made them buy it here.
Promising review: "I ended up purchasing three of these sweater vests. These are oversized but not ridiculous. I love the look. I wear a white silk shirt under the tan/black vest and I wear it with black leggings. As the weather gets warmer, I will put a white cami under the pink and blue vests. The pink and blue are both perfect colors — very soft and feminine. The sweater weight is a nice medium. These sweater vests have a very nice, soft feel to them. They are exceptionally comfortable. I am so happy with the oversized fit. They are super cool-looking." —Arlooey
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes S–L and in four colors).