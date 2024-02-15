32 TikTok Beauty Products Under $10 To Treat Yourself To Immediately

1. A The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Check out this TikTok of the hydrating stick in action!
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $6.79 (available in two styles).
2. An Essence Lash Princess marcara — it might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available as a three-pack and in two colors).
3. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty primer that has over 24,000 5-star reviews — and rightfully so! It's infused with squalane for hydration and has a velvety texture that glides easily over the skin for a poreless effect while providing the ultimate grip on your makeup. This might just have you looking like Barbie herself.
BTW thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Grab this while you can!
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in three formulas and two sizes).
4. A set of exfoliating gloves you can use in the bath or shower to gently lather off dead skin and impurities so you come out with ~buttery soft~ skin. The best part? You can choose from three different textures according to your skin sensitivity and since it's on your own hand, you can get specific about the exfoliation pressure!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three textures, six colors, and in multipacks).
5. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment infused with collagen, ceramides, and protein extracts to help repair your hair if it is damaged, over-processed, or has just spent too much time with that flat iron. Many reviewers are comparing it to Olaplex! Simply apply it on wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —curlyhead3
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.74+ (available in two sizes).
6. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that uses jojoba oil and vitamin E to help strengthen your nails and soften your cuticles for when you're about to go to brunch and you notice your nails are looking a little too rough for those mimosa stories that will be posted later.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic. I am not kidding you, this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago my nails were brittle and peeling, I always had my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" —Jocelyn Nackley
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
7. A pack of Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots to help your blemishes *poof* disappear overnight. You can stick it right onto your zit to help flatten it, reduce redness, and suck all that gunk out while you get your beauty sleep.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88 (also available as a pack of 60).
8. A bottle of widely popular Bio-Oil with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils to help fade scars and stretch marks while helping your skin retain moisture and achieve a more even tone. One reviewer even compares this stuff to sorcery.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it:
"Scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+.
9. NYX Butter Gloss that has a hydrating, shiny gleam that *won't* hold strands of your hair hostage. The only downside? You'll probably have a super hard time choosing from their dozens of gorgeous shades that range from subtle to bold!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. And Iam so glad I did. It feels so moisturizing and the color fits my tan skin so well. I could wear this all day. And it lasts so well. Not tacky or too sticky. Will be buying more." —Shalyssa
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in 37 shades and multiple pack sizes).
10. A cult-fave Maybelline multiuse concealer with a cushion applicator that makes it easy for you to conceal any blemishes or dark circles before you head out for another day of making the world believe you totally did not stay up binge-watching your latest Netflix obsession.
Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Check out BuzzFeed's full Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review for more info.
Get it from Amazon for $8.08+ (available in 40 shades).
11. A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner infused with keratin, vitamin B5, olive oil, and jojoba oil that'll help repair, hydrate, and protect your child's hair. Parents rave about how easy it makes it to brush through their little one's locks and leaves them with soft, bouncy curls! It works on adult hair just as well, so you might just have to use it for yourself now. 😉
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).
12. A shampoo scalp massager reviewers have raved about because it helped them with psoriasis, dandruff, and scalp tenderness. It exfoliates your scalp and gives you the glorious, relaxing feeling of a massage ~without~ the spa fees.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice.
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
13. A foundation brush that you're bound to love no matter what your level of experience is. With a perfect balance of soft and firm, it lets you achieve that hard-to-get ~flawless finish~ whether you're blending powder or liquid. Plus, many reviewers mention how user-friendly the bristle design is (especially for beginners).
Check out TikTok of the makeup brush in action.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok. I’m a middle aged woman, so it’s difficult for me to admit that. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product. I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." —Thayel M. Caison
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in 13 colors).