If You’re Worried About Spring *Literally* Raining On Your Parade, You Need These 31 Products

Promising review: "I got this a little bigger to go over my sweatshirt and it was perfect. It is super lightweight and kept me dry. It also helped lock in some extra warmth so that was a bonus. It's the perfect little rain jacket for the price." —Amie Linsday

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).

Or check out this rain jacket that comes in plus sizes!