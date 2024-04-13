If You’re Worried About Spring *Literally* Raining On Your Parade, You Need These 31 Products

1. A waterproof rain jacket that's lightweight enough to carry it with you as an extra layer for when those spring showers sneak up on you. This will help you stay dry and protect you from the chilly winds! Plus, it's got a hood that you can use to tuck your hair away.
Promising review: "I got this a little bigger to go over my sweatshirt and it was perfect. It is super lightweight and kept me dry. It also helped lock in some extra warmth so that was a bonus. It's the perfect little rain jacket for the price." —Amie Linsday
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).
Or check out this rain jacket that comes in plus sizes!
2. Or a waterproof Columbia rain jacket with a detachable hood, adjustable cuffs, and two zippered pockets. This one will also keep you completely dry during a downpour and can be packed down into its own pocket for easy toting.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this jacket! The teal color I personally bought is beautiful and goes with much more than I thought. Love how the neck comes up a bit higher for extra coverage in the rain. And the hood can be rolled up and stowed away so it can be used more as windbreaker also. Provides excellent coverage in the rain. Cannot go wrong with the quality of Columbia!" —Momof3wifeof1:)
Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in sizes XS—3X and in 52 colors).
3. Some absurdly cheap yet cute waterproof Chelsea boots because I think we both know you're way past letting a bit of rain ruin your outfit. These will let you splash around in slushy puddles all you want without any worry of getting a dreadful wet sock.
Promising review: "I live in the desert and noticed our upcoming trip to London had rain in the forecast nearly every day. I didn’t want to walk around in wet tennis shoes, and we were planning a trip with heavy walking. I have problems with plantar fasciitis, so I was skeptical, I usually buy expensive, supportive shoes. But I took a chance. These boots did not disappoint. I ended up wearing them every day in London. They were very comfortable, my feet stayed dry, they were super cute and the best part, ZERO foot pain. We walked a lot, 7–8 miles a day. I will put these in my closet for other rainy-day trips!" —volvomom
Get them from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in sizes 4–13 and 15 colors).
4. Or some rain boots with a unique quilted mid-calf design that sets them apart from your regular rain boots. Reviewers rave about how roomy and lightweight they are!
Promising review: "I love these boots! They are comfortable to wear and look great. My feet are wide and I tend to have trouble with boots because they rub on my toes, but these have plenty of room. I'm very pleased with the fit and totally impressed with the customer service from this company! I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9 and eight colors).
5. And a pair of waterproof sneakers for all the sneakerheads that would rather not wear rain boots, but would also rather not ruin their very un-waterproof kicks.
Promising review: "I bought these shoes for a trip to Alaska where I knew that it would be rainy and wet. They were perfect. My feet stayed dry and when they got dirty I was just able to wipe them clean ... I've even worn them to football games where sometimes people spill beverages and my shoes were able to stay dry and again I just had to wipe them clean. Plus they look cute." —Yvonne R.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 11 colors and styles).
6. Paul Mitchell's humidity resistant serum if this season's rain is sure to give your locks some unwanted frizz. This helps condition and seal your hair cuticle for shiny, silky hair — rain or shine! It also smells *delightful*, and reviewers love that a little goes a long way.
Promising review: "I have been using the Paul Mitchell Skinny product for years. I have curly hair and this really helps calm it The best is how my hair shines and has a soft feel when it is dry. I get so many compliments! I bought some of this serum for my mother who has short straight hair, and she loves it too. A few drops is all it takes. I recommend this product for great looking hair." —C Green
Get it from Amazon for $28.50+ (available in two sizes).
7. A reviewer-beloved Essence Lash Princess waterproof mascara, which works its magic like no other waterproof mascara does. This gives you glorious, clump-free length *and* volume that'll stay put through rain, sweat, or tears!
Promising review: "I have been on the hunt for the best waterproof mascara for decades now. My fave go to is the Maybelline Full and Soft, but I like to try new ones. This mascara was very impressive. It coats well, doesn't clump, and provides length and volume. My eyes water often and I haven't had an issue with this one. And you can't beat the price!! It coats well with just one application. Absolutely worth trying. It's also worth noting that this does not weigh my lashes down as I've seen with other brands. My lashes stay in place all day without flaking or falling. Stayed put after 12 hours of wear AND getting caught in a rain storm." —swb
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A mattifying waterproof On Til' Dawn One/Size setting spray, which I'm pretty sure has some sort of miraculous witchcraft in it. Beyoncé used it at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show — and mother's face stayed looking fresh and FLAWLESS through the downpour. Honestly, just take my money.
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup guru Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
Promising review: "I seriously thought I would never find a way to keep my makeup from melting off on hot summer days that are above 100 degrees F but this is magical. No dripping or spotty patchiness after, and application is even because it's a fine mist. Don't forget to shake well before application. My makeup stays in place and I have an oily T-zone and very oily lids. I totally recommended this product to all my friends and family. Also, try it with their blurring primer. This is now my most loved setting spray for ☀️. Thank you for creating this awesome product." —beautybee7
Get it from Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes).
9. A volcanic stone face roller because it works like magic to eliminate excess oil and mattify your skin as you roll it around your face. Since spring is about to bring on allll the humidity, you'll appreciate this wonderful little tool!
As one of the more oily-skinned girlies, I also bring this with me everywhere for on-the-go touch ups. It's reusable, washable, and won't remove that gorgeous face of makeup. See it in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I really like this product, it helps for when I'm in a pinch and need to get rid of the oil on my face but cant wash my face because of makeup or something. It also keeps my makeup decently intact, I just have to touch it up only a little bit after I roll this over it." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $9.83 (also available as a rose quartz roller).
10. A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots — if you're a hiker, you'll wonder how you ever lived without these babies. Not only do they come in many cute colors, but they'll keep your feet totally dry and have a reinforced toe and heel construction that makes them supportive, stable, and super long-lasting.
Promising review: "I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.
Get them from Amazon for $54.59+ (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and 21 colors).
11. A tennis shoe cleaner, which puts even your most unsightly, mud-stained pairs of shoes to the test. It even comes with a brush for scrubbing the dirt away. So go ahead and grab those shoes you never thought you'd be able to wear in public again — this'll make them look brand spankin' new.
This will work on leathers, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, and cloth.
Promising review: "I have had my Nike Roshe runs for about a year now, and I don't go easy on them. I play sports and run in the dirt with them all the time, but I also like to wear them for fashion purposes. Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them — now I can wear them for even longer. Very pleased with Pink Miracle, I will buy it again when I run out of my bottle." —Romario
Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in two sizes).
12. A heat and humidity gel infused with ceramides that define your curls with a strong, long-lasting hold that helps prevent frizz and flyaways. And it helps prevent damage caused by heat styling! Sign me up.
Promising review: "I have 2c and 3a, even 3b in parts fine hair prone to frizz. I live in south Florida and the humidity has always been my nemesis. I've tried creams, gels, leave ins, everything. No matter what I tried, I never got good results. Even though I slept with a silk scrunchie, I would wake up to frizzy, no definition and no bounce curls. This product is amazing. My day three hair looks even better than day one. All I do is add a spritz of water and a tiny bit of gel and it looks amazing, the curls are defined and actually spring back into shape. My hair hasn’t sprung in I don’t know how long. I’m seriously about to buy their whole line because I finally found something that works for me. Try it!!!!" —Terri
Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in three sizes).