43 Super Simple Products To Make Life A Bit Less Stressful In 2024

1. A popular time-marked water bottle, because you're probably dehydrated as we speak. The time stamps help you stay on track with how much water you've actually drunk throughout the day, and it also doubles as a little bestie with phrases that cheer you on as you strive to reach your H2O goal intake.
Promising review: "At first I was somewhat hopeful, but then I was like no way will marking each hour on a bottle actually help me drink more wa— HOLY HELL IT WORKS!!! Those times marked on the bottle are little reminders on where you are with your water intake for the day without having to think. It’s like your mom telling you to drink more water.
The straw is GREAT — not the weird kind where you have to bite it to suck the water out — and it doesn’t make a loud sucking noise at all. Also, it does NOT spill when my kids knock it to the floor every five minutes. An overall win. I don’t usually write reviews, but for this I had to... this bottle has ended my dehydration." —Amazon Customer
2. A daily planner that's so adorably organized, you'll want to keep sneaking a peek at what your day is gonna look like. It helps you track your calls, goals, water intake, and even has a gratitude reminder section!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a small, family-owned business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
3. An undated habit calendar here to offer you the guidance you need to finally reach those goals you've been looking to achieve. It includes 12 months worth of tracking strategies for daily, weekly, and monthly goals, and even has a lil' brainstorm section that helps you think about things you might want to track, like your budget and sleep patterns.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly. I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." —Flight of Stars
4. A weekly Wet & Forget shower cleaner if you haven't cleaned your shower in ages. This will rid it of soap scum, grime, and body oils *without* all the laborious scrubbing. It also removes stains from non-porous surfaces and leaves behind a soft, delightful vanilla scent. Just spray it on, let it sit overnight, rinse, and you're all set!
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
5. A super portable weekly pill organizer with a magnetized base for on-the-go convenience. It helps you easily organize your pills and vitamins for the week — and don't worry about knocking them over, the push-through silicone lids will keep them from spilling!
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old-lady pill box...and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not to lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
6. A tub of magical cleaning paste, The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
7. A weekly meal planner to save you time *and* money. It helps you plan all your meals in advance with space for your weekly shopping list so that you can take it to the store with you. Or stick it on your fridge so the kids can stop asking "what's for dinner?"
The list magnetizes to the fridge, and has the meal plan on one side, and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.
Promising review: "This simple tool is just what I needed to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful to me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we would just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
8. A set of Bed Bands because having to tuck all four corners of your fitted sheet back into your mattress by yourself is truly a humbling experience. These bands act like suspenders for your mattress so that your fitted sheet finally stops popping off in the middle of the night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
9. A set of squishy Globbles — if anything, adults need fidget toys even more than kids. Throw them at the wall, the ceiling, or at the cabinet you stubbed your toe on an hour ago and watch as they "glob" onto the surface in an ever so satisfying way. The best part? These stretchy little things stick onto basically any flat surface without leaving any messy residue!
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
10. A pair of wireless sleep headphones that you can wear as a headband so that you can stop worrying about dropping an airpod as you nap on a plane or having them hurt in your ears if you're trying to doze off to the sound of music or a podcast. *Yawns*.. goodnight.
Promising review: "Oh my goodness! Where has this been all my life?? Just a couple of days ago I was trying to sleep with earbuds in. I would wake up every time I moved because they were hard and hurt my ears. But THESE wireless headphones are the best! I can turn over in bed freely and it doesn't wake me up. I have trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep. Now I can play sleep videos which help drone me to sleep and keep me asleep. The only drawback is that while I love the material it can be a little warm in the middle of the night. I LOVE THEM!!" —Godsinger
