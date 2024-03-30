If You Drink Coffee Almost As Much As You Drink Water, Here Are 31 Products You’re Gonna Love

Check out this TikTok to see it in action.

To preface my opinion on this espresso machine, I am a *huge* coffee enthusiast. The barista of the family, if you will (not to toot my own horn). I resisted purchasing this machine for YEARS because I never thought the price tag could ever truly be worth it. However, with my NYE resolution of cutting my Starbucks expenses came the dilemma of creating an at-home process that would give me the perfect cup of coffee. So, I finally decided to make the investment in the Breville Barista espresso machine. To summarize, I am now reluctant to have any caffeinated libations that don't come from this thing. It adds so much more creamy richness to your brew. And!! It most definitely pays for itself in the long run. I can't even begin to tell you how much $$$ I've saved on trips to and drinks from the coffee shop (it really does all add up!!). Trust me — once you get the use of it down, you'll never go back. My only regret is that I didn't get it sooner!



Promising review: "I chose this maker after extensive research so I could choose the heat of the milk by touch, dialing in taste by preference, and the "hands-on" experience that true cooks love. BEST ESPRESSO, CAPPUCCINO, TEA, BLACK COFFEE I've ever had. Worth 5X the price." —Include the details

Get it from Amazon for $699.95 (available in two colors).