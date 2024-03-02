If You Drink Coffee Almost As Much As You Drink Water, Here Are 31 Products You’re Gonna Love

1. A handheld milk frother if you spend so much money at the coffee shop, the baristas are starting to learn your name. 😬 This lets you curate your own rich, creamy foam in seconds so that you can enjoy caramel macchiatos and other foamy cups of joy from the comfort of your own home (and with probably twice the amount of money in your bank account than usual).
Promising review: "Best frother that I've ever used...very comfortable to use and powerful, too. Got this to replace another branded one that zonked out on me after only a couple of months. Love love this frother. I use it to 'blend' my morning coffee with coconut oil. This frother is more powerful than my last. The stand is a nice little bonus to keep the frother off the table and from rolling off the counter. The handle is very comfortable to hold. The back (if the label is facing you), has an index finger rest. I highly recommend this frother." —N Duong
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 45 styles).
2. And a milk frothing pitcher complete with a narrow spout and a precision pen that makes it *perfect* for practicing latte art! Step aside everyone, it's my time to become the coffee snob I was always meant to be.
Promising reviews: "This product is perfect for creating the perfect froth for cappuccinos, lattes, and more. The stainless steel construction ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip during use. I'm a beginner and this product helps me to elevate my coffee experience to new heights. It's a must-have addition for any coffee enthusiast!" —Camila Romero
"I loved the size and shape of this pitcher. It made a really nice, clean pour to try my hand at latte art. The pitcher is exceedingly well made. I feel like it will hold up to many years of use. The pen was also interesting and added another way to help me create art without the use of a toothpick or disposable stirrer. The item was nicely packaged and came securely wrapped. I would definitely recommend." —Shel
Get it from Amazon for 11.97+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).
3. A cold brew coffee maker to prep your morning fix the night before and wake up to some freshly made iced coffee ready to give you the energy you need for the day. It's airtight to keep all the delicious flavor in and comes with an ultra-fine mesh filter to keep those pesky coffee grounds out!
This pitcher is BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and locks in all the fresh coffee flavors. Just add ground coffee, cold water, refrigerate, and voila! My caffeine obsession will definitely be getting much worse now.
Promising review: "I ordered the larger size of this product and I am very pleased with the quality and simplicity of it! It takes me no more than 2–3 minutes to get the jar prepped, and letting it sit 12–24 hours in the refrigerator has had the best results for me. The jar itself is easy to clean, but you do have to rinse the mesh cone out for quite a while to get all the grounds out. It fits perfectly in my refrigerator and lasts me about 4–5 days. This cute cold brew coffee jar is such a life and time saver for my busy college mornings!" —Bailey Bryant
Get it from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
4. And a set of glass tumblers if you're on team iced coffee. These come with bamboo lids and reusable glass straws and will simply make you look fancier every time you take a break from multitasking (or multi-slacking) to take a sip of your morning fix.
They are also dishwasher-safe and come with two cleaning brushes to make it easy for you to clean those straws and use them right away again.
I use these myself every day, and I swear everything just tastes better when you're drinking from these. They're so aesthetically pleasing that my friends have bought them as well, and they no longer drink their morning iced coffee from anything but these cups. I also love that I can reuse the glass straws and don't have to throw away plastic straws every day! Super easy to clean, too!
Promising review: "Buy these if you want to give yourself a little treat every day of your life. It doesn't matter if it's water or the most expensive drink you've ever made; these glasses will make you feel aesthetic. They're super easy to clean by hand or just throw them in the dishwasher like me." —Reagan Kirk
Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99.
5. Keurig's single-serve brewer, which lets you brew up to six cups of caffeinated sweetness before having to refill it (making your morning routine flow a lot more ~flowy~). Just pop your favorite K-cup right in, and get ready to enjoy your cup of sunshine.
Promising review: "This coffee machine remains undefeated. It is used primarily in places of business, which makes it the ideal home coffee maker for those who want something extra. It gives a fantastic aesthetic look in your kitchen, it doesn’t make any loud sounds like other coffee machines, it heats fast, it has auto-power off after two hours, and it makes stronger brew coffee than other machines. If you’re still in doubt, don’t be. This is the ONE." —AdonnisKing
Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in two colors).
6. A set of cleaning K-Cups — just what your single-serving coffee maker needs! It flushes out all of the residue that's been making your morning coffee taste...weird (as if Monday mornings aren't hard enough 🙄). Pop one in and brew as if you were making your go-to hot drink, then brew again without the cup to rinse it out. Now all that's left to do is *sips coffee* ~enjoy~.
No wiping or scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available as a 12-pack).
7. A pair of insulated minimalist coffee mugs because if I can take my cappuccino to the next level by making it look like it belongs in an Italian catalog, why wouldn't I? Plus, reviewers say they are *super* durable!
Promising review: "We have so many mugs, but after buying a set of these, we had to buy a second pair immediately! They’re lightweight but sturdy. They keep your drink warm for a good amount of time and are super classy-looking. You can also toss them in the dishwasher! Super happy with these mugs!" —T
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.95 (also available as espresso mugs).
8. Or a set of charming ceramic boho-style mugs with a wide mouth that is *perfect* for trying out some latte art! With a comfortable large handle and a nature-inspired color scheme, these'll look gorgeous on your coffee table. Hey, I didn't choose the mug life; the mug life chose me.
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a while. I wanted a mug that would hang well on my coffee mug stand, fit under my espresso machine, and also held a good amount of coffee. This mug checks all the boxes. Not to mention, they are beautiful!! I’m going to buy another set, so I always have my mug stand full while I use one and have one in the dishwasher!" —Lindsay Notario
Get a set of two from Amazon for $32.99 (available in four color sets).
9. A conveniently small but mighty espresso machine — (perfect for small spaces!). It accommodates both coffee and espresso capsules and brews a variety of hot *or* iced lattes and cappuccinos that'll make you feel like you're sippin' in an Italian café.
And just FYI! This machine is compatible with L'OR Barista single-serve coffee and espresso capsules *and* Nespresso Original coffee machine capsules.
Promising review: "I have had many espresso machines over many years. Three of which I have purchased from Amazon. This one is as good as any and better than most. I have had it for over a month, and it works perfectly. The temperature is just right, as is the brewing process. The capsules are punctured correctly allowing just enough water through. I have not had a single capsule wasted or mangled, as has happened in other machines. I don't write many reviews, but felt compelled to give this one its proper respect. I highly recommend this machine." —ballsomemo
Get it from Amazon for $189+ (available in two colors).
10. Or a splurge-worthy Breville Barista espresso machine that's gone viral for its ability to enrich your entire coffee experience. Amongst its *many* benefits, this machine sports an integrated grinder that turns your beans into espresso in under one minute and a power steam wand that quickly transforms your milk into a silky smooth foam. Get ready to sip on the *perfect* cappuccino or latte.
Check out this TikTok to see it in action.
To preface my opinion on this espresso machine, I am a *huge* coffee enthusiast. The barista of the family, if you will (not to toot my own horn). I resisted purchasing this machine for YEARS because I never thought the price tag could ever truly be worth it. However, with my NYE resolution of cutting my Starbucks expenses came the dilemma of creating an at-home process that would give me the perfect cup of coffee. So, I finally decided to make the investment in the Breville Barista espresso machine. To summarize, I am now reluctant to have any caffeinated libations that don't come from this thing. It adds so much more creamy richness to your brew. And!! It most definitely pays for itself in the long run. I can't even begin to tell you how much $$$ I've saved on trips to and drinks from the coffee shop (it really does all add up!!). Trust me — once you get the use of it down, you'll never go back. My only regret is that I didn't get it sooner!
Promising review: "I chose this maker after extensive research so I could choose the heat of the milk by touch, dialing in taste by preference, and the "hands-on" experience that true cooks love. BEST ESPRESSO, CAPPUCCINO, TEA, BLACK COFFEE I've ever had. Worth 5X the price." —Include the details
Get it from Amazon for $699.95 (available in two colors).
11. And a wildly popular bag of coffee bean blend with over 24,000 five-star ratings. These magical beans have a mild, creamy taste with notes of hazelnut and brown sugar that'll elevate your whole coffee game. If I can add more richness to my brew with this blend, I'll do it by whatever ~beans~ necessary.
On my hunt for the perfect coffee bean, I've tried manyyy brands. And these? The best I've tried so far. Hands down. I grind them in my Breville espresso machine and the gloriously creamy, rich flavor that it adds to my cup is unmatched. It's more than safe to say that this wonderful bag of beans has earned its permanent spot on my coffee bar.
Promising review: "Amazing magical beans!! I’ve used these beans in a mocha and an espresso machine, and they are absolutely delicious every time. I’m new to the espresso world so I’m not going to pretend I know all about the berry notes. All I know is that I am so happy to have bought this bag, the beans are super fresh! The smell when I open the bag is heavenly and makes me so happy whenever I open the jar I keep them in. I’m gonna go make a cup now lol." —M
Get it from Amazon for $24.96.
12. An aesthetic coffee-themed decor set if your motto is "live, love, laugh, coffee." These frames are simple, timeless, and add a touch of personality to just about any space. I petition to add one that says "mugs and kisses."
Promising review: "So cute, the perfect size and a must-have for your coffee bar! I get so many compliments on it. They don’t look cheap like other little signs I’ve seen like this." —Rachel Robertson
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.