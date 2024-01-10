36 Products Under $15 That Are Just Like Buying Little Life Upgrades

1. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt to bring the glorious, buttery flavor of movie theater popcorn right to your own home. Don't feel guilty when you realize you've finished half the bowl before the movie even starts — it tastes delicious and hey, you're only human.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it:
"Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
2. A super chic rechargeable electric lighter that'll replace all your old (and future!) gas ones. This flameless gem is made with a long stem so you can use it to light gas burners and candles without dealing with an open flame. Reviewers even rave about its long battery life and how it makes the simple act of lighting a candle just a little more fun!
Promising reviews: "This is the best thing ever! Everyone is getting one for Christmas this year! 😂 The charge lasts so long, too. Great product! Also, I like the safety feature of pushing the tab forward and back to ensure it doesn’t go off by itself. Great product!" —S. Daoud
"This is now probably the coolest little gadget I own. It sounds like a very tiny taser, haha. It’s super easy to use, you just charge it, and it doesn’t take very long to charge; then when it’s done, just slide it up and hold down on the power button. That’s it. It’s also so much fun to use." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.22+ (available in 12 colors).
3. A reviewer-beloved copy of Burn After Writing if you want to have your Regina George "burn book" moment in a healthy, stress-relieving way. Through a series of thought experiments and questions, this book encourages you to take a trip down memory lane so that you can better see both the meaningful feelings you should embrace and the ones you should try to let go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get a paperback from Amazon for $7.32 (also available in as a spiral-bound).
4. An Essence Lash Princess marcara, which might make you want to throw out your falsies. It gives you allll the length and volume WITHOUT the clumps and globs and has shocked reviewers with how full it leaves their lashes looking compared to other more expensive brands. It's a fan fave for a reason!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available as a three-pack).
5. A set of super-fine pens — not only are they perfect for note-taking, writing in your planner, or doodling mindlessly as you pretend to focus on the task at hand, but their sleek and simple design makes them a great desktop addition to any workspace.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).
6. A chic coffee cup holder because the phrase "I've always got my hands full" applies both literally and figuratively. This helpful little thing lets you easily carry your Starbucks with you while you answer work emails and *most importantly* look at the latest TikTok your bestie just sent you.
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says:
"I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!"
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
Get it from VIS Paradise Goods on Etsy for $13.59+ (originally $16.99+; available in five colors and 25 designs).
7. A rainbow prism suncatcher that catches the sun's light and projects iridescent twinkles into your bedroom, adding a touch of magic. ✨
8. A rapid veggie steamer so you can bibbidi bobbidi boo your own side dish of perfectly steamed veggies in just five minutes. This is especially ideal if you're always on the go and suddenly realize "...I haven't eaten." 😬 Veggie steamer to the rescue!
9. A shampoo scalp massager reviewers have raved about because it helped them with psoriasis, dandruff, and scalp tenderness. It exfoliates your scalp and gives you the glorious, relaxing feeling of a massage ~without~ the spa fees.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says:
"I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $8.58+ (available in two colors).
10. A Dash mini maker you'll simply adore for an at-home brunch. It heats up in minutes and has dual nonstick surfaces so that cleanup is a breeze. You can even use it for hash browns, paninis, cookies, and *drum roll*...pizza!
Promising review: "This is the perfect easy breakfast sandwich maker. It cooks the egg perfectly (I used jumbo eggs, and it worked perfectly just like regular eggs). It’s honestly one of my personal favorite appliances. I just had a baby, and having something I can crack an egg into and let it sit to cook without having to flip and it’s done within five minutes is honestly a lifesaver, and it cleans super easy! 10/10 I love this thing; it's just like my George Foreman!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six colors).
11. A tub of magical cleaning paste, The Pink Stuff, which is bound to earn its own labeled space in your bathroom cabinet. Seriously. The way it effortlessly removes stains, grease, and grime and leaves just about any surface shiny and scratch-free should be considered witchcraft.
Promising review: "When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!" —MNee
Get it from Amazon for $5 (available in two sizes and bundle options).
12. A tear-off daily self-care calendar because it serves as a soothing, yet productive start to the day. No more waking up stressed with a jumble of things to do in your head. This helps you stay mindful and organized with a to-do list, affirmations, things you're thankful for, reflections, meals, and plans for self-care.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
Get a 50-sheet pad from Amazon for $11.99 (available in nine styles).
13. A reviewer-beloved teeth-whitening pen — you'll see the difference almost immediately. It's painless, minty fresh, and helps whiten your teeth after years of drinking coffee, tea, wine, and basically anything that isn't water. 🙃
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96 (also available in a four-pack).