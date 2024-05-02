46 Products That’ll Transform Your Home Into Your Personal Haven

1. A wearable blanket so you can stay wrapped up in comfy warmth whether you're laying in bed on a Netflix binge, seated at your reading chair with your favorite book, or heading to the kitchen to whip up a meal. Plus, it has a huge front pocket!
Promising reviews: "This is the softest thing I have ever put on! It is perfect for lazy nights in, eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" —Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!! Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a housewarming party because I now live inside of this thing. BUY IT!" —Joshua Slaughter
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in one size, two styles, and 22 colors/patterns).
2. A set of three flameless flickering candles that'll really and truly ~set the mood~ for a cozy ambience without clashing with your *actual* vanilla-scented candle that you've already got burning.
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action.
Promising review: 'I loved them as soon as they were out of the package! The glass is a pretty amber color that looks nice even when they are off. The flame effect is pretty convincing and they give off a bright warm glow.
The remote turns them on and off easily... They do not come with batteries. Each one takes three AAA batteries, so I now have no more in the house!" —Sara B.
Get them from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in six styles).
3. A plush shag duvet cover because it looks like an impossibly soft cloud sitting in the corner of your room. I'd be running straight to this at the end of a long, tiresome day.
And bonus! You can also get these matching pillowcases to complete the whole look. 😍
Promising review: "This feels incredible. I love the weight to this. I slept better last night than I have in a very long time. Sensory overload. :) I think this is one of my best Amazon finds yet. Highly recommend. You will not regret your purchase." —Ronnie
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in three sizes and 41 colors).
4. A sunrise alarm clock that gently wakes your body up *on time* instead of that traumatizing iPhone alarm sound (you know the one). This wakes you up to the sounds of nature with a light that gradually brightens half an hour before your set alarm time so that you don't start your day on the wrong side of the bed.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.88+ (available in three colors).
5. A sleek, whisper-quiet air purifier, which has an activated carbon filter and works to reduce lingering allergens (like pet hair!), smoke, and other toxins so you can breathe a bit easier. Oh, and it has over 91,000 5-star ratings!
This purifier works with several replacement filter choices and has a display light that can be turned off to enjoy a good night's sleep. Or, if you live in an apartment and could benefit from a purifier that reaches a smaller space, reviewers swear by this one too!
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed! I have chronic sinus issues and realized my new place previously had a cat living here, which I’m allergic to. My bedroom has carpet which has been hard to clean all the cat hair out of, so I bought this to help me sleep better and it has helped so much! I like the low sound it makes too. It helps me fall asleep. —Bella Bolch
Get it from Amazon for $84.95+ (available in black and white).
6. A mini projector that comes with a 200-inch large projection screen and built-in stereo speakers that will bring an immersive viewing experience to your at-home movie theatre. So grab your pizza, grab your blankies, and snuggle up for another Harry Potter marathon.
Promising review: "I've been wanting a projector for a while now after seeing it on TikTok, and this one hits the mark. The quality is crisp and clear to the point you don’t really need a projector screen. The sound can go pretty loud. Most importantly, it can connect to my iPhone and MacBook. I got it as a gift, and I’m very happy with it. It doesn’t come with the Apple adapter, but you can find it for cheap separately anyway. No complaints so far." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in four styles).
7. A cool bed tray with a convenient side pocket so you can put everything away when not in use. Perfect for those days that call for more than just breakfast in bed — sometimes you need to work, snack, and journal in bed too!
Promising reviews: "I have been OBSESSED with this lap desk since the minute I bought it. Every guest I have over asks where I bought it and it’s been SO high quality and useful. I’ve never found anything like it, and I love that it’s so unique!" —Jess F.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $99 (available in two colors).
8. A hand-poured soy wax candle that is said to have such a bold and enticing brown sugar cinnamon scent, your home will be swimming in cozy vibes in no time. 😍
Mltd Candle Co. is a small business based in Frederick, Maryland.
Promising review: "Burns well and a good size for the price! They smell amazing, too!" —Miranda Lucas
Get it from Mltd Candle Co. on Etsy for $14.40+ (originally $18+; available in two sizes).
9. And a vintage-looking dimmable candle warmer, which'll delight any candle-lover with a growing collection. Many reviewers say it releases a cleaner aroma without soot, thanks to its flame-free design!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis editor says about it: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it's warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in nine styles).
10. A set of insulated blackout curtains that help block out the three things that threaten your beauty sleep: heat, light, and noise. This reviewer even said it was the best sleep they'd gotten in a long time!
Plus, these are machine washable and come in so many colors that you don't have to sacrifice your home decor style for function!
Promising review: "I live in an apartment complex full of little goblins people call children. They like to run up and down the sidewalk for no discernible reason yelling at the top of their lungs while their parents watch on in mild amusement drinking wine on their patio. Lovely family time, I guess. So, naturally, I put these on every window I could. And now my evenings are much quieter, without sacrificing the look of my apartment. They’re easy to pull back during the day when the goblins are away and easy to cover when they emerge in the evenings. So I can just cover my windows and put on a movie and it’s like they’re not even there! These block out a lot of light and sound from the neighborhood and match my decor nicely. I put sheer white curtains over these to create a softer look in the bedroom and it’s gorgeous! Saves my sanity and creates a nice atmosphere." —jessie & sky
Get it from Amazon for $24.59+ (available in 22 sizes and 43 colors).