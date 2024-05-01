If Your Vibe Is “Tired College Student,” Here Are 36 Products You’ll Appreciate

1. A sunrise alarm clock that gently wakes your body up *on time* instead of that traumatizing iPhone alarm sound (you know the one). This wakes you up to the sounds of nature with a light that gradually brightens half an hour before your set alarm time so that you can show up to those early morning classes feeling significantly less groggy.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A daily planner that's so adorably organized, you'll want to keep sneaking a peek at what your day is gonna look like. It helps you track your online meetings, goals, assignments, water intake, and even has a gratitude reminder section!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a small, family-owned business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in nine styles).
3. A hydrating eye stick because looking a little more awake may just give you that extra push of motivation to get things done. This has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce dark circles so no one in class starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a collagen eye stick and in multipacks).
4. A dual hair dryer and brush — it lets you style your hair as you dry it and leaves you with shiny, voluminous results *without* having to lug several products to the shared bathroom.
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Love this — get blow out quality straight hair every time. I've spent so much money on products that are not as easy and don't work as well. This does just what it promises. To use, I just blow dry my hair until slightly damp and then use this to finish. Make sure to use heat protectant! Fast and good results every time so far. The cool setting is not that cool but otherwise, I recommend it." —Katie Recken
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in nine styles).
5. A portable laptop desk with a pillow cushion, which you'll appreciate having with you when you want to type up your essay or watch a Zoom lecture from the comfort of your bed. Plus, it's got a slot for your phone/tablet and handy storage pockets for your pens and AirPods so that they're always within reach.
Promising review: "Got this for college while I was living in the dorms on campus. It’s perfect if you don’t have that much desk space. You can prop it up while you’re in the bed and type away on your assignments for class. It’s also comfy. Perfect for small dorm living areas." —RG
Get it from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
6. A mini Keurig that freshly brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in minutes, making it a total *lifesaver* for those late study nights! The best part? It's less than five inches wide, so you can basically slide it between the textbooks on your desk and enjoy a warm cup of coffee when you can't make it to a campus cafe.
Promising review: "This Keurig was the perfect size for my son's dorm room. Great for making coffee, tea, or just hot water for some ramen noodles. I've been a Keurig owner since they first launched and never had any complaints. Take care of the unit, and it will last a long time." —Mark P
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in six colors).
7. Plus, a mug warmer perfect for all those times you let your coffee go cold because you got too busy writing up that one essay you were putting off. This'll keep it piping hot long after it's brewed, and it keeps you from having to wait in line for the one microwave on your floor. 🫠
Promising review: "I love this product! Every day I love to enjoy a nice cup of coffee and several cups of tea but I’m a slow drinker and within minutes my tea goes cold. I have one right by my bed and in the office. I only drink cold tea when I want to now! 😃 I ended up buying almost 10 more for gifts over the holidays especially for all my friends and family who have to work at home during these times." —Sharise
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. *Or* a cold brew coffee maker to save you a BUNCH of money and trips to the coffee shop each day. All you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, four cups of cold brew to help you power through the marathon of Zoom calls and assignments for the day.
This pitcher is BPA free and dishwasher safe. It also locks in fresh coffee flavors for up to two weeks in the fridge. Just add ground coffee, cold water, refrigerate, and voila! My caffeine obsession will definitely be getting much worse now.
Promising review: "I have been drinking caffeinated beverages every day for half my life. Usually brewing hot then cooling it down with ice which was quite a process to do every morning. Then I came across this cold brew pitcher and thought I'd give it a try. It's great, easy to use and clean, very convenient, lasts for a couple of weeks, I love it! Making a pitcher of coffee take less time than a normal brewer and makes enough for at least one cup a day for about a week, depending on how much coffee concentrate is used. I haven't used my normal coffee or espresso machine since I got this cold brew system. The coffee seems to taste better as well, not a huge difference but it's somewhat noticeable." —Birnbaum
Get it from Amazon for $23.57+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
9. And a handheld milk frother if you spend so much money at the coffee shop, the baristas are starting to learn your name. 😬 This lets you curate your own rich, creamy foam in seconds so that you can enjoy caramel macchiatos and other foamy cups of joy from the comfort of your own dorm (and with probably twice the amount of money in your bank account than usual).
Promising review: "Best frother that I've ever used...very comfortable to use and powerful, too. Got this to replace another branded one that zonked out on me after only a couple of months. Love love this frother. I use it to 'blend' my morning coffee with coconut oil. This frother is more powerful than my last. The stand is a nice little bonus to keep the frother off the table and from rolling off the counter. The handle is very comfortable to hold. The back (if the label is facing you), has an index finger rest. I highly recommend this frother." —N Duong
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 44 styles).
10. A too-relatable crewneck sweater that you'll be tempted to buy in every color so that no one ever doubts exactly what kind of a day you're having. 🫠
Magic Printing Store is a woman-owned small business based in Texas.
Promising review: "Love the sweatshirt! Exactly as described." —Destiny Allison
Get it from Magic Printing Store on Etsy for $26.95+ (originally $49+; available in sizes S—3XL, as a sweatshirt or a hoodie, and in 10 colors).
11. Or an "I need a nap" sweater to wear to all those morning classes that you miraculously make it to after pulling an all-nighter (studying-related or otherwise).
KA Clothingg is a small business specializing in trendy and fun embroidered clothing.
Promising review: "The sweaters are so cute! I can’t wait to give them to my friends. 🥰 I did forest green with white threading, and the embroidery is so dainty and clear. I’d definitely recommend it if you’re looking for a gift for your fellow book-loving gals!" —Emily Bamford
Get it from KA Colthingg on Etsy for $35.46+ (originally $44.33+; available in sizes S—3XL and in eight colors).
12. A tiny positive potato — a little friend to help power you through your toughest of classes and finals! You're sure to ~sprout~ a smile every time you see it.
Note: It's about the size of your palm!
Promising review: "Had to have this when I saw it. It's the best motivation and SO CUTE. So cute to the point where I emailed this picture of positive potato out to my team at work, and then they went on to print the photo, name it, hang it up, and buy their own positive potato for their desk. So great. Perfect little reminder!!!" —Brooke Crump
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.