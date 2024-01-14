27 Products That'll Help You *Finally* Solve Your Pet-Related Problems In 2024

1. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement to help support immune function and combat seasonal allergies caused by those pollen-releasing plants that tend to be low to the ground where your dog loves to walk, lay, and play.
Promising review: "I never write reviews but this one deserves it. My dog was compulsively licking herself and losing her hair. I had tried other brands before Zesty Paws and none of them helped at all. Took her to the vet and after several hundred dollars of testing they had no idea what it could be. They didn't feel allergies could be THAT bad in a dog but all bloodwork and testing came back perfect. They told me to just keep watching her and hoped as the seasons changed so would the problem if it actually was allergies. Three seasons later and nothing had changed, it was actually getting worse. Finally tried these and WOW! She's been on these for a month and her hair is coming back and she isn't licking herself at all now. The first product to actually help! As others have said it does take a few weeks for a change to be noticeable, but when that change happens you won't be disappointed. Would definitely recommend when all else has failed!! Will be keeping her on these long term." —hgb
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $29.97 (available in three sizes and five styles).
2. A grooming rake that I like to call the FURminator. It lets you safely remove knots and tangles in your fur baby's coat with with its sharp, fine-rounded teeth on one side and gently removes loose hair, dander, and dirt with its curved, smooth edge on the other. This will finally let me stop feeling like a bad dog mom when looking at my pup's coat and asking, "How did I let it get this far??"
Promising review: "I have a German shepherd affectionately known as a German 'Shedder.' All I do is chase this dog around the house with my Dyson, especially the two times a year she blows her coat. I had no expectations when I ordered the undercoat rake as nothing else has worked besides a spring shave, which looks ridiculous. By reading the other reviews I utilized short strokes, one area at a time and literally the fur was flying. It's the first time I really felt like I could successfully get to and eliminate the undercoat shedding. So much was coming off of her a neighbor walking by expressed her displeasure with the flying fur! I've used it several days in a row now and despite the fact she's not a fan of standing still that long I think it is fantastic." —MollsMav
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
3. A liquid tartar remover if you're done wrestling with your four legged bestie when trying to brush their teeth. With just a capful of this glorious plaque-fighting liquid in their water bowl or fountain, your pet's teeth and gums will stay clean. Plus, it helps eliminate that stinky breath!
Promising review: "I have four dogs. My biggest dog has the worst bad breath. I've tried treats and other things but nothing else has worked. Looking at alternatives, I came across dog mouthwash. The idea of drinking mouthwash is weird, but be my guest to teach your dog to swish and spit out. I've also bought Nylabone toys for my dogs and know they make great products. I've been using this mouth wash for all four of the dogs, and I have to say there has been quite an improvement in their breath and tarter buildup on their teeth. I put two capfuls in about 32 ounces of water and the dogs gulp it down; they seem to enjoy the taste as well. So about two months in, I have a little less than a half bottle to go and the dogs' breath is much better, especially my big dog." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and two formulas).
4. And an easy-to-use dental powder — a simple way to help support your pet's gum health! Packed with probiotics and nutrients like zinc, taurine, cranberry powder, and vegetable fats, this powder helps protect their teeth from plaque and wards off bad breath. Just sprinkle a bit in your pet's food and you're set!
Promising review: "My smaller dog unfortunately has pretty bad breath (not your typical dog breath, much worse). Brushing her teeth regularly helps somewhat alleviate the problem, as do dental foams and rinses, but nothing has worked as noticeably as this powder. She has no issues eating it (although, she'd eat anything) and it lasts a while considering that she only goes through one teaspoon a day. I would definitely recommend giving it a try if nothing else is working and medical reasons have been ruled out." —DG
Get it from Amazon for $20.91.
5. A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray made with aloe vera and oat flour to moisturize your cat's dry skin and reduce redness and flakiness. Simba's coat will soon be soft, shiny, and free of dander!
Promising review: "My old kitty girl has suffered from dandruff for a long time and nothing I've given her has helped until now. She recently started pulling her fur out in tufts to the point of bald spots and I knew I had to try this. One application brought her immediate relief and she hasn't pulled her fur out ever since, which tells me her skin irritation problem is gone. Her coat is soft and looks great and her dander is nearly gone. We both are very happy with this product!" —MADuran
Get it from Amazon for $11.03 (also available as a pack of two).
6. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning them will really let you secure that professional dog mom title (especially for those of us with pups who think the carpet is their personal pee pad 🙃). Whether it's a wet or dry stain, all you gotta do is stomp it onto the ground and watch as it does the work for you!
They're also great for things like wine, mud, coffee, blood, and juice.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
7. A pack of matatabi chew sticks if you're looking for a treat in stick format that'll help keep your cat's teeth nice and clean. Plus, if your cat couldn't care less about catnip, Matatabi is a plant native to Japan and serves as a great alternative!
Meowy Janes is a wonderfully named small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey. It specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives.
Promising review: "I have two young Siamese mix cats that chew wires, shoes, wooden spoons. These chew sticks are perfect for them. They sniff the sticks, rub on them, and then start chewing. My two cats who are over 10-years-old just rub on them but don't enjoy chewing them. If you have a very active cat who does destructive chewing, these are a great substitute." —JEM4612
Get them from Amazon for $11.31.
8. A mounted brush that you can stick to a corner with the (included!) adhesive strips and watch as it becomes your beloved Fluffy's best friend. Hey, if they're so independent, they can take care of their own scratches.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys and it was driving me nuts! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 minutes at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.82.
9. A hair-removing glove for helping to deter some of your dog's endless shedding *while* giving him the delightful belly rubs he's always begging for with those puppy eyes. I believe this makes you the best dog parent ever.
Promising review: "Awesome pet hair remover! I have a Korat mix cat with short hair that's impossible to groom with a brush. I've tried all kinds of combs and brushes and nothing has worked well on him. I took this out of the package, I showed it to him and let him sniff it and then pet him with it. This thing is awesome! With just a few strokes I removed a ton of cat hair. I highly recommend this for hard-to-groom cats." —LB in the OC
Get it from Amazon for $6.34 (available in three colors).
10. An interactive cat toy that'll turn your cat into dancing Garfield. It has rolled cardboard on a steel wire with just enough movement that causes the toy to bounce or "dance" and serves as your cat's perfect outlet for playful energy. Have your phone ready for some cute and funny videos!
Promising review: "Simply the best cat toy you can buy. My cats go wild as soon as I pull this out. Nothing else gets them up and moving like this toy now that they’re getting older. Seems silly that they love a simple wire with a cardboard tip, but there’s something about it that’s irresistible. Buy it. Your cats will love it." —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
11. A creamy paw butter enriched with shea butter, oatmeal, vitamins, and other soothing ingredients that'll give any set of dry, cracked paws the ultimate relief. (And give your pup the ultimate ~spaw day~!)
Promising review: "I love this paw butter. For so long my Aussie had the driest, most cracked paws. I would cry and stress out because nothing worked. I tried shea butter and coconut oil but it wasn’t enough so one night I ended up buying this paw butter and tried it on my dog. First off it smells amazing — so good that my Aussie licks his paws for an hour after applying the product, so I had to put regular baby socks on his paws to stop him from licking. I'm almost done with the product and my dog's paws have improved enormously. He no longer has super-dried-up, cracked paws. They are soft and pink how a dog's paws should be! I love this products. It saved my dog's paws and I use it every other day, sometimes twice a day. Life saver!" —Juliet Betancourt
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A pet hair remover, which picks up all your fur baby's (and your!) hair as you roll it back and forth across any surface. It's a fan fave and requires no adhesives, sticky tape, or batteries to clean up after your furry family member. Seriously, this deserves ALL the rounds of appaws.
Promising review: "This thing is aahhhh-mazing! I’ve had several kinds of cat hair removers — adhesive strips, sticky rollers, rubber nubby gloves. Nothing else works as well and as quickly. Easy to clean out, too. I bought one handheld and a bigger one on a long handle for carpet and area rugs. Love them! They even clean the hair off the stupid red velvet drapes that came with the house when we bought it." —M. Bauer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
13. A set of mini combs that can help prevent tear stains by gently detangling the fur around their eyes and removing the crust and eye boogies. Plus, this way, you don't have to touch the goop yourself!
Promising review: "I have a goldendoodle who had very weepy eyes as a pup due to a blocked tear duct. These combs have been lifesavers! When I first got Jane, I struggled to keep her eyes clean of exudate. I tried tear removers, I tried soaking the area with a wet cloth, I tried wet cotton balls — you name it, I tried it and nothing would work to remove the stains or exudate. These little suckers though.....these things work!! At first they were difficult to use because as a puppy, Jane wasn't used to having me 'pick' around her eyes with combs. Once she became comfortable though (and it took a couple of weeks of daily practice) and once I became comfortable and confident I wasn't going to poke her eyes out, cleaning her eyes became easy! She no longer has copious amounts of sticky exudate stuck on her face, there is no smelly eyes and I am happy to report that her tear stains are all gone since I'm able to keep her eyes so clean now. I use these a couple of times a week on her and now she just sits while I clean around her eyes. She is comfortable and these have never caused her any pain or discomfort. Great tool and must have for anyone with fur babies!" —Kimberly V.
Get it from Amazon for $4.85.
14. A nail grinder for trimming your pup's claws so that it doesn't feel like they've got needles on their paws every time they jump onto your lap, asking for some cuddles and scratchies. Plus, it's surprisingly quiet and smooth!
Promising review: "We have a zoo: two Boston terriers who hate getting their nails done and two kitties. So far we have done the puppers; there is some sound, but it is quiet. The device came charged and has a very convenient and easy cord to recharge it. This product is great for maintenance and I am so glad I found this and came across this item. The kitties are next, just have to get them to sit still for a few minutes, which is a chore. If you have a chill fur baby, this is totally for you. If your pups are a little more anxious, it will take a little time for them to get use to it, but it is quiet and nothing like other products that I have had, where the minute you turn on they going running. I have turned this on a few times right up next to them and they just don't care — this is a HUGE lifesaver. I would completely recommend this product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in six colors).
15. Or a nail file board if your pup is simply *not* a fan of clippers or grinders. This'll help keep their claws nice and groomed — no buzzing sound necessary!
ScratchPad is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the ScratchPad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).
16. A cat litter deodorizer because yes, you're a certified cat lady, but that doesn't mean you want your home to smell like one. This'll keep you from having to clean the litter box every day while keeping that stinky odor at bay. 😌
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $8.38.