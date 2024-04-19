24 Helpful Products For People Who Think They Suck At Makeup

1. A Neutrogena makeup-correcting stick so that you don't have to be so anxious about making a "whoopsie" during your beauty routine. This lets you effortlessly clean up smudged eyeliner or mascara, which is more sanitary than using your fingers and more eco-friendly than using cotton swabs!
Psst — this is also *perfect* for taking on long trips!
Promising review: "Perfect for travel or quick touch-ups. I was looking for something nonliquid to take when I travel and this is PERFECT! It's very small and slim and works great. Easily removes makeup and works well on my sensitive skin." —sandy
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
2. A tube of Glossier Boy Brow that'll give your brows that textured, voluminous look without the stiffness or flakiness. Just swipe it on like mascara and you'll be rocking a pair of chic Lily Collins brows.
Promising review: "Great, easy to use product. Goes on quickly, looks natural but fills everything out. Good for a natural makeup day or something more dramatic depending on how much you layer." —May-Rose R.
Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $20 (available in seven shades).
3. A popular long-lasting eyeliner stamp so that the nemesis of your makeup routine is no longer such a hard step. Say goodbye to wasting all your cotton balls (and all those extra minutes you could've used making your coffee) on failed attempts at a flawless eyeliner flick. This stamp will do it for you!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 am, traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
4. A touch-up razor and dermaplaning tool that'll let you create the ~smoothest~ canvas for your glam. This lets you quickly shape your brows or remove any of those other fine facial hairs that you just don't have the time or patience to pluck out one by one. Have no fear — it's super gentle and painless!
It comes with a precision cover to help you shape your brows to the exact shape you want. Or leave them just how they are. Remember, removing facial hair (or any hair) is optional, not necessary!
Promising review: "Plucking the more egregious of my thick black hairs is at least a 2–3x/week effort. I opened these rather hesitantly — I mean, they are sharp blades going on your face — took a sip of Prosecco for courage, washed my face and started shaving. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. First complete face shave (full cheeks, upper lip, lower lip, jawline) over and done with in less than three minutes with outstanding results. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a pack of nine).
5. A foundation brush — you're bound to love it no matter what your level of experience is. With a perfect balance of soft and firm, it lets you achieve that hard-to-get ~flawless finish~ whether you're blending powder or liquid. Plus, many reviewers mention how user-friendly the bristle design is (especially for beginners).
Check out TikTok of the makeup brush in action.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok. I’m a middle aged woman, so it’s difficult for me to admit that. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product. I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." —Thayel M. Caison
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 13 colors).
6. A sheer tint BB cream for anyone for prefers something lighter and easier to blend than regular foundation. This oil-free formula gives you allover coverage while mattifying and reducing redness. And bonus! It's got a hint of salicylic acid to help clear acne.
7. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer with a cushion applicator that makes it easy for you to conceal any blemishes or dark circles before you head out for another day of making the world believe you totally did not stay up binge-watching your latest Netflix obsession.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "TBH, at the start of the pandemic I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in 45 shades).
8. A daily lash serum that'll make your mascara step twice as easy because it'll make your lashes longer and stronger within just a few weeks. You'll be resisting the urge to flutter your lashes like a cartoon character every time your S.O. walks by in no time.
Promising review: "I was amazed when my daughter got this product and her eyelashes looked so long without makeup. I had to try it for myself and sure enough it worked for me as well! Now we both have long full eyelashes without any mascara. This product is truly amazing!!" —jenny schillinger
Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in two styles).
9. Or these glamorous reusable magnetic lashes that'll have you turning heads one blink at a time. Say goodbye to struggling with glue and wasted lashes — each set of these sticks right to the included eyeliner, so you can finally toss that goopy glue out.
Promising review: "I don't have very long or thick lashes and I suck with makeup. I was never able to wear false lashes outside the house. Ever. And this was not my first time trying magnetic lashes. But these ones were so, SO easy to put on. The liner is very liquid so it was easy for me to apply and fill in. I used the last set from the natural lashes side for the look in the pics." —Mona
Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available as a 23-piece set).
10. A dual-sided precision brow brush to help you achieve that trendy "clean girl" makeup look. You can use the spoolie side to brush up the hairs, while the angled end lets you easily fill in your arches for a full yet natural-looking brow.
Life Hack: A dry spoolie is also great for removing mascara that's transferred to your lid during application. I do this all the time!
Promising review: "I don't really know how to shape and draw my eyebrows until I use this brow brush! The width of the bristle just fits my eye brow's original shape. It's also easy to apply with brow powder for a natural effect. Love it!" —YoyoZ
Get it from Sephora for $18.
11. Plus, an eyebrow stencil kit so that you can perform your brow powder application with confidence. This includes 30 wearable stencils that ensure your brows look ~flawless~ every time. It's also extra helpful for anyone who's ever had an over-plucking phase (the early 2000s did a number on us 🙃).
The kit comes with 30 different eyebrow stencils, a shaping razor, and a double-sided waterproof eyebrow pencil.
Promising review: "Really great! Surprisingly! I bought these expecting the worst and they were awesome! There are tons of different eyebrow stencil options. I found one closest to my eyebrow shape. I struggle with drawing my eyebrows to match. Their shapes are naturally quite different. This set did a great job. I used my own brow pencil however because the light brown color is very crayon brown. I like a more taupe color for my brows." —Chls
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).