Pet Parents Swear These 24 Products Are Super Helpful In The Spring

This paw wax is made from food-safe oils and waxes that both protect and heal dry and cracked paws, so it's A-OK for when your dog decides to lick! No worries if they lick right away — reviewers say this balm is fast-absorbing as well as moisturizing.

Musher's Secret is a third generation, family-owned business from Canada. Their recipe was originally developed for Canadian sled dogs, so they knew it needed to be effective.

Promising review: "After a day of usage, there is a noticeable improvement in my pup's paws. We live in Alaska and he's a winter puppy so I'm sure the exposure to the cold, ice, and maybe a bit of salt did some damage. Now it's spring and his paws are exposed to the roads and bare ground. I ordered this product to keep his paws healthy overall, not just to help restore. I hike a lot so I'm excited to see how well the product will work then." —AresBerries

