Pet Parents Swear These 24 Products Are Super Helpful In The Spring

1. An all-natural dog paw wax that creates a barrier between your dog's paws and the ground so that your four-legged bestie is PAWsitively protected from the hot sand, asphalt, or whatever other rough terrain they may encounter on this season's sunny outings!
This paw wax is made from food-safe oils and waxes that both protect and heal dry and cracked paws, so it's A-OK for when your dog decides to lick! No worries if they lick right away — reviewers say this balm is fast-absorbing as well as moisturizing.
Musher's Secret is a third generation, family-owned business from Canada. Their recipe was originally developed for Canadian sled dogs, so they knew it needed to be effective.
Promising review: "After a day of usage, there is a noticeable improvement in my pup's paws. We live in Alaska and he's a winter puppy so I'm sure the exposure to the cold, ice, and maybe a bit of salt did some damage. Now it's spring and his paws are exposed to the roads and bare ground. I ordered this product to keep his paws healthy overall, not just to help restore. I hike a lot so I'm excited to see how well the product will work then." —AresBerries
2. Or dog booties with adjustable straps and a rugged anti-slip sole that lets you protect your pup's paws while adding in a touch of fashion. Did somebody say...Vanity Fur?
They have two reflective, adjustable straps that can expand to fit their feetsies!
Promising review: "We live off a wilderness trail that gets overrun with foxtails every spring. Foxtails are tough, needle-sharp, and split at one end. They easily embed in dog paws, fur, etc., causing infections and big vet bills. These boots have solved the problem for our dog. You still have to groom her after a walk, but foxtails no longer become embedded in her paws. I especially like the fact that they have a second strap to secure them, and the strap is reflective so you can see them at night. I highly recommend them." —Rachel L. Singer
3. A plant-based skin balm infused with sweet almond oil, coconut oil, and cocoa butter that helps heal and relieve skin irritation so that you can help your pup finally say goodbye to hot spots.
This balm is safe for your dog to lick and encouraged to be used one to three times daily for best results. It helps to distract them with a treat or their favorite toy if they tend to get the wiggles when you apply topical creams on them. Or try this one in stick form!
Natural Dog Company is a small, family-run business located in Loveland, Colorado.
Promising review: "My dog has chronic skin allergies every spring (allergic to plants and grass). He is on Apoquil but still gets break outs. I tried many many ointments and supplements to get him relief but this is the best I've ever tried. It soothes his spots and promotes healing and helps prevent yeast outbreaks, and he also tolerates it way better than a spray or slather ointment. So easy to use, brilliant whoever came up with making it into a roll-on. I just sweep it over his spots and feet and he lets me, which he wouldn't for the other products. Highly recommended." —The Women In Black
4. A portable doggie water bottle for those long walks in the sun when your furry friend needs easy access to a water break. Toss it in your bag without fear of any spills, or wrap it around your wrist with the attached strap so that your dog can get all the zoomies they want and get re-hydrated on the spot.
You can operate it with one hand by just pressing the water key to dispense water (or recycle it back into the container!) and releasing it to stop. It's made of food-grade material. If you're looking for a collapsible bowl, this is a great one too!
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product being used by all the doggo parents at the dog park. My dog ended up stealing water from his friends a few times so I decided we needed one. This is perfect for the warm spring and summer weather. My doggo very much enjoys it." —Sarah L
5. Allergy and immune support soft chews to help support immune function and combat seasonal allergies caused by those pollen-releasing plants that tend to be low to the ground where your dog loves to walk, lay, and play.
Be sure to talk to your vet before adding a supplement to your dog's routine.
Promising review: "I have two pure bred pugs that are plagued with every allergy under the sun. They often have had to go on Prednisone and get allergy shots during the spring/summer months. I have had them on this product for about a year now and it’s been an absolute game changer. They’ve both had minimal flare ups, healthy coats and paws and way less need for steroid’s. I will always use this product. Even my veterinarian commented on their nice coats and overall health. It is definitely attributed to this product!" —Amazon Customer
6. A vet-developed sunscreen that is water-resistant (perfect for those upcoming beach days!) and protects your canine companion from those harsh UV rays because, yes, dogs can get sunburned too!
And bonus! It contains vitamin E and smells like vanilla.
Epi-Pet is a small business that was founded in 2006 by Dr. Fleck, who served as a vet for almost 40 years.
Promising review: "My rescue pup is completely hairless on her back, ears, neck, and thighs. I was unsure of using this sunscreen, worried about drying out her skin and/or triggering acne. I'm happy I tried it! Her skin is as beautiful and soft as ever--with no burns! With spring rolling in here in the Catskills, we're out hiking a lot in the sun. On our longest trip, I applied and reapplied once. While she isn't a huge fan, she'll let me apply it to her. Definitely apply it to your hands for facial sunscreen. Almost two months later and I need to buy more! I have an eight pound almost entirely hairless dog, and I used the spray nearly every day. All in all, the product was great for her skin type. She hasn't had a single sunburn since we started using it." —AE Close
7. A doggie life jacket made of ripstop material for maximum buoyancy so that you can let your pup have fun in the water while keeping them safe. It also has bright colors and reflective accents so that you can spot them from a distance!
This jacket comes with adjustable straps to fit a variety of girths and a top grab handle that makes it easy to restrain and lift your dog out of the water when it's time to re-apply some sunscreen!
Promising review: "What an awesome value! This thing is easy to put on and my dog doesn't even hate it as much as I thought he would. I work in the mountains and this spring we had crazy high water. He jumped in once, and this kept him afloat very well. He was a little confused why he was swimming so well! ! got the large size and my dog is about 55 lbs with a slightly large chest (golden retriever mix)." —Megan
8. A quick-drying shammy towel that claims to absorb 20 times more water than others. The dual hand pockets also give you a better grip and make your pup feel like they're getting a lil' massage at the end of their beach day or bath. The best part? It reduces the dreaded blow-drying time!
It is machine washable and recommended to be air dried.
Promising review: "Super easy to dry off my dog this rainy spring. Can use it for days and it dries so quickly. So much better than a regular towel. Also love the hand inserts. With a 100 lb. dog, he’s hard to wrestle sometimes and this makes it easy!" —MK
9. A gentle cat and dog ear cleanser with antimicrobial enzymes that do the work for you when it comes to easing your pet's pain and itch caused by ear infections, which tend to be more common during these humid months. Simply fill their ear canal with the solution and massage it into the area — no painful pre-cleaning required! Plus, it has over 55,600 5-star ratings (or should I say... 4-paws up).
Just liberal application once a day for one to two weeks should clear up even chronic issues!
Promising review: "My dog’s seem to get ear infections in the spring due to the rain and humidity, which is the perfect breeding ground for yeast. On the first day, my dogs scattered under the bed and under the chair, refusing treatment, based on previous experiences. After the first dose was administered, they associated the bottle with feeling BETTER…..so they both lined up to get their treatment!! IT WORKS WELL!!!! It keeps my dogs comfortable!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT!!! I will always have it on hand!" —Stacey Scott
10. A double-sided brush that I like to call the FURminator. It lets you safely remove knots and tangles in your fur baby's coat with its sharp, fine-rounded teeth on one side and gently removes loose hair, dander, and dirt with its curved, smooth edge on the other. This will finally let me stop feeling like a bad dog mom when looking at my pup's coat and asking, "How did I let it get this far??"
This other comb is also great for targeting specific tangles and for smaller dogs with no undercoat!
Promising review: "I have a short-haired German Shepherd and she sheds quite a bit all the time but especially bad in the fall and spring. I’ve purchased several brushes which claim to de-shed, I had no idea just how poorly they worked until I used this brush!! I was hesitant to order this because I have purchased similar ones which really did not brush her very well. But after I read the reviews, I ordered it and am SO HAPPY I DID!! It is amazing, works so well it’s almost unbelievable! I’ll NEVER BUY A DIFFERENT BRUSH AGAIN!! I wish I would've found it years ago!! I highly recommend this brush to any dog owner, it is truly incredible and has saved me literally HOURS in brushing time!!" —Medler's
11. An all-natural snout soother for the doggies with allergies that make their lil' noses extra dry. This has ingredients like shea butter and chamomile to help moisturize and repair dryness on that overexposed part of their snout that is not protected by fur. Your dog will love this if he NOSE what's good for him!
This is like your dog's equivalent to the Chapstick you just HAVE to carry with you everywhere you go.
Natural Dog Company is a small, family-run business located in Loveland, Colorado.
Promising review: "Our little chihuahua suffers from bad allergies and her noodle gets super dry and cracked during spring season when everything starts to bloom. One swift smear along the top of her nose and the next day, her nose looks nice and soft. Works wonders. It's best to apply it at bedtime so they're not licking it too much. I let her sniff it at the initial application and she wanted to eat it! Lol." —SatinBabe
