22 Things To Have You Looking Your Best Even After A Long Travel Day

1. A bestselling, oil-absorbing facial roller that works like magic to eliminate excess oil and mattify your skin as you roll it around your face. As someone with skin that makes me look like a glazed donut after a plane ride of *any* length, I appreciate this wonderful little tool.
The facial roller is also small enough to fit comfortably in your carry-on or makeup bag.
Promising review: "I traveled to Italy this summer and this thing was a lifesaver. It was so hot there and I was drenched in sweat, but after using this I no longer looked sticky or shiny. 10/10 would recommend." —Shyenne
Get it from Amazon for $6.82 (also available as a rose quartz roller).
2. A cult fave Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer with a cushion applicator that makes it easy for you to conceal any blemishes or dark circles (which may have resulted from binge-watching your latest Netflix obsession during your red-eye).
It has an antimicrobial cushion applicator so you can dispense concealer and immediately apply it without a mess.
Promising review: "The best drugstore concealer on the market. I use it to conceal a port-wine birthmark on my forehead and eyelid. Coverage is more on the opaque side, which is what I was looking for. I find that the application with the tip is easy and my suggestion is to use dabbing motions with the applicator to build coverage. Product does not seem to clog pores. Great for travel and on the go touch-ups as you do not need to use fingers or any other tools to blend aside from the attached applicator." —George Calhoun
Get it from Amazon for $7.79+ (available in 17 shades).
3. A popular long-lasting eyeliner stamp so that the nemesis of your makeup routine is no longer such a hard step. Say goodbye to wasting all your cotton balls (and all those extra minutes minutes you could've used exploring the city) on failed attempts at a flawless eyeliner flick. This stamp will do it for you!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 am, traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
4. A pair of breathable high-waisted leggings, which are warm enough if you're traveling from a cold destination, but breathable enough if you're on your way to a warm one! They're also moisture-wicking, have fleece-lined material, *and* have a hidden waistband pocket.
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–6XL, in 19 colors, and in three different pocket options).
5. Or a pair of sherpa-lined sweatpants — reviewers say the inside feels like being hugged by a blanket. And if that isn't the true purpose of sweatpants, I don't know what is. Plus, they have *three* spacious pockets, which are perfect for stowing your lip balm or AirPods case so that they're always within reach. 😉
Promising review: "It fits very well. I live in Seattle and these are amazing for the cold weather we're starting to get. I wear them in 35–55 degrees F weather and I can't feel any cold hitting my legs. I own them in pink and grey already. I'm about to buy them in black and navy. I truly think these are a staple if you want warm, cozy pants!" —Ash
Get them from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors).
6. And a super cozy oversized pullover sweatshirt that serves as the ideal layering piece to take on and off as you get to your destination It's light enough to make it easy to travel with but warm enough to keep you from getting chilly. So if you happen to doze off, blame the sweatshirt.
I recently bought this for a trip to Seattle and let me tell you, it was sooo comfy. I wore it on the plane, and it was warm enough to keep me from shivering (the way I always do on planes, because they insist on being super cold) but breathable enough so that it wouldn't feel too stuffy. I have it in both the cream and dark green colors — both are so cute and perfect to pair with leggings for a comfy airport outfit.
Promising review: "I was in need of a jacket that was light enough to pack for a trip but warm enough for the environment that I was traveling to. This pullover delivered! I was able to roll it down in my carry-on without being overweight. The quality is top-tier. It’s very soft on the outside and warm on the inside. I did size up for that oversized fit so I got an XL. Very good decision. I want to get them in every color." —The Glamologist
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors).
7. A cult-fave intense-therapy lip balm — it'll feel as relieving as treating your lips to a tall glass of water. It helps repair dry, parched lips and serves as a protective shield. Plus, it has SPF 25 (never forget the lips!), and reviewers even rave about how they got better *and* faster results from this than any other brand.
Promising review: "I've been a big fan of this lip balm for about seven years. It keeps my lips super hydrated. I live in a cold climate, and as a flight attendant I'm in a super dry environment for 8+ hours a day. I swear by this product. My favorite flavor is the Mint, solely for the fact I don't really like tasting fruity flavors on my lips, especially while I'm masked up. It's so good that if I run out of it, I'd rather do without than get something else. Good thing it's available on Prime!" —Joseph M
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in six flavors and in packs of three).
8. A cult-fave, multi-talented Mario Badescu Facial Spray, a.k.a. the perfect "pick-me-up" in a bottle. Spray it on your face to help rejuvenate and clarify your skin, refresh your makeup, or if you just need a little spritz of rosy mist. You can even use it on your hair for some quick moisture (with a delightful scent!).
In addition to rejuvenating skin, it also refreshes and sets makeup.
Promising review: "Movie star skin in a bottle. I had a cross-country flight, so I brought this in my purse to keep my skin moisturized. I stepped off that plane with the dewiest skin I’ve ever had. This product feels so luxurious on my skin. I use it to set my foundation in the morning, and as a mid-day pick me up during that 3pm slump. The smell is divine. Buy a bottle, you won’t regret it." —Tricia Beck-Peter
Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in two sizes and various packs).
9. A super convenient USB-chargeable mini handheld fan, because we all know how stuffy long flights can get! Whether you hold it in your hand or set it down on the tray in front of you, it gives off a powerful, refreshing airflow. And guess what? It also doubles as a flashlight *and* backup charger. Talk about being tiny but mighty!
Promising reviews: "This little fan packs a punch! The highest speed will blow you away! I purchased this for when I am traveling and need a bit of air on me in crowded trains/planes. I have yet to have to charge it after having it for a month." —Alli Sink
"After having it for 2+ years, I'm very happy to say that this is one of the best purchases I've made. The fan still works like the first day and it has traveled with me, gone to work with me, and wherever else I need it." —Soussette
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven colors).
10. A cooling 24-karat gold gel eye mask for you to throw on as you reach your destination so that you arrive with plump, brightened under-eyes (thanks to hydrating hyaluronic acid, plumping collagen, and brightening seaweed).
They're individually wrapped so they're easy to travel with. Reviewers say you can wear these underneath glasses, too.
Promising review: "Great value for how many you get. I use undereye patches whenever I travel. Jet lag and planes always leave me with baggy and tired eyes. Throw a couple of these in my cosmetics bag and they always feel so nice at the end of a day of travel. For extra effect, I toss mine in the fridge for a while before using them." —C. Simpson
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $19.95 (also available as matcha eye masks).