If You Have Some Long Travel Days Coming Up, These 44 Products Can Help Make Them Less Stressful

I personally used these on a 10-hour flight to London (and I actually have them on as I type this) — and omg. The noise-canceling ability of these babies is UNMATCHED. As soon as I put them on, I felt immersed in my own little world. And the sound truly is crystal clear! Whether you want to relive the Eras Tour or play some soothing white noise to help you knock out for the remainder of your flight, these heaven-sent headphones have got you covered!

Promising review: "These headphones are a game-changer. As an avid music enthusiast, frequent traveler, and love of movies in a loud and busy household, these headphones have improved my audio experiences in ways I never knew were possible. First and foremost, the noise cancellation is unparalleled. The moment you put these on, the outside world fades away. However, it still offers the ability to be aware of your surroundings when needed without stopping your audio. If you are traveling, you don't need to worry about the headphones going out on you because the battery life is incredible. As with all Bose products, the craftsmanship and quality are top-notch. I have been hesitant to purchase Bose headphones in the past because I just didn't think that I would be able to tell enough of a difference. I was wrong. I am beyond excited to have these headphones, and it has added so much to my entertainment enjoyment." —P.O.

Get them from Amazon for $379 (available in two colors).