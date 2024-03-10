It’s Been Confirmed – These 46 Kitchen Items Yield Great Results According To Reviewers

1. A cute lil' mini rice cooker that is designed to get you perfect, hot rice — aka the most versatile dish base ever — in less than 20 minutes! Reviewers rave about how consistent the end results are, so never end up burning your rice and having to make that emergency Thai food order ever again🤷♀️.
Plus, it's got PFOA-free nonstick coating, makes up to two cups of rice, and includes a rice measuring cup, serving spatula, and recipe book.
Promising review: "I love this rice cooker. I've used it a dozen times. It cooks rice so fast. I use the small cup they provide, fill the rice to the top, and then add two of the same small cups of water. Hit the cook button and go on to do other things. When it's done it's on warm. I don't add any butter or salt, the rice is cooked perfectly. The pot is nonstick, so very easy to clean up. Highly recommend." —DRG
Another promising review: "I wasn't expecting much for such a low-priced appliance. I'm glad I gambled on it — what a surprise that this cute little rice cooker performs exactly as it's advertised. It cooks rice perfectly, keeps it warm for as long as you want, and cleanup is a breeze!!!! It's so little that at first you can't believe it could make so much. Definitely get this if you're cooking for one or two." —Julie S.
Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in eight colors).
2. A stackable cutlery drawer organizer with a design that lets you de-clutter your kitchen drawers and neatly display all your silverware so you finally know where that spoon went. It has over 63,000 5-star ratings and is especially perfect for small kitchens!
Promising review: "If you have a small kitchen — or a lot of stuff — you need this product. It saves so much space and fits in all drawers! I live in a small NYC apartment and this was a game-changer for me. It has these handy symbols on the side to tell you (and guests) where the utensils are located. I also love the two extra little pockets and I keep coffee spoons there. I also keep chopsticks with the forks as they fit quite easily. Lovely product!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to deep clean and deodorize your garbage disposal and pipes that have probably gone a little too long without your attention. 😬 It removes hidden bacteria, leaves a lemon fresh scent, and can even help extend the life of your disposal!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in larger quantities).
4. A large Cuisinart food processor that will amaze you with how effortlessly it chops, slices, and shreds all kinds of ingredients — especially if you always dread the amount of time it'll take to prep your meal. With this, you'll be dippin' into that salsa in no time flat.
If you're wondering whether it's worth shelling out money for this, keep in mind it has a whopping 14-cup capacity, so if you really hate chopping vegetables, this will hold a garden's worth. It also includes a spatula, instruction manual, and recipe booklet.
Promising review: "This food processor is a beast! Forget wasting time chopping and dicing. You can even put cheese in here. I'm glad I got the large. I cook a lot and it really has helped me save time while making dinner. It's expensive, but totally worth it. I'm buying another for my parents!" —Tori Powell
Get it from Amazon for $249.95 (also available in three smaller sizes and in three colors).
5. A miraculous veggie chopper with four interchangeable blades that slice and chop your fruits and veggies for you. It cuts down your food prep time by a LOT, making it a huge relief for when you have guests coming over and you didn't know making stir fry could take that long.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper that was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five styles and three colors).
6. A pack of oven liners made of nonstick material that'll prevent your dinner's overflow from creating a sticky, frustrating mess on the floor of your oven. This way, you can just remove the liner at the end of the night to rinse it off instead of having to get on your knees and scrub your oven clean.
Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Cleanup is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." —Kindle Custommer
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99 (also available as a combo pack).
7. A handheld milk frother if you spend so much money at the coffee shop, the baristas are starting to learn your name. 😬 This lets you curate your own rich, creamy foam in seconds so that you can enjoy caramel macchiatos and other foamy cups of joy from the comfort of your own home (and with probably twice the amount of money in your bank account than usual).
Promising review: "Best frother that I've ever used...very comfortable to use and powerful, too. Got this to replace another branded one that zonked out on me after only a couple of months. Love love this frother. I use it to 'blend' my morning coffee with coconut oil. This frother is more powerful than my last. The stand is a nice little bonus to keep the frother off the table and from rolling off the counter. The handle is very comfortable to hold. The back (if the label is facing you), has an index finger rest. I highly recommend this frother." —N. Duong
Get it from Amazon for $16.80+ (available in 44 styles).
8. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, because we must do whatever it takes to keep our precious potato chips from going stale. These little guys clamp right over your open snack bags and *actually* ensure that they're sealed and airtight. They're also much more space-saving than regular chip clips — always a plus!
Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.
Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compare to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." —Rachel Campbell
Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in four sets).
9. A Stanley cup spill stopper set that actually — emphasis on *actually* — make your fave hydration buddy leakproof so that next time it falls on the floor (and awakens every neighborhood in the country), this tiny installation at the mouthpiece will stop water from escaping through the straw hole.
Promising review: "This set made my Stanley cup completely spill-proof so now I can carry this cup anywhere without worrying about knocking it over and making a mess. Easy to use, easy to clean, and very effective!" —LeighAnn
Get two sets of spill stoppers from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors and for Stanley 1.0 and 2.0).
10. A dishwasher magnet, which you'll want if you've ever experienced the horror of watching your roommate put dirty dishes into a clean dishwasher. Easily switch this little gadget to "clean" or "dirty" so that everyone in the household is in the loop, and no one has to get the ~bombastic side eye~.
Promising review: "What took them so long?? Every household should have one of these. Does your partner point to the dishwasher and ask you, "Hey, are these good?" Mine did, almost daily. Not anymore, though! A breeze to install (our dishwasher is magnetic, but I'm really glad it came with adhesive pads — someday when we move, if we need them we have them!), and even though I bought it (mostly) as a joke, I use the heck out of it. Slides easily when it needs to." —Andrea Braun
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five styles).
11. And a pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you'll appreciate because they power away the limescale and mineral buildup that you can't see in your dishwasher, which probably ends up on your dishes (yikes). It'll replace those rancid odors with a subtle, lemony scent and return your dishwasher to its squeaky clean state.
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Old Southern Charm
Another promising review: "Just get them. Changed the way my 20-year-old dishwasher works. Much cleaner dishes and the interior is like new. First time you use it, run it empty with just the cleaner. I didn't realize how much mold and ickiness it got out of my machine." —drpicard
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99 (also available as a 12-pack).