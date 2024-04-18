If You Love A Home-Cooked Meal But Identify As Lazy, Here Are 31 Products That Do The Work For You

1. A miraculous veggie chopper with four interchangeable blades that slice and chop your fruits and veggies for you. It cuts down your food prep time by a LOT, making it a huge relief for when you have guests coming over and you didn't know making stir fry could take that long.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four styles and four colors).
2. Plus a manual food chopper in case your knife skills are a bit underwhelming. This'll quickly get you a chopped-up concoction of fruits and veggies (plus, it's fun to use!!).
It's also dishwasher-safe (top rack only!) so cleanup is super simple.
Promising review: "This is great for cutting lots of veggies super fast. All you have to do is rough chop down your veggies toss them in and give it four to five pulls for perfectly diced chunks for salsa or toppings on eggs or tacos. It comes with a handy cover too so all you have to do is rinse the blade and toss the container in the fridge or cooler." —Kevin B.
Get it from Amazon for $18.42 (available in three colors).
3. An electric air fryer that gives you endless possibilities when it comes to your options for dinner. Use it to make fan faves like fries, spicy chicken wings, and fried vegetables (hey, just because they're fried doesn't mean they're not technically healthy...right?).
Promising review: "My husband surprised me with this fryer cause he said it was the deal of the day and couldn't pass up. I was hesitant at first because it is a very large piece of equipment and we have limited counter space. But once I started using this, I couldn't stop! I love it so much! It really does get things crispy! I have cooked chicken wings, tacos, zucchini fries, bacon, and more in it, and everything comes out great! You do have to play around with the temp and timing of stuff but once you get the hang of it, it's easy peasy! The digital buttons make it easy and it's nice to have different options instead of just off/on like with some fryers. And it actually isn't too heavy so I can move it on and off my counter easy, too. I think it's a great way to crisp food without turning on my hot oven in the summer! Would definitely recommend!" —willmatic84
Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
4. Plus, a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet that'll let your inner foodie experiment with different delicious concoctions while giving you the peace of mind that everything will still come out fully cooked and safe to eat.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where the air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.45+ (available in two colors and two bundles).
5. Some slow cooker liners if the only thing stopping you from making that delicious chili is the cleanup afterward. 🫠 With these babies, your cleanup time is reduced to seconds!
Elizabeth: I adore my slow cooker but hate cleaning up after using it. So I use these handy lil' bags. Read my full review of Reynolds Slow Cooker Liners (#4).
Promising review: "I am so happy I decided to purchase these crockpot liners. I love cooking with my slow cooker! Do I love cleaning it afterwards? NO! This is such a simple step to take when cooking. Using this product saves you so much time from not having to clean out the crockpot after. You simply lift out the liner and throw it away when you are done. No fuss no muss! It is so nice to finish your day with a slow-cooked meal and not have to worry about scrubbing it clean. Highly recommend!" —Thomas Casey
Get box of six liners from Amazon for $3.48+ (available in three styles and four sizes).
6. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker so that you don't have to subject yourself to the patience it takes to wait around for water to boil. This cooker will satisfy your spaghetti craving in just 12–13 minutes! You'll be slurpin' up those yummy noodles like you're in Lady and the Tramp in no time.
Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient, and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean up afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap." —Smilin Sam
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
7. Plus, some jarred truffle-infused pasta sauce that'll work its magic to transform any easy, reliable pantry meal into something straight out of a fancy restaurant.
Elizabeth: The Pomodoro sauce is hearty without any spice. And the Arrabbiata sauce delivers the heat. I've tried both of these flavors of Truff pasta sauce and they are SO good. It likely goes without saying but if you don't like truffles, you won't like this. It is VERY truffle-y. I'm also a big fan of the Truff hot sauce from the same brand. Most of the time I make a meal of whatever pasta and jarred sauce I happen to have as a last resort, but I look forward to eating pasta with this delish sauce — even if it's just noodles and sauce with not even a sprinkle of Parm to dress it up! It'll cost ya more than Prego or other store-bought sauces. But it's worth it as a treat!
Get two jars from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers so that you can meal prep like a pro. This lets you cook several ingredients at once — all on a single sheet pan!
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers in action.
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." —yule
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.
9. *Reusable* toaster bags for when you're in the mood for a melty grilled cheese — aka always. And this way, you don't have to fire up that stovetop *or* catch your toaster on fire. (It was one time, okay?)
These are also a fan favorite for families with members who have Celiac disease or other food sensitivities.
Promising review: "Unless you are a 'foodie' and need to grill your sandwiches, this bag is a great way to get a warm sandwich — and if you have cheese on it, the cheese will melt. Just make your sandwich and put it in the bag. Put the bag in your toaster and you have a great sandwich! Its so easy, and when I am done, I just rinse the bag under the faucet. Great for kids who love grilled cheese without the fuss of 'grilling'!" —joycetv
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $4.95 (also available as a pack of six).
10. And a microwavable panini press, because it's no secret that those grill marks make any old sandwich extraaa yummy. This'll let you make your own paninis, grilled cheeses, and even meats with *just* a microwave. Pro tip: you can even use it make leftovers taste like a freshly made meal.
11. A cute lil' mini rice cooker that is designed to get you perfect, hot rice — a.k.a. the most versatile dish base ever — in less than 20 minutes! Reviewers rave about how consistent the end results are, so never end up burning your rice and having to make that emergency Thai food order ever again🤷♀️.
Plus, it's got PFOA-free nonstick coating, makes up to two cups of rice, and includes a rice measuring cup, serving spatula, and recipe book.
Promising review: "I love this rice cooker. I've used it a dozen times. It cooks rice so fast. I use the small cup they provide, fill the rice to the top, and then add two of the same small cups of water. Hit the cook button and go on to do other things. When it's done it's on warm. I don't add any butter or salt, the rice is cooked perfectly. The pot is nonstick, so very easy to clean up. Highly recommend." —DRG
Another promising review: "I wasn't expecting much for such a low-priced appliance. I'm glad I gambled on it — what a surprise that this cute little rice cooker performs exactly as it's advertised. It cooks rice perfectly, keeps it warm for as long as you want, and cleanup is a breeze!!!! It's so little that at first you can't believe it could make so much. Definitely get this if you're cooking for one or two." —Julie S.
Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in seven colors).
12. The Omsom Bundle if you're a fan of all the delicious sauces, aromatics, and seasonings that an Asian dish brings. Each one comes with easy-to-follow recipes! Just add protein and veggies, and you'll have yourself a mouth-watering meal ready to eat.
Cofounders and sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham started Omsom after stints at startups and in consulting. As the kids of Vietnamese refugees, they were inspired by all the from-scratch Viet dinners they watched their mom cook growing up. With Omsom, they aim to bring lots of flavor to your pantry with their pantry starters that'll help you make some amaaaazing Asian dishes. Each starter serves two to three people. (Fantastic news for lazy people like me who buy a spice once and then let it expire.)
This bundle will give you some major kick for your buck. It includes the entire Omsom collection of 6 cuisines with 12 starters total, including one Southeast Asian Omsom Sampler with Vietnamese, Thai, and Filipino starters and one East Asian Omsom Sampler with Japanese, Korean, and Chinese starters.
Promising review: "Delicious and easy dinner. I love the flavors because they are nostalgic and delicious, and make mealtime a breeze with my kids." —Suzanne R.
Get it from Omsom for $59.
13. Pre-made simmer sauces — just dump this on your chicken breast once it's cooked in the pan, and you'll give it a *seriously* elevated flavor. Plus, you wouldn't even know that these are actually keto- and Paleo-friendly!
Elizabeth: I've tried nearly all of these sauces and can vouch that they dress up all kinds of stuff. If you're craving some takeout food you're too lazy to replicate at home, some of these (especially the Thai Coconut Sauce that's shown here) will help you get some of that taste without buying a million ingredients.
Promising review: "These sauces are magic. A high-end trick added to our meal prep. Really tasty options. We have been doing meal prep for quite a while and the salt and pepper meals were getting old. We tried to incorporate skillet sauces into our meals and tried all the brands out there. They were OK but not very healthy. When I saw these on Amazon, I had to try them (keto and Paleo certified) and they taste amazing. Now we have a different flavor each and every day and we can still keep the diet." —Fernando Pimentel
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $15 (available in nine flavor combos).