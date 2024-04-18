If You Love A Home-Cooked Meal But Identify As Lazy, Here Are 31 Products That Do The Work For You

Promising review: "My husband surprised me with this fryer cause he said it was the deal of the day and couldn't pass up. I was hesitant at first because it is a very large piece of equipment and we have limited counter space. But once I started using this, I couldn't stop! I love it so much! It really does get things crispy! I have cooked chicken wings, tacos, zucchini fries, bacon, and more in it, and everything comes out great! You do have to play around with the temp and timing of stuff but once you get the hang of it, it's easy peasy! The digital buttons make it easy and it's nice to have different options instead of just off/on like with some fryers. And it actually isn't too heavy so I can move it on and off my counter easy, too. I think it's a great way to crisp food without turning on my hot oven in the summer! Would definitely recommend!" —willmatic84

Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in three sizes and four colors).