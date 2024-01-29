1. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for that noggin of theirs because it deserves a resting space made for royalty. They'll no longer have to treat their pillow like a punching bag to fluff it back up in the middle of the night — many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." —M. George
Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will arrive by Valentine's Day (see Amazon’s full shipping information here).
Get a set of two queen-sized pillows from Amazon for $29.99+ (also available in king size and in four different materials).
2. A swoon-worthy soft knit throw blanket so that they can snuggle up on the couch with their latte in hand. They can try *not* to doze off with this wrapped around them but uh...they'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three sizes and 17 styles).
3. Or a reversible shag and sherpa throw blanket that's so cozy, they won't even want to get out of bed without taking it with them. Just wait — you'll catch them wearing this as a cape and gliding down my hall like Professor Snape.
Promising review: "I bought the gray fur blanket and, HOLY SMOKES, this is the most comfortable blanket I think I’ve ever bought. It was meant to be decor and not really used, but I can’t keep it off of me, it’s so soft. I was very surprised by how good of quality it seems, especially for the price. Big enough to cover two people up easily. I’d compare the feeling of the faux fur to something like bunny’s fur, and the sherpa is very soft as well. It has some decent weight to it, and I’ve found it to be very warm so far. All in all, good for the money." —Kaylee Morris
Get it from Amazon for $21.84+ (available in five sizes and 35 colors).
4. A ridiculously cozy oversized blanket hoodie so they can stay wrapped up in comfy warmth whether they're laying in bed on a Netflix binge, seated at their reading chair with their favorite book, or heading to the kitchen to whip up a meal. Plus, it has a huge front pocket!
Promising review: "This is exactly the cozy, heavy blanket hoodie I've ben wanting! It's like wrapping up in the blanket from my bed, without hauling around a king-sized mass of fabric. There's even a hidden pocket inside the kangaroo pouch to keep your little things from falling out. For anyone concerned about the "one size" thing, I'm 5'4", 280 lbs. I wear a 3x in women's. This thing is big enough to tuck my knees up in there and still have a bit of room. It's super-soft, too! I want at least 3 more." —MandraDawn1
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (originally $59.99; available in 49 colors, including reversible styles!).
5. A cooling full body pillow — it'll work *wonders* for your partner, whether they're pregnant or not! Designed for anyone who could use some extra support, this'll let them finally kiss those nights of tossing and turning goodbye. As soon as they snuggle up with it, they'll be out like a light (and endlessly thankful for you!).
Promising reviews: "I'm a side sleeper and have a lot of neck problems. I couldn't find the right pillow but read somewhere that this kind of pillow could help. It's perfect! I haven't had ANY neck problems and I found I can now sleep in a number of positions comfortably. Best of all I wake up feeling rested!" —Sexy Shoes
"I’m going to be honest — I was weary of buying another pregnancy pillow. This is my fourth pregnancy, and I have tried a few different ones throughout the years. They typically make me feel claustrophobic and as if I can’t move in my sleep. So I did a lot of research and picked this based on reviews. This pillow is much more comfortable and not as large/cumbersome or stiff as others. Material is soft too. I definitely recommend!" —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in 17 colors).
6. A pair of TikTok-famous Aerie crossover flare leggings for when they're just not in the mood to wear jeans (aka always). With these, they can keep the style and add the comfort.
Promising reviews: "The leggings are my favorite thing to wear — I literally wash and repeat them. They’re so comfortable and fit like a glove. I even got my mom to get the same pair lol. 12/10 highly recommend!" —Lucy
"They’re a perfect piece to add to your wardrobe; you can wear them anywhere, style them up or down, however you want. Perfectly comfortable, and the crossover is also super cute. There’s nothing bad I can say about them, I would literally wear these every day. I need to get more, I definitely recommend." —Rani
Orders delivered through standard shipping will arrive before Valentine's Day ($7.95 for orders below $75, free for orders $75 or more). Expedited shipping is available for an extra fee.
Get them from Aerie for $38.46 (originally $54.95; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL in regular, short, and long lengths, and six colors).
7. A lightweight deep-tissue massage gun because I guess we're officially at that age...*sigh*. This'll help relieve them of the pain they get from kinks in places they didn't know could hurt. Plus, maybe now they'll give you a break from being their personal masseuse.
It comes with five massage heads and five speed levels to try out — and weighs just 1.5 pounds!
Promising review: "I have had chronic issues with pain caused by severely knotted muscles. This massager changed my life! I have tried muscle relaxers, stretching, and many other things, but a couple of muscles in my upper back would just knot up with any stress, physical or emotional, and the pain was nearly constant. I used this for about a half hour on all of my muscles with the first use, and the effects were immediate and profound. Pain relief was instant, and occasional use for a couple of minutes to the affected areas has been able to maintain that relief. I loved it so much, I bought one for my brother, who says it is helping him tremendously, as well. I have charged my massager twice in the last two months, battery life is excellent!" —Patty S.
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in three colors).
8. Or a heated massager because using up their social battery (and honestly, just life) can be *stressful*. At least with this, those tense shoulders will be as relaxed as possible.
Promising review: "Love this!! Maybe my best purchase to date. I suffer with terrible neck and back pain and this is just what I need after a long day at work. I do lashes and brows so I’m constantly hunched over. Pressure isn’t too much or too little and the heat is nice to loosen my muscles and keep me warm since I’m always cold lol. Been using it for like an hour already!" —Sarah Anne Uthe
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in beige and black).
9. A supportive seat cushion for their desk chair because they haven't properly experienced sitting until they've sat on this baby. It has a non-slip bottom and a unique U-shaped cutout that helps them maintain proper spinal alignment and posture through hours of sitting. It's given many WFH workers' lower backs some much-needed pressure relief. It's no wonder it has over 86,000 5-star ratings!
Read more about how ergonomic chair cushions can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I fell on black ice many years ago, and my tailbone, elbows and dignity all took the impact. I’ve had recurring pain in my tailbone ever since then, when I sit for long periods and can’t move my legs much; such as long trips by car or plane. I’ve tried different seat cushions over the years that helped a little; but this one is the best I’ve found. Ahhh — relief finally!! I may order another, so I don’t have to move this one from the house to the car. We also attend a lot of college basketball games and I’m looking forward to this season to start so I can see if the seat works well in those 'no-knee room' seats too!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $36.49+ (available in six colors).
10. A bamboo bathtub tray because in this scenario, multitasking is a luxury. They can use it to hold their tablet or favorite book, their third glass of wine, and a bowl of cherries (that they'll probably make you feed them) with cucumbers on their eyes. Ahh, yes...this is the life.
Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well made, balanced and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in 11 colors).
11. And a box of fragrance-free Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment packets, because there's almost nothing worse than skin annoyances like poison ivy, bug bites, sunburns, and rashes. This is enriched with colloidal oatmeal to help gently cleanse, moisturize, and alleviate irritated skin. And don't worry — reviewers say it's mild enough to relieve even sensitive skin!
Simply sprinkle the contents from the packet into warm bath water and mix it in before you soak.
Promising reviews: "This oatmeal bath has made a world of difference with my increasing pregnancy itchiness. The next day after a bath, my skin feels so smooth and moisturized. I have even come to find that it works excellently for sunburns! I soaked for two days in this bath with a very painful sunburn (realizing quickly that pregnancy makes my skin more sensitive to the sun) and my sunburn was gone by day three with the itch decreased and no peeling. I highly recommend this product! FYI: The only inconvenience is the claylike residue that builds up around your bath drain. If you clean it while it is still wet, it comes off very easily." —Audrey
"I first started using this product when I developed unbearably itchy, dry skin during my pregnancy. After no success with lotions and bath oils, this was the first product to provide me with relief. Now my 3-year-old has eczema and we use it in her bath water to help reduce inflammation and itching." —scmom
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $7.49 (also available as a set of two).
12. A Trtl neck pillow with soft fleece support that might actually make a restful nap on a plane possible. (Imagine that!) Its ergonomic design will keep their head from nodding back and forth to help avoid aches and strains. Plus, it's a lot more stylish than a bulky neck pillow.
It also easily attaches to backpacks and luggage handles, weighs less than half a pound, and is machine washable!
Check it out on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Ciera Velarde owns this comfy pillow and says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in five colors).