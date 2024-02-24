Just 31 Delightfully Comfy Gifts, From You To You

1. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for that noggin of yours because it deserves a resting space made for royalty. No more treating your pillow like a punching bag to fluff it back up in the middle of the night — many reviewers say these are cooling, supportive, and keep their shape!
Promising review: "Extremely pleased! Got the king size three weeks ago and from night one, it’s been exactly what I needed. Absolutely no more waking up with neck stiffness or neck pain. The very night before I received this pillow I had neck pains. I thought it would take some time to feel a difference, but it was instant! I’m buying the queen size for my son now. He has scoliosis. Let’s see if it helps." —M. George
Get a set of two queen-sized pillows from Amazon for $59.99 (also available in king size).
2. A swoon-worthy soft knit throw blanket I can see you snuggling up in while on the couch with a matcha latte in hand. You can try not to doze off with this wrapped around you but uh...you'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three sizes and 16 styles).
3. Or a reversible shag and sherpa throw blanket that's so cozy, you won't even want to get out of bed without taking it with you. Just wait — you'll be wearing this as a cape and gliding down the hall like Professor Snape.
Promising review: "I bought the gray fur blanket and, HOLY SMOKES, this is the most comfortable blanket I think I’ve ever bought. It was meant to be decor and not really used, but I can’t keep it off of me, it’s so soft. I was very surprised by how good of quality it seems, especially for the price. Big enough to cover two people up easily. I’d compare the feeling of the faux fur to something like bunny’s fur, and the sherpa is very soft as well. It has some decent weight to it, and I’ve found it to be very warm so far. All in all, good for the money." —Kaylee Morris
Get it from Amazon for $21.94+ (available in five sizes and 35 colors).
4. A pair of viral flared leggings, which are practically identical to the beloved Aerie ones! They're made of buttery soft material and have a crossover waistband to accentuate your figure. Talk about an elegant upgrade to your lazy Sunday ensemble. 😍
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Click buy now. Just do it. You are gonna want these in black and maybe every other color too. After wearing them a few times, I am hooked and very confident when I say that YOU WANT THESE! Even if you are on the fence and not overly impressed as soon as you open the package, just put them on. Walk around for a little bit, maybe walk past your significant other (or a full-length mirror), and hear the praise! Then, you will understand!! These are confidence-boosting and booty essentials! I need more!" —Briar
Get them from Amazon for $19.59+ (available in sizes XS—XXL, four inseam styles, and 23 colors).
5. A heated massager because using up your social battery (and honestly, just life) can be *stressful*. At least with this, those tense shoulders will be as relaxed as possible.
Promising review: "Love this!! Maybe my best purchase to date. I suffer with terrible neck and back pain and this is just what I need after a long day at work. I do lashes and brows so I’m constantly hunched over. Pressure isn’t too much or too little and the heat is nice to loosen my muscles and keep me warm since I’m always cold lol. Been using it for like an hour already!" —Sarah Anne Uthe
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in beige and black).
6. A luxury chenille bath rug that makes stepping out of the restorative oasis that is your bathtub a not-so-sad moment. It's nonslip, super absorbent, and made of chenille material so thick and plush, your foot might breathe a sigh of relief as it makes contact with it.
It's also machine washable!
Promising review: "These bathroom rugs exceeded my expectations. The teal color is vivid. They are thick and plush with an updated, spa like feel and appearance. My dog had an accident on one just before my guests were arriving. I had no choice but to toss in the washer and dryer. I can’t tell it apart from the others that have not been laundered. The non-skid backing really grips the floor. Rugs do not move at all unless picked up and moved. I’m very happy with these rugs. I bought two of the larger ones and one of the smaller ones for the toilet area." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in nine sizes and 21 colors).
7. A ridiculously cozy oversized blanket hoodie so you can stay wrapped up in comfy warmth whether you're laying in bed on a Netflix binge, seated at your reading chair with your favorite book, or heading to the kitchen to whip up a meal. Plus, it has a huge front pocket!
Promising review: "This is exactly the cozy, heavy blanket hoodie I've ben wanting! It's like wrapping up in the blanket from my bed, without hauling around a king-sized mass of fabric. There's even a hidden pocket inside the kangaroo pouch to keep your little things from falling out. For anyone concerned about the "one size" thing, I'm 5'4", 280 lbs. I wear a 3x in women's. This thing is big enough to tuck my knees up in there and still have a bit of room. It's super-soft, too! I want at least 3 more." —MandraDawn1
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (originally $59.99; available in 49 colors, including reversible styles!).
8. A cooling full body pillow — it'll work *wonders* for you, whether you're pregnant or not! Designed for anyone who could use some extra support, this'll let you finally kiss those nights of tossing and turning goodbye. As soon as you snuggle up with it, you'll be out like a light.
Promising reviews: "I'm a side sleeper and have a lot of neck problems. I couldn't find the right pillow but read somewhere that this kind of pillow could help. It's perfect! I haven't had ANY neck problems and I found I can now sleep in a number of positions comfortably. Best of all I wake up feeling rested!" —Sexy Shoes
"I’m going to be honest — I was weary of buying another pregnancy pillow. This is my fourth pregnancy, and I have tried a few different ones throughout the years. They typically make me feel claustrophobic and as if I can’t move in my sleep. So I did a lot of research and picked this based on reviews. This pillow is much more comfortable and not as large/cumbersome or stiff as others. Material is soft too. I definitely recommend!" —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in 17 colors).
9. An adjustable infinity pillow designed with 360-degree support. So if you usually find yourself slowly falling sideways as you doze off, this pillow's got your back (or should I say... neck).
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric, and fully machine washable.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self-supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, armrest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $38.24 (available in 10 colors).
10. Plus, a genius hoodie with a built-in eye mask you'll appreciate when your flight neighbor feels like keeping their window open with the bright sun staring you in the face. Its cozy, cotton blend fleece paired with its oversized fit will make you feel like you're wearing a blanket (in the most stylish way) and might even help you get some rest!
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products that'll make you feel like you're in first class, even if you're flying coach.
Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" —Heather G.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $102.40 (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and five colors).
11. A trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers that even amazed this reviewer with how well they carried them through a full day at Disneyland — and we all know that's the true test of comfort for any pair of shoes. They're made with minimal interior seaming and are lined with supportive foam inserts so that your feet can kiss those painful blisters and midday discomfort goodbye.
Promising reviews: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library
"I love these! They are the perfect dad sneakers and super in style! I love the blue color as well. They’re comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support. They’re true to size as well." —Stephanie Russell
Get them from Amazon for $37.56+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).
12. A super smooth Hanes seamless bra if painful underwires are the bane of your existence. This has a supportive wide band, unlined cups, and comes without a tag to help you avoid uncomfortable itchiness. It also has cool, moisture-wicking fabric that flexes with your every move — and helps you avoid that annoying underboob sweat!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "This bra feels like you are not wearing a bra. It’s the most comfortable bra I have ever worn in my 40+ years of wearing one! I am large-chested but this bra gives awesome support without wires! Buying several more!!" —Mallory
"This is the most amazing bra I've ever had! Everything stays in place and it's so lightweight, I don't even feel like I'm wearing a bra! Also, my back pain is gone. I never realized how horrible other bras were until I tried this one. I'll never buy another type of bra again." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL and four colors, as well as in two-packs).
13. Or a must-have Skims crossover bralette, because your undergarments deserve some luxurious coziness too! This supportive piece features fully adjustable straps and power mesh lining that ensures incredible coverage. You won't even want to put a shirt on over this baby, and why should you? 🤷♀️
Promising review: "Buttery soft. This is my third one of these that I have purchased. They are incredibly soft, comfortable and perfect for every day where. I am someone who does not like any padding or underwire in my bras and these check all the boxes. I am a 32C cup and ordered medium and they fit well." —Hayley B.
Get it from Skims for $34 (available in sizes XXS—4X and in 16 colors).
14. A backrest pillow filled with memory foam that will support you while you work on your laptop, dive into the next book on your list, or binge-watch the next show on Netflix's Top 10.
Promising review: "I bought this based on other reviews. There are cheaper products you can buy, but this one is quality. You get what you pay for. I was skeptical because it comes in a small box, and when you unwrap it the foam is compressed, and it looks like garbage. However, after you take the time to fluff it up and let the foam expand, it is amazing. Don't be fooled! I am actually using it as I write this review. A+ product." —Meghan R.
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in three sizes and in gray and navy).
15. A cute pair of Acorn memory foam slippers, which are just the thing you need for walking around the house throughout the chilly seasons. And tbh, slipping your precious feet into a pair of fluffy clouds first thing in the morning honestly sounds like the best thing ever.
Whether you're walking from you bedroom to your bathroom or from your front door to your car for a Starbucks drive-thru trip, you'll be walking on ~cloud nine~.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, and with the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." —Bella's Mom
Get them from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 24 styles).