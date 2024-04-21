37 Cute Items To Wear On Your Next Spring Date

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A super soft and stretchy racerback bodysuit tank, which has over 26,000 5-star reviews. It has a lined chest area to avoid transparency and hugs your silhouette for a simple yet sleek look for your next brunch date with bottomless mimosas.
This bodysuit tank also has a snap-button fastening at the bottom (makes it easy to wear!).
Promising review: "Bought this bodysuit in three colors: white, brown, and olive green. The brown is definitely more of a burnt orange. These are amazing!! I don’t even bother wearing a bra with them, because the support is so nice. Since I am short, the bottom part is a little longer, but I don’t mind it because then I don’t have to deal with chafing. I’m definitely buying more colors! I’ve worn these with shorts, joggers, and jeans. Worn to date night and a Chicago Cubs game when it was 90 degrees! The material is breezy, so I don’t get hot. Think of like a bathing suit/workout tank material. So it allows for easy breathing and does not get hot. A summer staple!" —Ms. Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors).
2. Or a lightweight, stretchy tank top bodysuit with a versatile low-cut neckline that makes it perfect for wearing on its own *or* under a V-neck tee for an outfit that has countless ways to accessorize. 😍 It's seamless, breathable, and will hug your body *just* right.
Promising review: "I can confidently say this bodysuit has been a game-changer in my wardrobe. This bodysuit combines comfort, support, and a seamless design to create remarkable shape wear. The versatility of this bodysuit is noteworthy. Whether I'm dressing up for a special occasion or looking for extra support in my everyday attire, this bodysuit seamlessly fits into my wardrobe. It's become a go-to choice for achieving a polished and refined look without sacrificing comfort." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XXL—5XL and in 11 colors).
3. A pair of Levi's jeans if you've been looking for a comfy new pair worthy of dethroning your old ones. Not only are they stylish and delightfully versatile, but they're designed with a vintage-inspired bootcut leg that'll give any casual date outfit a unique flare.
Promising review: "Levi's Ribcage jeans are an absolute game-changer! I can confidently say that they are the best Levi's jeans on the market. The high rise and fit make me feel like a million bucks every time I wear them. The quality is top-notch and they are so versatile, perfect for any occasion. If you haven't tried Levi's Ribcage jeans yet, you're missing out on a wardrobe essential!" —Jae S.
Get them from Amazon for $55.58+ (available in sizes 20–39 and in 14 colors).
4. A lightweight jumpsuit because reviewers say it's perfect for a variety of spring outings. Its elastic waist, keyhole back, and elegant off-the-shoulder design make for an effortlessly put-together look on your next night out or stroll in the city. Oh, and it has over 34,000 5-star ratings!
It's machine washable. Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I was really hesitant about buying this but I LOVE it!! I got my regular size and it fit amazing! It is super stretchy and loose so it can cover all areas. I like pulling it up a little bit and having the top area loose. It doesn't slide off the shoulder but if you want it to, it could. I love everything about this item! It is cute, comfy, great fitting, and a staple!" —amela
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 35 colors/patterns).
5. A boho-style floral dress that'll basically do all the flirting for you. You can wear it off the shoulders for a playful look or on for that lovely square neckline. It's adorably on-trend either way!
Promising review: "Perfect Easter/spring dress. I’m a size 12/14 and ordered a size large. I could’ve size up to a XL but I wasn’t sure if would make the sleeves on the dress a little big, plus it has a nice stretch. But overall 10/10" —Court
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 prints).
6. A strapless mesh bustier, which will make you look so chic, you'll have to send the link to your besties at girls' night for them to believe you got it on Amazon.
You can see one TikToker confirming TikTok made them buy it here.
Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS!!!! This is so HOT. It'll have you looking and feeling like a bad B! I have a larger chest, 38H to be exact, and this little number held the girls in and up perfectly! Bought it for wedding events and definitely do not regret spending money on this. It's very comfortable." —Brooke Smith
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors).
7. A twist-front tube top because it gives you such an easy way of adding a bit more "ooh la la" to your simple denim jean look. Plus, how cute would this look with a simple, dainty necklace? 😍
Promising review: "I saw so many videos of this on TikTok!! It did not disappoint. It’s super cute for this summer! It’s a must-have!!!!!! I’m wearing a large and it has a fit that's amazing." —Tania Zabala
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 15 colors).
8. A pack of classic gold hoop earrings — whether you're going to lunch with jeans and a plain tee or to an upscale dinner with a dress, these will be the *perfect* touch to tie your whole fit together.
Promising review: "I bought these after seeing someone on TikTok raving about them. I was not disappointed. The assortment is perfect - a wide variety of styles to choose from. They all come in separate little bags to keep organized. I have received compliments on them. They haven’t tarnished - I’ve worn them swimming, waterskiing, in the shower and tanning. I’d highly recommend this set. Do yourself a favor and buy this set." —Amie
Get a set of six pairs from Amazon for $14.97 (available in four styles, including silver).
9. A V-neck ruffle dress that I could see you wearing to the next wedding or anniversary dinner that pops up on your calendar. Gone are the days of having nothing to wear — this dress is here to save the day.
Promising review: "So I’m really hesitant to buy any clothing on Amazon. I typically don’t. But I saw this dress on TikTok, and I was like 'that dress is stunning', so I added it to my cart debating with myself if I want it or not. I took a leap, and I’m happy I did. I went with a medium, which was another thing I was scared about doing. Turns out the medium works amazingly! I have room to move, it’s not tight at all, and I’m in love with it. I’ll have to safety-pin it or make a small stitch to it to stop my bra and chest from showing so much, but other than that, it’s really a beautiful dress! It is shorter on the sides so be warned about that." —Nicole A
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 25 colors, patterns, and sleeve-lengths).
10. An elegant long-sleeved off-the-shoulder dress with a built-in bra, meaning there's no need to get creative with how to wear it while trying to conceal your bra straps. With its u-shaped back slit and body-hugging silhouette, you'll have your S.O.'s full and undivided attention. 👀
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small biz that specializes in clothing with built-in padding. Check them out if you dare — you may end up buying up the whole shop.
Promising review: "I like this dress! It's very elegant and classy looking. I'm going to wear it for special occasions or date nights maybe. I love that its made out of cotton and modal fabric. This dress has stretch to it and hugs the body but not in a way that it's too tight or uncomfortable. It is recommended to size down, but for me I don't like things being too tight on me so I went for my usual and it worked out fine when I tried it on!" —Hannah G.
Get it from Klassy Network for $79 (available in sizes XS—3XL).
11. A basic long-sleeve shirt — another super classic basic! It's clean-cut, versatile, and just what you need if it's too warm for a jacket but still too breezy out to wear short sleeves (hello, spring).
Promising review: "I’m absolutely delighted with this long-sleeve top! The fit is impeccable, snug enough to flatter the silhouette but not restrictive, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own. The material is soft and offers just the right amount of stretch. It’s become a staple piece in my wardrobe because of its versatility — it pairs beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, and even office wear for a touch of modernity. After several washes, it maintains its shape and vibrant color. It’s rare to find such a quality top at this price point. This top has exceeded my expectations and has been a fantastic addition to my collection." —Alaina Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors).
12. A pair of super cute flared leggings, because the best dates are the ones with no dress code at all (movie night, anyone?). These are made of buttery soft material and have a crossover waistband to accentuate your figure. Plus, many reviewers compare them to the beloved Aerie ones! 😍
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "Click buy now. Just do it. You are gonna want these in black and maybe every other color too. After wearing them a few times, I am hooked and very confident when I say that YOU WANT THESE! Even if you are on the fence and not overly impressed as soon as you open the package, just put them on. Walk around for a little bit, maybe walk past your significant other (or a full-length mirror), and hear the praise! Then, you will understand!! These are confidence-boosting and booty essentials! I need more!" —Briar
Get them from Amazon for $19.59+ (available in sizes XS—XXL, four inseam styles, and 23 colors).
13. A cropped tank, which is just one of those delightful pieces that is suitable for multiple activities. So if your coffee date was just too much fun and now you want to go to brunch, go on a Target run, and do a game night later on, this will be your new go-to!
Promising review: "Love it! It fits perfectly and is exactly what I was looking for. I was skeptical of ordering clothes off Amazon but decided to, and I’m glad I did. I saw this in a TikTok." —Meredith McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and in 20 colors).