38 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have Your Own Glam Team

1. An eye primer because it'll make your eyeshadow stay flawless from your morning photo shoot to your evening after party. It helps keep your eyeshadow from wearing off, smudging, or creasing, and enhances your eyeshadow's color and vibrance!
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $11.19.
2. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty primer that has over 24,000 5-star reviews — and rightfully so! It's infused with squalane for hydration and has a velvety texture that glides easily over the skin for a poreless effect while providing the ultimate grip on your makeup. This might just have you looking like Barbie herself.
BTW thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Grab this while you can!
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in three formulas).
3. Flexible curling rods if you wanna rock bouncy curls that look like they were styled by a pro *without* the need for heat styling *or* uncomfortable hot rollers. These are so comfy, you could even snooze in them. Plus, reviewers rave about how easy they are to put in!
The wands vary in size so you can pick the size you prefer. Reviewers recommend putting a leave-in conditioner in your damp hair when you use these for optimum curling.
Promising reviews: "Perfect for my 4b coily hair. They're awesome, I've slept with them in for two days and they're beyond comfortable." —Tea
"Stop searching for the best value for flexi rods cause I did that already, and this is it lol. These are shorter than what I expected, but I’m now noticing the 'for short/fine hair' description. But I’m still able to wrap the full 24-inch length around the rods. Comes with plenty of sizes which I love. You don’t need anything but damp hair and a leave-in to your preference." —Mo
Get a pack of 47 from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).
4. Extra-soft makeup sponges that'll give you blended out makeup worthy of a red carpet look. These might just give the Beauty Blender a run for its money. And for a *much* more affordable price? Hand it over. 🫴
To use the blending sponge, wet your sponge and squeeze out excess water so that it's damp, not soaking. For extra high-coverage looks, trying using the sponge dry.
Promising review: "I usually use Beauty Blender sponges, and I was about to purchase a replacement when I came across these on Amazon! It’s literally amazing, even better than Beauty Blenders. The makeup goes on so smooth and blends so well. It doesn’t absorb as much product, and obviously, the price is unbeatable! I used to think that cheaper products don’t work as well, but this definitely proved me wrong. I’m so glad I gave this a try because it’s my new favorite makeup staple now." —Macy
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
5. Or a foundation brush — you're bound to love it no matter what your level of experience is. With a perfect balance of soft and firm, it lets you achieve that hard-to-get ~flawless finish~ whether you're blending powder or liquid. Plus, many reviewers mention how user-friendly the bristle design is (especially for beginners).
Check out TikTok of the makeup brush in action.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok. I’m a middle aged woman, so it’s difficult for me to admit that. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product. I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." —Thayel M. Caison
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 colors).
6. Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss if you want to give your lips a deliciously glossy shine that *doesn't* attract every strand of hair on your head. And bonus! It's infused with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid.
Promising review: "I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss. You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." —Natalia
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 23 shades).
7. Or a Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil — perfect for adding a quick pop of color to your lips! It's made with soothing apple water to help moisturize and soften your lips without giving you that icky sticky finish. It also gives your lips a lovely, natural-looking flush.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Gabriela: I have been using this lip oil for two months and don't go anywhere without it. It's sooo moisturizing and leaves such a lovely, subtle tint. When my lips are feeling a little dry, I can apply this to add relieving moisture *and* some lively color to my lips. I also love that the brand has various options for different preferences!
Promising review: "I love K-beauty and this is one of my favorite lip oils. It makes my lips softer and looking like cherry plump. Plus, this shade acts as a lip tint, and I like how long it stays on my lips. As first, I thought that the bottle seems small but after applying 2-3 times/day for a month I still have a lot left to use. It moisturizes your lips and leaves a red tint on your lips, and it's lasted very long!" —Nhu
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in ten colors, two sizes, and in sets).
8. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so that the nemesis of your makeup routine is no longer such a hard step. Say goodbye to wasting all your cotton balls (and all the minutes you could've used to pick up your fave morning coffee) on failed attempts at a flawless eyeliner flick. This stamp will have everyone convinced you're a makeup guru.
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
Promising review: "Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in four styles).
9. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser if you want to be able to wash your face without having it feel bone dry afterward. Its relatively low pH helps balance and protect your skin from acne-causing irritants without stripping it. It's also enriched with tea tree oil and BHA to help keep your skin nice and smooth.
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
10. A The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles).
11. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 46,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!".
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $17.
12. Cult-fave Weleda Skin Food cream that works as both a moisturizer and a makeup primer. Infused with chamomile, pansy, and rosemary, this'll have you prepped and primed for a full face of glam in no time.
Promising review: "I've tried all kinds of moisturizers for my face, and with sensitive skin, I was almost always disappointed in some way by the products I've purchased. I have spent a small fortune on skin products over the years, and then, I found this! The answer to my prayers. It's a miracle worker. My face is never dry, never irritated, I've had no reactions whatsoever, and it has kept me perfectly moisturized and soothed for many weeks now. The scent is light and pleasant, and it doesn't linger on for hours. This is a perfect moisturizer for use alone or under makeup. I would recommend it for anyone tired of being let down by pricey moisturizers that irritate or underperform. And at this price, with a little going a long way, it's an awesome value." —JoRaticle
Get it from Amazon for $10.11+ (available in three sizes).