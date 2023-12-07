Just 50 Gifts Your Friends Will Absolutely Love

1. A swoon-worthy soft knit throw blanket because 'tis the season to snuggle up on the couch with a peppermint mocha latte in hand. They can try *not* to doze off with this wrapped around them but uh...they'll probably fail. Plus, reviewers compare it to the one from Barefoot Dreams!
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both laying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three sizes and 16 styles).
2. A breakfast sandwich maker so they can skip the drive-thru wait time and create sandwiches that could put the Egg McMuffin to shame in five minutes or less.
And it's super easy to clean up — just remove the parts and place them in the dishwasher!
Promising review: "Single best appliance I own. My boyfriend sent me this sort of as a joke; we both thought it was both ridiculous and brilliant to have a McMuffin maker in your house. And then I tried cooking with it for the first time. Holy crap, it's AMAZING. I ended up using frozen waffles for the bread; you have to trim them just a tad, but they are the perfect amount of crispy. I love experimenting with this, and have built some truly amazing sandwiches. Waffles, eggs, avocado, Swiss, and ham. Waffles, egg, corn salsa, jack cheese. If you can fit it into the rounds, you can make a sandwich with it. The panel under the egg slides out easily and cleanly when the egg is cooked (I find four minutes is perfect for cooked eggs with runny yolks), and the whole middle section can simply be tossed in the dishwasher." —Elizabeth Joy Weaver
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence, which will soothe and rejuvenate their skin so effectively, it'll make them think the exact opposite of "ew" when they think of snail mucin. It can also give their skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 48,000 5-star ratings!
Check out the results one reviewer got in this TikTok.
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!".
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.01 (also available in a gift set).
4. A bathtub caddy because in this scenario, multitasking is a luxury. They can use it to hold their tablet or favorite book, their third glass of wine, and a bowl of cherries that they can make their S.O. feed them, while they soak with cucumbers on their eyes. Ahh, yes...this is the life.
Promising review: "I didn’t take baths for the longest time because I found it inconvenient and couldn’t relax. The few times I took a bath in this tub prior to getting a bath tray, I would put my iPad on the toilet a few feet away out of arm's reach. Needless to say I’d be getting up every so often to adjust the volume, change the show, etc. I am so happy I ordered this! I can put my iPad or a book against the metal rest, have a drink, put my phone in the phone holder, and put some decorative candles in the sides. I am now a bath lover and would recommend this product to anyone looking to step up their bath or relaxation routine. I can now relax in the tub and multitask easily! My cat even jumped up on the bath tray while I was in the tub and it was completely sturdy. I’ve bought this as a gift for both my mom and boyfriend's mom because I love this product so much!" —Sierra Ritchie-Gruver
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in 13 colors/styles).
5. A ridiculously cozy oversized blanket hoodie so that they can stay wrapped up in comfy warmth whether they're laying in bed on a Netflix binge, seated at their reading chair with their favorite book, or heading to the kitchen to whip up a meal. Plus, it has a huge front pocket!
Promising review: "This is exactly the cozy, heavy blanket hoodie I've ben wanting! It's like wrapping up in the blanket from my bed, without hauling around a king-sized mass of fabric. There's even a hidden pocket inside the kangaroo pouch to keep your little things from falling out. For anyone concerned about the "one size" thing, I'm 5'4", 280 lbs. I wear a 3x in women's. This thing is big enough to tuck my knees up in there and still have a bit of room. It's super-soft, too! I want at least 3 more." —MandraDawn1
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 49 colors, including reversible styles).
6. A chic portable canvas cup holder because it'll let them order their fave iced coffee drink without needing to freeze their hands off in the cold weather. This helpful little thing also lets them easily carry their Starbucks with them while they answer work emails and *most importantly* look at the latest TikTok you just sent them.
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says about it: "I love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
Shipping info: $4.33 to ship, or free shipping when you spend $35+ at this shop. On average, orders take a week and a half to arrive.
Get it from VIS Paradise Goods on Etsy for $13.59+ (originally $16.99+; available in *many* color and design options).
7. Claw clips that even your friends with the thickest, longest locks will appreciate because they'll keep their hair out of their face whether they're running errands or just lounging at home.
Promising review: "My hair is thin, but I have a lot of it and it’s so hard to get it off my neck and have a secure hold for the day. These clips are perfect! I can gather all my hair in one clip and it holds all day. No damage and no scalp pain. Love the different colors." —Liz B.
Get a pack of four clips from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in 13 color sets).
8. A The Saem hydrating eye stick — it has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around their eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking them why they look like a Tim Burton character.
Check it out in this TikTok.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if they'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in two styles).
9. A pair of adorable slouchy socks because they're the perfect accessory for an effortlessly comfy-yet-cute look. Plus, reviewers say they wash well and are super breathable!
Promising review: "These slouch socks are such a staple. I ONLY wear slouch socks. They are so comfortable, so durable and they are so cute! I love them so much I purchased another pack. These are my go to socks. And they feel like clouds! They're also true to color! They also go with ANYTHING!" —Chyna Mari
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $21 (available in four color variations).
10. A W&P Porter ceramic mug with a silicone sleeve and an extra secure lid that'll keep all that delicious latte inside, even on a bumpy ride while they rush to work in the morning. Plus, it serves as a super aesthetically pleasing way for them to enjoy their morning cup of joe.
Promising review: "I love this portable ceramic mug! It's comfortable and cozy to hold because of the rubber lining that surrounds three-quarters of the ceramic. I like that the rubber also covers the bottom of the mug so that I can set it down on my desk without making a sound, but it's so nice to be able to sip from the ceramic at the top (if you take the lid off) because it feels like you're using a regular coffee mug (rather than a travel mug). It's incredibly convenient to be able to microwave it when you want to reheat your drink. All around I think it's worth the price." —elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $25+ (available in two sizes and nine colors).
11. A tiny milk frother that'll let them be their own barista and create a rich, creamy foam in seconds from the comfort of their home. Starbucks who?
Promising review: "All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that it comes with a cute holder." —Kayla Dillinger
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 21 styles).
12. A cute pair of Acorn memory foam slippers, because they're just the thing your bestie needs for walking around the house as the chilly season settles in. And tbh, slipping your precious feet into a pair of fluffy clouds first thing in the morning honestly sounds like the best thing ever.
Whether they're walking from their bedroom to their bathroom or from their front door to their car for a Starbucks drive-thru trip, they'll be walking on ~cloud nine~.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, and with the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." —Bella's Mom
Get them from Amazon for $22.67+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).