Your Everyday Beauty Routine Could Use These 34 Reviewer-Approved Staples

1. The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser with rice water that contains vitamins and minerals to purify, moisturize, and brighten your skin while protecting it from excessive irritation. Reviewers with sensitive skin swear by it!
Promising review: "This foams easily, thick and smooth. Feels like liquid silk. I love the smell. I'm very sensitive to smells in personal care products, and this is the most pleasant smell I have ever had in a soap. I use a lot of sunscreen due to hiking in Arizona. When I wash my face with this soap, it cleans off everything in one go, no need for a second wash to make sure everything is off my face. My face somehow looks and feels super clean but not tight, not ashy, and doesn't look or feel dry. I've used it for months now, and my skin definitely looks clearer and I've had no breakouts." —Emery Davis
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
2. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there's different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $16.69 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
3. A renowned, plant-based TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, which uses vitamins C and E and botanical hyaluronic acid to help rejuvenate dull skin by brightening and evening its tone. Use it daily to achieve the radiance that gorgeous face of yours deserves.
This serum is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Best vitamin C serum I've used. Including the dermatologist office and department store brands. Takes very little product to cover face, neck, chest. After the second bottle, twice daily use, my jawline tightened and smile lines plumped. My skin feels and looks softer. Foundation smoother. Their customer service is top-notch. I've never had a single problem. Good product. The price is incredible! I hope everyone else has the same experience. (And...I have age 50+ skin complete with effects of sunbathing before we knew it was deadly)." —Love My Lab
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
4. A The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available as a collagen stick and as a two-pack).
5. Or an eye cream for dark circles featuring yerba mate extract, as well as caffeine, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, at a bafflingly low price for the amount of compliments you're due to receive.
Good Molecules is a small bizz that creates simple, effective skincare products using science-backed ingredients.
Promising review: "For someone who’s tried hundreds of different skincare products, this stuff is amazing! It’s like a water gel consistency and a little goes a long way. I was skeptical of buying this because I’ve never heard of the brand and thought the low price was sketchy… but this stuff is really nice. I didn’t notice the cooling effect so much but it’s there! Get it if you're hesitant and on a budget!!" —Gail
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A vegan and cruelty-free lip scrub because your lips need some lovin' too! This magical lil' tub is enriched with coconut, sugar, avocado oil, and jojoba oil to nourish and soften your lips while exfoliating dead skin and reinforcing your skin's barrier. Get ready to achieve the luscious pout of your dreams. 😍
Promising review: "Decided to give this a try after looking at many reviews of it working really well. Now that I've tried it today after my shower, I think it's an amazing product. It really softened and smoothed out my lips and applying lip balm right after just even enhances how smooth my lips feel! LOVE how clean the ingredients are and how it's cruelty free!" —Kiana
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles and in multipacks).
7. A bottle of hydrating Glow Recipe watermelon glow niacinamide dew drops, which will brighten both your skin and your day. It's infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and moringa oil to help even out your skin tone and give you a dewy finish that's perfect for spring. It also has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly, making it ideal for all skin types so you can glow from the inside out.
Glow Recipe is an Asian-owned business that aims to create fruit-forward, clean beauty formulas to incorporate into your skincare routine.
Promising review: "I love this product with my heart and soul. I've been using it as a part of my skincare and prep routines for a few months, and my skin looks so natural, plump, even, and healthy. I'm ALL about a glowy, dewy, natural look and this product has helped me achieve that, plus it's a great serum packed with goodies that your skin will thank you for! It's definitely worth it. And I will always recommend this to anyone. I use it twice a day, in the morning as the last step before my makeup routine and at night before moisturizer! If using it during the daytime, don't forget to use sunscreen because its vitamin and natural acid contents make skin a little more susceptible and sensitive to sunlight! Hope this helps :)" —Andrea Velarde
Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes).
8. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears (Hopefully, tears of joy!) It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $19.49.
9. A reviewer-beloved Maybelline "Fit Me" matte foundation that comes in 40 (!!) shades, meaning you're bound to find the perfect ~fit~ for your skin tone. This breathable, lightweight formula gives you buildable coverage and helps refine pores for a natural-looking matte finish. Plus, it's oil-free — no pore-clogging over here!
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I've purchased more expensive foundations, but this is the best. No shine, looks beautiful on my skin. I typically use a lightweight primer underneath, but even without the primer, this foundation glides on beautifully. It doesn't feel heavy, it looks like my natural skin and it lasts all day. Perfect!" —MP Gallagher
Get it from Amazon for $7.33+ (available in two sizes and 40 shades).
10. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 60,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!"
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $17.
11. A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner that reviewers with dry skin say is hydration in a bottle. Its vegetable-originated extracts will leave your skin looking supple, smooth, and glowy without any heavy or sticky residue.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down. Will definitely be buying again." —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $17.90 (also available as a set).
12. A bottle of organic (and delightfully versatile!) cold-pressed castor oil — if you've ever heard anyone hype this product up, believe it. This little bottle of magic is enriched with moisturizing fatty acids that promote hair growth, give you longer and thicker lashes and brows, *and* help reduce blemishes, scars, and fine lines. A true MVP. 😍
On top of the moisturizing fatty acids, this oil might just be infused with pixie dust because WOW. I have been using this specific castor oil for about four years now and thanks to the super quick and easily noticeable results, I almost never go a night without applying it. It's made me lashes so long and thick that I don't even feel the need to wear falsies, especially when I add mascara!! If there is one product that I put in my hall of fame for hair growth (and acne scar reduction!), this is it.
Promising reviews: "This truly is a game changer in my skincare routine. I've seen a decrease in fine lines wrinkles, acne. My skin is hydrated and plumped in the morning after wearing this overnight. I feel like my makeup wears better throughout the day and there's no issues with oiliness. This is non- comedogenic so I don't have any issues with breakouts. This is a great value for what you buy. It's in a glass container with a glass dropper so it's safer to use than plastic. It's definitely worth a try, I do think this oil is doing wonders for people!" —Annie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).