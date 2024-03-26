38 Beauty Products To Help You Come Out Of Your Winter Cocoon

1. A Beauty of Joseon serum, because we all know spring is the best time to bring out your glow. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there are different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $13.44 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
2. Or Pacifica's Glow Baby Booster Serum so that your skin can break out of its dull haze along with the weather. With vitamin C and glycolic acid as its superstar ingredients, this will brighten your skin, help with texture, and relieve clogged pores. Use it on its own *or* as a primer for makeup to keep your skin looking soft while minimizing shininess.
Promising review: "Pacifica has been my favorite lately. I didn’t discover them till 2022 and when I tried the Glow Baby Booster Serum it worked wonders. I’m medium to brown skin tone and this serum just enhances my skin color and I feel like I look more beautifully brown! Even my boyfriend noticed it one time when I was in the passenger seat and the sun was hitting my face. I thought yaaassss! I use the serum alone sometimes too because I feel it moisturizes my face. It also smells amazing and I’d rate the scent at least 8/10. It also makes my face feel plump :)" —Evey_smilies
3. A bestselling Elizavecca hair treatment mask with *34,000 5-star ratings* and infused with collagen and ceramides to help repair your hair if it is damaged, over-processed, or just spent too much time under those strong sun rays during spring break.
Reviewers with all hair types recommend this treatment mask.
Promising reviews: "Hair has never been this soft and smooth before. Another gem off TikTok. This stuff is way better than Olaplex for real. Especially for the price. I have used it only a couple of times and my hair is already super soft and doesn’t get as tangled. My hair was super thin and dry from color and heat damage. It feels amazing now." —Tiffany
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and i couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. My hair is sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. It now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. And you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product." —Eline
Get it from Amazon for $7.15 (available in two sizes).
4. Or a curl-enhancing Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Cream to give dry, frizzy hair the bounce and hydration it's been craving! You might just fall in love with the defined texture it leaves on your luscious locks.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that excels in creating haircare for not so basic hair. And they cater to curl types 3a–4c.
Promising review: "This curl cream is really it. I have tried different ones before but I feel like this one leaves my hair bouncy and moisturized. I really like the smell, too — its so sweet, makes me want to eat it hehe. I like that a little goes a long way and the packaging is really great size so it would last a long time." —Sephora Customer
Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
5. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen, because those strong sun rays will soon be making a more frequent appearance. This creates a silky smooth base and is approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears. (Hopefully tears of joy!)
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
I use this myself and OMG. It leaves your skin feeling sooo silky and soft and leaves absolutely none of the greasiness or shininess that products with SPF tend to leave — and this is coming from someone with oily skin! It also has a very light, pleasant scent.
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
6. Or a Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 that acts as a sunscreen, primer, and BB cream with a light formula that protects you against harmful rays and blue light. Plus, It leaves you looking downright luminous. 😍
Promising reviews: "I can’t get enough of this product! I love the the consistency and the fact that it doesn’t have a scent. It wears really well under makeup and gives your face a pretty glow. I’m on my third bottle and will continue to purchase. Highly recommend!"—scw15
"This is a new holy grail SPF. I have gotten so many compliments while wearing this. It has the prettiest glow and is perfect for a no makeup day to give your skin a little color. No greasy texture like some sunscreens. I’ll always have this in my makeup bag!"—Ahannah75
Get it from Amazon for $18+ or Sephora for $22 (get the full-size version here).
7. A waterproof crème-to-powder eyeshadow stick, which is perfect for those days when you're running late (...again) and want to add a quick pop of glow to your eyes. Just swipe this across your lids — no brush required! — and you're good to go. Plus, they're enriched with vitamins C and E, and you can choose from a variety of gorgeous shimmery, matte, and metallic shades.
Promising review: "These glide on so easy and the color is so beautiful. They go on like a cream and dry to a powder-like feel, so your eyelids don't feel sticky. Each one also comes with a built-in smudger, which works great. I love the look, and it lasts all day. I bought some for myself, my teenage daughter, my niece, and my sister, and we all LOVE it! I'll definitely be buying more." —Av80
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in 53 colors).
8. A hydrating eye stick because losing an hour of sleep from daylight saving time (and indulging in mimosas during more frequent outdoor brunches) means your eyes might be a bit more puffy this time of year. This has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a collagen eye stick).
9. Or an eye cream for dark circles featuring yerba mate extract, as well as caffeine, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, at a bafflingly low price for the amount of compliments you're due to receive.
Good Molecules is a small bizz that creates simple, effective skincare products using science-backed ingredients.
Promising review: "For someone who’s tried hundreds of different skincare products, this stuff is amazing! It’s like a water gel consistency and a little goes a long way. I was skeptical of buying this because I’ve never heard of the brand and thought the low price was sketchy… but this stuff is really nice. I didn’t notice the cooling effect so much but it’s there! Get it if you're hesitant and on a budget!!" —Gail
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
10. A super effective pore control cleansing oil to magically eliminate makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while preventing pore congestion — perfect to incorporate in a double cleansing routine! It's also hypoallergenic (since we already have *enough* trouble with allergy season) and works wonders for sensitive, acne-prone skin.
Promising reviews: "I tried this on a whim. My skin always holds onto everything and I was looking dull. I massaged this into my face for a while before my shower and then cleansed with my normal cleanser. Let me tell you when I got out out of the shower, my pores looked different. I noticed everything seemed like it was coming to the surface of the skin and so I used and omg... after two days I never had pores this clean since I was ten years old. People at work said I was glowing and my face has never been so soft. My skin has never felt so good. This stuff is magic. It makes all other products work better. It’s super gentle. I bought it for three friends because it made me look so youthful." —Bead maniac
Get it from Amazon for $14.
11. A waterproof body shimmer oil because something about the sun in theg springtime makes me want to turn up the glow *everywhere*. Apply it anywhere on your body, and you'll be looking like the hottest freshly lazed donut anyone's ever seen. Its lightweight formula is even enriched with sunflower seed oil and vitamin E, so you'll be nice and moisturized!
Promising review: "I was hesitant because I don't know the brand but for just a few times on special occasions I figured what the heck. I LOVE it!! It goes on so smoothly and so subtle. The brush it comes with is perfect for blending. I swirl it on shoulders and sweep my collar bone with the leftover product from the brush. Lasts all evening and never noticed any transfer. Overall, I'm pleasantly surprised with this product. I thought I'd use it only for special things but I find myself using it on a regular 'ol Tuesday at 2pm. I love it." —tracey audley
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).