People Are Buying Copies Of The Sun Just So They Can Bin Them

During the early hours of polling day one man bought the entire stock of right-wing tabloids at his local newsagents and set them on fire.

Novelist and film writer, John Niven, told BuzzFeed News he bought copies of The Sun, The Daily Mail, and The Daily Express – whose front pages on election day all supported Theresa May and attacked Jeremy Corbyn – because he didn't want people to be subjected to their "nonsense" and "lies".

"Every given day I'm upset with papers like the Sun and Daily Mail, but this was just beyond the pale," Niven said, adding that he didn't like the fact that The Sun had put an illustration of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a bin on its front page.

Niven is not alone. Since his tweet went viral, other people have also gone to newsagents, bought the same newspapers, and destroyed them or put them in the bin.

Would never buy the Sun under ordinary circumstances, but today is different. Local newsagent not pleased at being… https://t.co/AUSqG0u38U

Dude in front of me at newsagents just bought up entire stock of #Sun and #DailyMail & threw it in the bin. #legend

Grimmed out to have these in my house but at least they're off the shelves #bunthesun

Remembered half way round that I didn't need 40 copies of The Sun. Fucked them into the milk.

One person decided to move a large number of copies of one newspaper to a different section of the supermarket.

just bought and swiftly binned (recycled!) every last sun, express and mail in my local store and you should do the same if you can afford

Well done comrade. A security guard on £7.50 an hour will get carpeted for not catching you & a student on £5.60 wi… https://t.co/yC66wD9tE5

But not everyone was impressed. Critics of the trend – who were often journalists – suggested that hiding newspapers could backfire on workers, the very people the Labour party is traditionally seen as supporting.

Another journalist said that destroying papers is "deeply sinister". She also described it as patronising and arrogant.

Journalist James Cook, from Business Insider, pointed out that by buying the newspapers, critics were still giving money to the companies that produce them.

"I can understand why people don't like the tabloids and choose not to read them. But trying to prevent other people from purchasing them is a step towards censorship," he said.

Cook told BuzzFeed News that destroying newspapers because you don't like their contents might seem like an effective protest on election day, but the implications of it are quite worrying.

He suggested there were more effective ways to protest against a paper's political stance, such as boycotting them or donating money to fact-checking services like Full Fact.

"The availability of journalism, whether it's The Sun or The Canary, is super important. To burn or bin newspapers because you don't agree with them is arrogance — you assume you know best and want to stop other people seeing material that you disagree with," he said.

"A more effective protest would be choosing not to buy tabloids and explaining in public why you've made that decision."

He continued: "There are also great fact-checking services like Full Fact in the UK that you can donate to instead of spending money on newspapers just to burn them. Those donations help to spread accurate information instead of withholding media from other people."