Katie Hopkins Has Left LBC With Immediate Effect After Tweeting "We Need A Final Solution"

"LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately," the radio station announced on Twitter on Friday.

Posted on
Fiona Rutherford
Fiona Rutherford
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

Katie Hopkins has left LBC "effective immediately", it was announced on Friday morning. When asked whether Hopkins was sacked or left by mutual agreement, an LBC spokesperson told BuzzFeed News "the statement is all we're saying."

LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately.
LBC @LBC

LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It comes after, in a now-deleted tweet, Hopkins called for a "final solution" in response to the Manchester attacks.

Some people reported her for being abusive and called on others to do the same.

Just reported @KTHopkins for Vile final solution comment. Please do the same
equality for all @italianirish81

Just reported @KTHopkins for Vile final solution comment. Please do the same

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a developing story.


Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

