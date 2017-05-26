Katie Hopkins Has Left LBC With Immediate Effect After Tweeting "We Need A Final Solution"

"LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately," the radio station announced on Twitter on Friday.

Katie Hopkins has left LBC "effective immediately", it was announced on Friday morning. When asked whether Hopkins was sacked or left by mutual agreement, an LBC spokesperson told BuzzFeed News "the statement is all we're saying."



It comes after, in a now-deleted tweet, Hopkins called for a "final solution" in response to the Manchester attacks.



Some people reported her for being abusive and called on others to do the same.



Just reported @KTHopkins for Vile final solution comment. Please do the same

This is a developing story.

