"Good Morning Britain" Was The Most Complained-About TV Programme Of 2017

Good Morning Britain has been named as 2017's most complained-about TV programme after an episode featuring a "gay conversion therapist" prompted 1,142 reports to the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

People were outraged after Michael Davidson was invited to speak on the show in September.

Ruth Hunt, CEO of Stonewall, Britain’s biggest LGBT rights organisation, described the decision as “ITV-sanctioned hate”.



Wayne Dhesi, who also works for Stonewall, tweeted: “The fact that @GMB even thinks this is a subject worth debating is offensive to gay people everywhere."

The notion of “curing” gay people has been condemned by every medical and mental health organisation in Britain, including the Department of Health, and the practice is illegal in some countries.



Peter Ruddick, a producer of the BBC’s early morning show Breakfast, tweeted he would resign if Davidson was ever booked to appear on his programme.