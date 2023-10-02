BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 27 Products That’ll Turn Your Home Into The Relaxing Haven Of Your Dreams

    Your home is your sanctuary, so kick back and relax.

    Felisha Rossi
    by Felisha Rossi

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An eye massager so after you're done with a full day of staring at your computer screen, you can help relieve that eye strain. The mask heats up as well as massages to give those eyeballs a much-needed reset.

    Women wearing eye massager
    

    Promising review: "I have been using this eye massager for the past month. It has helped me relax before bed, often times causing me to fall asleep during the massage. Good investment in yourself or as a gift to others!" —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $67.99.

    2. A rain showerhead so you have just the right amount of pressure for a steamy, relaxing cleanse. Plus, it's rust-proof and comes with easy-to-clean rubber jets that remove hard water deposits such as limescale — this way you won't have a luxurious showerhead that's a pain in the butt to clean.

    a reviewer photo of the shower head
    

    Promising review: "Love it!!! Perfect: look, design, spray. Agreed by all family members! After many years of looking for shower heads that met all of our needs, while using 'fair' showerheads purchased from stores, we finally found it!! Thank you SparkPod!" —Kathy C.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in four sizes and eight finishes).

    3. And a pack of shower streamers that I can vouch for myself as Santa brought me some in my stocking for Christmas last year and they make for a soothing shower experience. They are a great way to get into a relaxed state when you don't have the time for a bath.

    a reviewer photo of the shower steamers in gift box
    

    Promising review: "I love these, my favorite is probably the lavender, you can feel your body relax after using the shower bombs and the best part is your feet feel so smooth and tingly. Highly recommend." —Sarah S

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    4. An incense holder to give off a peaceful aroma in your home. This stand can hold multiple sticks of incense depending on how strong you want the scent — it also catches the ash in the walnut wood base for an easy cleanup.

    a reviewer photo of the incense holder next to books
    

    Promising review: "I love this, I used to light incense all the time but I could never find a holder that does not let the ash get all over the counter. This is aligned perfectly so the ash drops right into the little dip and I do not have to constantly wipe my counters down." —Holly

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    5. Or a soy wax sandalwood and rose candle so you don't have to worry about unwanted chemicals that can be present in other scented candles. This one burns for 60–70 (!!!) hours so it will last you a long time, even if you are lighting it every day (like I do). 🕯️

    Candle in brown glass
    

    Promising review: "Will buy so so many more!!! Perfect smell. I’m super sensitive to scents and this one didn’t give me a headache." —mdeo

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $34 (available in two scents).

    6. A moon lamp to add a beautiful glow to any room with 16 different colors that can flash or fade into each other. It's even equipped with a remote so you can change the colors or brightness from wherever you are lounging.

    Moon lamp next to vase with flowers
    

    Promising review: "This lamp/night-light is awesome!! It looks amazing and works perfectly. It charges easily and I leave it on all night. I love that there's a setting where it will smoothly transition from one color to the next. Now I want different sizes :)) I really love it!!" —M. Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes).

    7. A plush beanbag chair that's not only cozy for humans but that animals LOVE as well — even a horse!! With the '90s came the beanbag chair, but honestly, why did it ever leave?! It was one of the comfiest chairs to ever exist and it's time to bring it back!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm 31-years-old and recently became obsessed with getting beanbags. After doing some internet sleuthing, I came across these, took an impulsive leap, and bought two of these for my husband and I. We can't stop sitting on them. They have rendered our living room couch completely useless. If we're sitting down at home, we're sitting in these. We move them from room to room when we want to relax, and that's no easy feat, because they're GINORMOUS. I've noticed that over time (and literal everyday use), they lose a bit of their initial plumpness, but we bought extra memory foam to stuff them over time. Still haven't felt the need to do that yet though! I 100,000% recommend these. Everyone who comes over leaves wanting one of their own. We fought with our families during Christmas over who was going to get to sit in them while opening presents. You NEED this beanbag. Also: Our dogs love them too. So, human bed and dog bed all in one!" —Abigail

    Get it from Amazon for $218 (available in 30 colors).

    8. A stone and sand canvas print triptych that won't fade or crack and will make you feel like you just stepped into the spa. *Ahh relaxation.*

    Canvas hanging on sea foam green wall
    

    Promising review: "Put these canvas art pieces in my newly renovated bathroom. Gives it a nice relaxing spa feel. Really like the sand since it gives off a natural color that is not overpowering to the space. And the canvas can wipe clean, if necessary, since it will be used in a bathroom." —Debbie K.

    Get a three-piece set from Amazon for $29.99.

    9. A two-piece set of bath rugs that are thick and cushioned so when you step out of the tub from a nice soak your toes can squish into these padded mats. They are also extra absorbent so they'll soak up all the water when exiting the tub or shower.

    a reviewer photo of the cream colored bathroom mat set
    

    Promising review: "I love these bath mats. They are plush and soft and very comfortable to step onto with bare feet. They do not have the rubber that does not do well in the wash and they cling to the floor very well." —Dag

    Get a two-piece set from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in four sizes and 16 colors).

    10. A tree of life dreamcatcher that is a macrame work of art. This beauty is large enough in size that it can easily be the centerpiece of your zen den.

    Dream catcher hanging on the wall next to home decor
    

    Promising review: "Very nice addition to a room making it more cozy, good quality and can be a perfect gift to someone. Really enjoying this purchase!" —Vesna

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two styles).

    11. A vine-like wall decor with lights to add the perfect ambiance to your bedroom. Just shut off those bright overhead lights and cozy up in your favorite place — your bed. 🛌

    Vine lights hanging above a bed
    

    Promising review: "I love it! It makes me feel so cozy in my bedroom. It's bright enough to read by and low enough to fall asleep to if you want. It is unique and simple to unfurl. It doesn't come with anything to attach it to the wall, but I used tiny Command Hooks and it worked well. It took a long time to set up, but I was able to do it myself and I'm not super artistic or coordinated, so I think I'd call it easy!" —Kendra Romans

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in eight styles).

    12. A mini Japanese-inspired zen garden kit to delight your senses and soothe your mind by simply rolling a printed ball through a tray of sand. It's a great piece for your coffee table because after you create a beautiful design, it should be showcased.

    Zen garden on art table
    

    Promising review: "We love this zen garden and it is the center of our living room table. Inevitably, we will sit and use it while gathering together and it truly brings peace and calm even if using it for a few minutes. A fun and calming addition to our home!" —The Big Indy

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99.

    13. A fuzzy, faux-fur throw blanket to wrap yourself up like a human burrito. And when you aren't wrapped up in this soft blanket, it's aesthetic enough to drape over a chair without being an eyesore.

    Blanket draped on couch
    

    Promising review: "I am a self-proclaimed throw blanket freak! I have been buying them for my own house as well as for gifts for the past 20 years. I have purchased from all well-known stores and companies that sell throws and have been happy with most of them. But this blanket is a game changer! It is beautiful, plush, weighty, and might I even say decadent! The best blanket I have ever purchased thus far! I bought the honey color (beautiful!) but am hoping to buy another in the pearl color!" —Melissa856

    Get it from Anthropologie for $110.40 (originally $138; available in four colors).

    14. A star projector so you can create the aurora borealis in your own home, without the need of traveling to a very, very cold place. Or for your cat to give off bat signals. 🤣

    Cat looking at star projector
    

    Promising review: "I bought this and I love the lights, it illuminates the room beautifully. You can stare at your walls and ceiling forever! The benefit of this product is that it is less expensive than those laser projectors and this projects a nice and clear constellation. The best part about it is that it is good for relaxation and the lights help with melanopsin which is a sleep hormone. It really does help with falling asleep. This projector has 16 colors. It has Bluetooth, white noise machine, and the aurora projector. It has a built-in speaker and an auto timer to help turn it off whenever you want it to throughout your sleep. Remote control is provided to help change the settings. And I bought this for myself and I'm over 30-years-old, and I know if you have kids, they will love this product too. This is great for all ages." —Michael 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in seven styles).

    15. A dried flower bouquet so you don't have to constantly fuss over flowers dying, going to the store to get them, replacing the water, and washing the vase. Those are just added chores to your already busy life — so the easy and relaxing solution? Dried flowers!!

    Five dried flower arrangements
    

    Promising review: "I purchased a dried bouquet for my two year anniversary and was thrilled with my purchase! The bouquet was just as beautiful as pictured, and arrived promptly and safely packaged. We have it hanging on our wall now and will absolutely buy more in the future as it makes such a lovely decoration!" —Annamarie 

    Get it from DeLaTerreNaturals on Etsy for $22.99 (available in five styles).

    16. A stylish rocking chair with a soft, thick cushioned seat and teddy bear-esque fabric, because things have evolved since the days of sitting in your grandma's ol' wooden rocking chair. Constructed of a solid wood and metal frame, this puppy holds up to 250 pounds so the kiddos (or doggos) can sit on your lap and enjoy it too.

    a reviewer photo of the white fuzzy rocking chair on carpet
    

    Promising review: "This chair was everything I wanted it to be — was not too hard to assemble, very comfy, the material is soft and velvety and the color is like how it's pictured." —Trisha Buchanan

    Get it from Amazon for $149.98 (available in 11 colors).

    17. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones because sometimes all it takes to turn your home into a relaxing haven is some peace and quiet. You can also listen to music and take calls for a multipurpose gadget that makes up for the slightly steeper price tag.

    a reviewer photo of the black headphones
    

    Promising review: "I have tried and reviewed several noise-cancelling headphones ever since they were invented. I would tell you if these sucked. Trust me. They are AWESOME. Highlights: comfy — they stay on your head and they are lightweight. Sound — great sound, very high quality — very loud if that’s what you want — remember if you want higher volume make sure you do two things: 1. Turn up the volume on the actual headset AND whatever device they are paired with too. 2. Download a volume increaser app (there’s plenty of them available — free too) they really help if you want some louder sound. Noise-cancelling — don’t listen to some reviews on here bashing the noise-cancelling on these. First of all there is NO 100% noise eliminating headphones — not even the ones baggage handlers use to muffle jet noise reduce ALL sound. Your ears won’t allow for that. You’re gonna hear your own voice. HOWEVER, these and other decent noise-cancelling headphones do their magic when you have audio coming through the speakers…that’s what they’re designed for. It’s quieter when you have the ANC and nothing playing through the speakers, yes. BUT if eliminating MOST noise while nothing is playing through the speakers, then buy some safety ear muffs — Amazon sells plenty and I have a pair. THE NOISE-CANCELLING ON THESE WORKS AND WORKS WELL. PERIOD. Do yourself a favor if you're on the fence, BUY THESE! YOU WON'T BE SORRY. I’VE HAD AND REVIEWED BAD NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES BEFORE. THESE ARE NOT THAT. THESE ARE REALLY GOOD." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two styles and four colors).

    18. A scalp massager that one reviewer joked he divorced his wife after purchasing because he was so in love with it (🤣😂). All jokes aside, these scalp massagers are in-cred-i-ble and can be used on your neck and shoulders as well.

    Man using massager
    

    Promising review: "My first kiss, a night in Paris, warm puppy love... none come close to my first night with my USAGA head massager. You've changed my life, my love. Is that cardinal the reddest you've seen? Is the air suddenly more oxygenated? No, it's my USAGA." —kaisersuzuki

    Get it from Amazon for $10.79.

    19. A bathtub pillow so you can finally fully relax when you climb into a bath. Every time I get into the tub I think to myself, "I wish I had a pillow so my neck wasn't all jammed up." Don't be like me, just get the pillow already!!

    a reviewer photo of the bath pillow in tub
    

    Promising review: "I love this pillow! It's so comfy and it hits all the right spots. My bath time is way more enjoyable now. In fact, I'm writing this review in the bathtub — using the pillow right now! And I'll be here for a while. 🛀" —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    20. A wineglass holder for your bath or shower because ~wine~ not? 😉 Take a relaxing bubble bath or steamy shower as you sip on your favorite vino — maybe wine-d down a bit...ok, I'll stop now.

    Hand grabbing wine glass off holder hanging in the shower
    

    Promising review: "Great cup holder for your shower or bath. No adhesive needed, just sticks by itself. As long as your surface is smooth (or glossy tile) this should work great for you. It’s also easy to remove or move from place to place as needed." —MNmom4

    Get if from Target for $15.

    21. A sound machine so you can fall asleep with ease as the dribble of rainfall plays. Are you over the sound of rain as you live in a rainy city? Not a problem — this sound machine has four types of white noise, four fan sounds, three ocean wave sounds, and even has a rushing train, "star dust," meditation, and other relaxing natural sounds so you can change it up as much or as little as you like.

    a reviewer photo of the sound machine glowing teal
    

    Promising review: "I love this little portable and lightweight sound machine. The quality is very good, it has multiple different sounds, beautiful colors and a timer, everything that you're looking for in a sound machine. I especially like the stargazing sound. It even relaxes my pets. You will not be disappointed." —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in two colors).

    22. A crystal lamp to cleanse the energy in your home and look cool while doing it. This solid white selenite slab is a great addition to a meditation altar or just a calming, ambient alternative to a standard lamp.

    a reviewer photo of the white crystal lamp
    

    Promising review: "It exceeds my expectations. It stands almost 9 inches on the base. Very bright, surprisingly bright! Gives off a beautiful glow in a darker room. Arrived in shipping box, intact with plenty of cushion. The lamp and base were in an additional box. That box looked like it has been kicked around and handlers a lot. I was preparing for the worst. Luckily the tower was wrapped with additional foam wrap inside the second box, so everything arrived in one piece. I will buy again from this seller. Definitely worth the price for the size and momentary suspense!" —Amazonian😍

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three styles).

    23. A soft shaggy rug because sometimes you just want to sprawl out on the floor and this rug gives you the perfect place to do it. You'll be singing "A Whole New World" like Aladdin after you step onto this thing.

    a reviewer photo of a dog sitting on the white rug
    

    Promising review: "Rug is so soft and comfortable. It came shipped in an airtight bag and the instructions said to let it air out for two days. I placed it as soon as I took it out the bag and I do believe it got cozier after the two days. Happy with my purchase. It fit perfectly next to my daughter's twin bed." —KyraS.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and nine colors).

    24. A foot spa because we are done with the overpriced pedicures at the salon that, let's be honest, you aren't really relaxing at anyways. This heats up the water to the temperature of your liking to give those feet some self-care — these lil' piggies went to the spa!!

    Foot spa filled with water
    

    Promising review: "This foot massager is AMAZING! It is so easy to use and gives your feet and amazing massage! I could go on and on about it, but long story short, don’t hesitate to buy it!" —Caleb

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

    25. A Tibetan singing bowl to provide mesmerizing tones that will allow you to sink deeper into a meditative state. If you are an over-thinker, like I am, these sounds can help to clear your mind from the constant thoughts that tend to creep up. Don't you sometimes want to tell your mind to shut up already?! (Or is that just me?) 😅

    Hand holding singing bowl
    

    Promising review: "Omg this is the best thing I’ve ever purchased off of Amazon, I’ve always struggled with meditation due to my PTSD but I tell you, this little bowl has helped me control my thoughts on another level. From the first time I used this bowl, I became so at peace within my meditation that I got scared because I felt as if I was floating away lol in a good way tho, but I’m very satisfied with my purchase!!!" —Lisha D

    Get it from Amazon for $23.97.

    26. A meditation cushion because being in a comfortable seated position is ~crucial~ to meditating. I'm so in love with the way the reviewer below created a zen patio with these. Can't you just see yourself atop one of those cushions, sipping on some hot green tea?

    Meditation pillows on patio
    

    Promising review: "There's not a single negative thing I can say about this product. It's absolutely gorgeous, bright vibrant colors. It expanded into a full firm yet pillowy soft cushion. My daughter uses it to sit on when she's meditating, reading, applying makeup, journaling, etc. I got the blue with turquoise in the center and I've had nothing but compliments. Very pleased with this product and I spent hours searching. So stop here and just order it. It's larger than I could've imagined and trust me, you will not be disappointed!" —N. Fuller 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four colors).

    27. A patio loveseat with beautiful wicker detail to relax on, whether it's in your home or on your balcony. This will be your new favorite place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.

    

    Promising review: "This loveseat is perfect for a porch, patio or balcony. Really well made and SO COMFORTABLE." —cpenn1787

    Get it from Target for $500 (available in two colors).

