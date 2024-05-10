BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Products Reviewers In Their 40s Swear By

    Fortysomethings, let's get practical and comfy.

    Felisha Rossi
    by Felisha Rossi

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of open-toed sandals because you are in your 40s and you aren't settling for anything without arch support! You won't just be living in these new sandals all summer, you will be LIVING!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Psst — a whole bunch of reviewers compare these to Birkenstocks, saying they're not only more affordable but even comfier!

    Promising review: "Relief! I have high arches and have developed something like plantar fasciitis now that I'm in my mid-40s. Didn't want to spend the money on the comparable Birkenstocks, even though I highly trust that brand. So glad I tried these first! Can't believe the price. And when I can't stand being barefoot or any other shoes, these are my go to. Wonderful!" —DB

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, as well as 20 colors).

    2. A roll-on migraine stick that may bring a cooling comfort to those painful migraines as well as to tension and sinus headaches. Apply at the first sign of a headache for best results.

    Reviewer holding lip balm-sized tube of roll on migraine stick
    amazon.com

    Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

    Promising review: "I started getting migraines in my 40s with the onset of hormone changes. Migraines were new to me, and I needed to figure out how to handle them when they came. This stick is now a trusted part of my arsenal. It works. I used to have a migraine every month, but now I use this at the first sign, and they don’t progress. It’s weird, but It works for me." —Bryn

    Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    3. A Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer to say goodbye to tired eyes by instantly covering any dark circles. This concealer can also be used to cover any blemishes you may have from the stress of, well, that thing called life.

    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I now have a new under-eye concealer. As I get older (I'm 40), I am noticing a little blue under my eyes. I sleep well. I've tried a lot of products, and most will look unnatural or cakey. I decided to try this after reading the blog of a woman who recommended it. She is my hero. Dark circles are instantly gone when I apply this. This product stays on all day, too. I never need to reapply. The tube is convenient and is made so that none of the product gets wasted. You twist what you need to the surface sponge and apply. The sponge stays moist with product, too, so you don't need to twist often, making the concealer last longer. I will continue to buy this one for sure." —phillygrl

    Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer for more deets.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 23 shades and multiple pack sizes).

    4. A memory foam seat cushion because that office work chair just isn't cutting it. Let's be honest, if there's no room in the budget for raises, there's no way you are getting a new office chair. Relieve your back and sciatica pain by blessing your bottom with some plush gel memory foam.

    A reviewer&#x27;s swivel office chair with a memory foam cushion resting on it
    amazon.com

    People also swear by this for long car rides! Read more about how chair cushions can help at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "ABSOLUTELY best support cushion I've used! We have so many aids/cushions/creams/new beds every three years, and an endless amount of physical therapy devices I've purchased online or even online with a prescription and nothing I've got has ever just, 'WORKED!' right out if the box. It wasn't a cushion that sat awkward in the chair, I didn't feel like I was fortysomething going on 90, and it didn't feel like 'it will probably keep my tailbone part from not feeling as bad' — NOPE, THIS CUSHION INSTANTLY CRADLED MY BODY IN A WAY THAT SUPPORTED FAR MORE THAN MY TAILBONE!! I always have to get up so careful to lean forward and release my coccyx pressure first, before I can even get up. THIS PILLOW TRULY KEEPS ALL PRESSURE OFF MY COCCYX AND SPINE. I plan on getting a few more to have several places. This is truly an item worth far more than its retail price The science in the design, material, and shape are stellar!" —J-licious

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).

    5. A pair of compression gloves to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel, tendinitis, and arthritis. The fingertips are cut out so you can go about your day, scrolling through your phone.

    Reviewer with gray fingerless compression gloves on hands
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in my 40s and was recently diagnosed with osteoarthritis in my hands and feet. Total bummer. I don’t want to take medication unless absolutely necessary, so I have been searching out other forms of relief from the pain and stiffness. I added these compression gloves to the mix, and they are very helpful. The gloves have a good range of motion and provide great compression support. They have been especially helpful when I do yard work, and I also plan to use them for an interior painting project. It’s very hot where I live, so I don’t currently wear them every day. However, I know I will wear them frequently during fall and winter. Highly recommend for anyone looking for medication alternatives to arthritis!" —cb4iast8

    Get a pair from Amazon for $12.97 (available in four sizes).

    6. And a compression foot sleeve because you aren't letting some heel pain slow you down either. The sleeve is lightweight and breathable so you can wear them all day or even while you sleep. Wake up and plant your feet on the ground without experiencing pain first thing in the morning. What a relief!

    Reviewer in a black compression sock that covers from the bottom of the toes to the top of the ankle
    amazon.com

    Read more about how compression socks may help with foot pain by helping reduce inflammation and improving circulation, according to Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "Easy to put on, easy to clean, give support, and ease heel pain. I am a teacher and I am constantly walking up and down the hallway of my school building. I also walk on my treadmill at home to ensure that I am getting over 10,000 steps in a day. However, with age (45) my feet don't always want to keep up with my walking distance. I used to wake up having trouble with walking first thing in the morning and needing time for my heels to not hurt. Now, after purchasing these lovely socks, I am able to get up without heel pain and my feet don't feel tired, achy, or sore from the previous day of being on my feet." —Patrick

    Get a pair from Amazon for $14.95 (available in four sizes and nine colors).

    7. An anti-dandruff shampoo that will relieve your itchy, flaky scalp thanks to 1% ketoconazole — a clinically proven, powerful dandruff-fighting ingredient. Take that, dandruff!

    before and after image of reviewer with dandruff on their scalp and without
    amazon.com

    This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

    Promising review: "After suddenly developing dandruff in my 40s, and trying other medicated shampoos, this one knocked it out in two days! I use it about once a week for maintenance, and a tea tree oil shampoo in between. Very happy with personal results. Smells good, too." —rebeljack78

    Get it from Amazon for $15.47.

    8. And while you're at it, a shampoo massager to massage and exfoliate your scalp. A head massage every time you shampoo your hair?! Sign me up!!

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I am a guy and I want to keep my hair for my entire life. Now I'm in my mid-40s and just started noticing more hair pulled off after washing my hair. It's said that you should lightly massage the head while keeping your fingers on the same spot to wash the hair, instead of making continuous rubbing action as you normally would. This scalp massager is just perfect to wash the hair without pulling excess hair off. It feels like having my hair washed at a good hair salon. It's a simple tool but works pretty darn good for me." —E

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    9. A bottle of Bio-Oil made with vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender that improves the appearance of acne scars and stretch marks. This oil will lock in moisture without clogging your pores.

    A hand holding a bottle of BioOil Skincare Oil in front of a blurred living room background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I noticed my skin started to get dry and tight after I took a shower, especially in the winter time. I used to use expensive creams like Clinique but it didn't seem like it was enough. I saw this at Costco at a very reasonable price compared to what I was paying at Macy's so I thought I'd try it out. Just a couple of drops and my face immediately felt soft and supple! This lasted throughout the day and two little drops covered my face and neck area. Gradually after a few months, friends and acquaintances would comment how pretty my skin was (I'm in my late 40s and Native American). If you use more than two or three drops on your face and neck, you're using too much. One bottle lasted me six months or more. Costco no longer carries this and after making do with Aveeno facial moisturizer, it is no substitute to what Bio-Oil does for me." —Lynn La Pointe

    Get it from Amazon for $10.26+ (available in two sizes).

    10. An internet password logbook because you have to reset your password pretty much every time you go to log in, then it doesn't let you use the same password and you are simply running out of options.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm in my mid-40s, and with a gazillion internet accounts to have to keep track of, my memory simply isn't enough anymore. Also, what happens if something happens to me? My husband and sons would have a heck of a time trying to crack my accounts. I know we did when my father died several years ago. We still can't figure out some of his passwords for his email accounts. So I bought this. I entered everything I knew (and I update it when I discover another account I forgot) and for extra security we keep it in our family safe. Use a pencil so when you update passwords it's easy to change it out." —SoCal-Girl

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95.

    11. A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans — yes, you read that right — that have the look of jeans and the comfort of leggings. Shhh, it will be our little secret. 🤫

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have now bought four pairs of these, and they are seriously my favorite pandemic jeans. They look like 'real' jeans (the material is woven, not knit) but the elastic waist makes them extra comfortable. I'm in my 40s, I've had two kids, and I usually wear an 18 in jeans. I'm an 18 in these. I have gotten the long inseam on them all, and it hits the top of my foot. I can roll it up for a shorter/summer look. I like them more snug. Wear/care: I wash these in cold and dry them in the dryer. If they shrunk at all, it wasn't noticeable. Cons: the only thing these are missing is front pockets, but for this price and for how much I love them, it isn't a dealbreaker. There are functional back pockets that can hold my phone." —A. Mather

    Get it from Amazon for $17.73+ (available in women's sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 12 colors).

    12. A knee pillow that is perfect for side sleepers. Designed to help with better spinal alignment for people with back, hip, knee, or sciatica pain, this thing will help keep you in line and might even keep you from tossing and turning all night.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It even comes with an adjustable strap if you're someone who tosses and turns in their sleep (or if you're using it to recover from an injury that may lead to limited mobility). Psst — a lot of pregnant reviewers and reviewers with arthritis pain and cartilage pain swore by this too!

    Promising review: "I am 49 and a lifelong athlete and fitness trainer. I train a lot, and I also spend a great deal of time driving. I am struggling with piriformis syndrome in my right leg, plus I have an old knee injury in my left leg. I also sleep only on my side at night. Sleeping with a pillow above my knees has worked okay and has helped, but it is hard keeping it in place. I bought this to try, and it's awesome! It stays in place, is very comfortable, and has helped my issues enormously by reducing stress in my legs. It was a little thicker than I expected it to be and took a little getting used to, but now it's great. Having the strap has been really helpful because it stays in place when I switch from sleeping on my one side to my other side during the night." —Christine T. Mitchell

    Get it from Amazon for $32.25.

    13. A set of dermaplaning razors to rid your face of any unwanted facial hair and exfoliate your skin. Your foundation and cover-up will apply smoothly to your freshly dermaplaned skin, too!!

    A hand holding a blue disposable plastic razor
    amazon.com

    This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

    Promising review: "I got so sick and tired of waxing my chin that I broke down and bought this. Paid top dollar for a so-called 'dermaplaning sesh' at a spa for $90 only to realize I'd been had when I found these. At least I can shave myself in the morning without the harsh yank of waxing or plucking. At my age (mid-40s), I don't feel good about stressing my face with the yank of waxing and last time I was waxed at some cheap place on the corner, they burned my lip. Never again with these. This I can do at home discreetly and the price is right, too." —HoundMama

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a nine count).

    14. A fully lined one-piece swimsuit because you not only need but deserve a summer vacation. Whether you are lying on a beach or next to a pool, you will feel comfortable and confident in this full-coverage, supportive suit.

    Reviewer in maroon one-piece suit with black stripes at the waist and bust, which has straps with a criss cross design at the chest
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well made, accurate sizing, and CUTE! Every influencer was right, this was a perfect fit! I’m in my 40s. Comfortable to get on and wear! I ordered my usual size with no problem and the suit came in quickly." —Sabian

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in women's sizes 4–18 and 45 colors).

    15. A bamboo fabric sleep set that feels slightly cool against your skin — I'm lookin' at you, sweaty sleepers. The loose fit will take comfort to the maximum level.

    A model in a maroon pajama set with shorts and a v-neck tee
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are the ones I have been searching for! I have not been sweating at all since I started wearing them (I'm 49 and get hot flashes during the night) or at least waking up with damp clothes. The only thing I don't like is that they take forever to air dry because of the pocket construction. Other than that they seem well made and are super comfortable! I'm getting a second pair so I can rotate them for plenty of drying time." —Greg Ruth

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes S–4X and 12 colors).

    16. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara because eyelash extensions are timely and costly, and with this inexpensive find, you really don't need them.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I love love this mascara. The price is amazing. It's not totally water resistant but if your eyes slightly run due to allergies or ya get a sniffle you're not going to look like a raccoon. With that being said, you may have to use just a lil' extra effort to remove, not much though. It gives my lashes a thick long look I haven't had since I was a teenager (mid-40s here) and the best part is it doesn't get that crusty feel a lot of mascaras can leave. I love this so much that I'm buying them for friends, and the ones I've shared with so far love it too." —Kris

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    17. A vitamin C–based face serum to help reduce signs of sun damage like dark spots as well as minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This may also help brighten your skin and improve uneven skin tone.

    Before and after image of reviewer with more refreshed skin after use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've used this at night for 30 days. I didn't do a before-and-after, but I can honestly say that when my kid took a picture of me the other day, it looked as if he added a filter. Literally, my skin looks RIDICULOUSLY better. I'm 40. I grew up a beach baby and live in Las Vegas now. I'm in the sun daily. I swear on 37 Bibles that this stuff has easily taken 10 years off my face. Literally. It could be because it is SO dry here. I'm sold for life." —Curious George

    Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes). 

    18. A pair of no-tie Lock Laces shoelaces because every second counts in your busy schedule, and there's no time for stopping to tie shoelaces. These can basically turn any and all of your sneakers into slip-ons.

    Reviewer photo of blue lock laces on sneakers
    amazon.com

    A lot of runners and athletes also swear by these for training and races, since it's a guarantee that their shoes won't come untied (and they also help distribute the tension through the entire top of your foot, preventing localized injuries for longer runs!). You can also easily adjust the tension if your feet are more swollen on a particular day.

    Promising review: "Purchased two pairs for my running shoes (I'm a 49-year-old male). They work very well, and I have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying/untying, just slip on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom. I have had no issues with the lace lock at all; it snapped in well." —Scott

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).

    19. Castor oil to help strengthen your natural eyebrows and eyelashes so they look thicker and fuller.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m in my mid-late 40s. I bought this because I started noticing my lashes were beginning to fall out pretty easily and looking shorter. So I finally began using this product consistently. I wish I’d taken before and after pics because my lashes are longer and healthier and not falling out anymore. I’d say try this first before spending $$ on synthetic lash growth serums. (PS: I even had an esthetician give me a compliment on my brows and lashes, unsolicited)." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two sizes).

    20. A pair of standard-compression high-waisted bike shorts with everyone's fave accessory: pockets!! These are breathable while still being squat-proof — you'll end up wearing them for more than just your workouts.

    amazon.com

    These have over 50,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, with reviewers mentioning the convenience of the pockets and how "squat-proof" they are.

    Promising review: "I’ve struggled with thigh chafing all my life. I’m now 45. I just went on a hot humid three-mile run with complete comfort and no ride-up. Ordering in all colors and tossing my old running shorts!" —Cassandra Leigh Saffold

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL, 37 styles and three lengths).

    21. A knee stabilizer band to give you some pain relief. It provides compression and shock absorption so you can continue your workouts and summer hikes as planned.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I played tennis when I was younger. Now I'm in my 40s and when I run on hills, my right knee hurts. I read the reviews for this product and decided to give it a try. It works great! I put this on when I go for walks or runs and the pain is gone! It is easy to put on and take off. I hand wash it and air dry it. It comes in a pack of two. I only needed one so I gave one to my mom! If you have knee pain, you need to try this product!" —Mehul Desai

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in eight colors and three sizes).

    22. A set of wax earplugs that mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty to keep out the sound of your significant other's snoring or the loud racket coming from your not-so-nice upstairs neighbors.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I didn't understand how these gummy ear plugs would work. But I have had some of the BEST sleep in a long time thanks to them. I think as I get older (45) and with kids (2), it just seems harder to sleep soundly and for an entire night. These are seeming to change things around for me. I am not in love with the gummy feeling of them, but the benefit far outweighs the strange feel of them. I am getting around seven nights wear out of one set of plugs. More expensive than others, but they work so well!!" —Jaimielaura

    Get a pack of six pairs from Amazon for $6.99.

    23. A L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up spray to give your hair a quick touch-up in between salon visits that will last you until your next shampoo.

    Reviewer before and after pic with gray roots in their hair that are then brown to match the rest of their hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight and great coverage on gray/white roots. Bought dark blonde and is more of a light brown; but works well with my highlight/low lights. I’m horrible about getting hair done every two months. I usually go four to five months between colorings and save time and money. I’m 49 and have about two inches of gray growth on each side of my part, so it‘s actually four inches of gray roots on the top of my head. As long as you don’t spray too close then it doesn’t get heavy or sticky. I highly recommend this product." —Michelle D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in 10 shades and also in a two-pack).

    24. A bottle of tea tree essential oil that'll help soothe red patches, acne, inflammation, and irritation on the skin. Or add a few drops to your diffuser or shower to unwind after a looong day.

    Reviewer holding small 30ml bottle
    amazon.com

    Reviewers also use it to help cleanse buildup on their scalps, prevent dryness, strengthen their nail beds, and just generally ~breathe in~ because it smells so darn relaxing. 

    Read more about tea tree oil and acne at Mayo Clinic

    According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.

    Promising review: "We use it for acne. We're in our 40s and still get occasional pimples. We use this tea tree oil to treat them. It clears most pimples up in one to two days, with no scabbing or scarring. They just go away. We love it!" —Jason M.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight scents and five sizes).

    25. A stainless steel tongue scraper because gum and mints are just masking the odor. This will rid your tongue of bacteria and soft plaque to get to the root of the problem.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical, but after the first use, I was sold. The motivation to use it twice a day (or more) was immediate, because it solved what mints, brushing, mouthwash, etc. just never did: it eliminated my bad breath. If you've struggled with bad breath, like I have (for YEARS), get one of these. I wouldn't have believed it, but after scraping my tongue, I could immediately tell that my mouth was clean in a new way. That 'old taste' was gone. A toothbrush doesn't cut it — it can't get back on the tongue like the scraper does. And this scraper gets stuff in a way that a toothbrush just won't. Trust me — when you scrape your tongue, you'll see what I mean. For those with a sensitive 'gag reflex,' which I also have in spades, I've been using this scraper two times per day for a month and have gagged using it about three times, even though I'm touching further back on my tongue than I EVER did with a toothbrush (which never helped my breath significantly, I realize now). It's nothing now that my breath is fresh by getting rid of the bacteria that was actually causing the bad breath. I'm 44 and can't believe I'd never heard of a tongue scraper until now. I've bought two additional ones to give to family members." —CODreamer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.26+ (also available in packs of two and 12).

    26. A Maybelline Total Temptation eyebrow pencil that works just as well as the expensive brands at a third of the cost. It's okay, we understand, you over-plucked your eyebrows as a kid and now you are paying for it — but with this pencil, no one will be able to tell.

    Close-up of an eye before and after mascara application, showing more defined lashes in the after photo
    Amazon

    The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil.

    Promising review: "So since COVID and mask wearing, I've significantly reduced how much/what types of makeup I've been using. (Only using under eye concealer, eye brightener, and mascara.) Instead I focus on a great skincare routine which has dramatically improved my skin (I'm 42 and this is HUGE for me), and I only use makeup on my eyes, and a ChapStick or tinted lip moisturizer. Prior to buying this, I didn't use anything on my brows besides a couple barely noticeable spots where they were thinner, because they're pretty okay. I bought this, just to try, because the price was great. This pencil is very forgiving. If you put on too much you can easily blend it in with the spool on the other end. I got the soft brown which was a perfect match. You can also wipe any off with your finger or a cotton swab if you get it on the skin above or below your brow. I do like the look of my eyes when I use the pencil to define my brows. I think my eyes look more striking and awake. I'll continue to use this product, and I would buy it again. The first day I got this, I tried it at night, forgot I had it on, and went to sleep with it, and when I woke up it was still intact. So I can say it's long wearing and didn't smudge at all!" —ALP

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four shades and also in a two pack).

    27. A pair of period-proof underwear with maximum protection *and* maximum comfort. By now, you have spent entirely too much money on tampons and pads, which are never what we would call comfortable. These underwear will save you money and are a more eco-friendly alternative to boot.

    A reviewer in black underwear
    amazon.com

    They're also ideal for overnight protection (you can pair them with a pad if you have a heavy flow) and for people who are worried about leakage during sports or physical activities. Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there.

    Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!

    Promising review: "I'm sold. I can't believe I spent so many years worrying and dealing with stained sheets. Since I turned 40+, my periods are so heavy and intense, I had double pads and a towel under me in bed. The first night I had a night pad and these on. It didn't matter that I bled beyond the pad, this underwear absorbed the overflow and protected my bed. It was the first time in years I could sleep peacefully. I'm getting more." —Mascarade

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XXS–6XL and in various colors and multipacks).

    28. A foot file that looks like a cheese grater for your feet because it's not too far from it. It will remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet with some gentle, pain-free rubbing.

    Before image of a cracked foot with an after image of the skin smooth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in my 40s and prone to calluses due to lots of walking, genetics, and perhaps not wearing the right footwear. I can't believe I've been wasting my time with tiny files and pumice stones (which is why I have almost never bothered in four decades). This file effortlessly takes the calluses right off. The flakes fall into the trash — I used it dry — with nothing stuck. Not like a cheese grater. I've been lazy about reviewing products recently, but I had to praise this right after trying it. Be gentle when you use this. Very little force needed." —solid oak

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    29. A neck and shoulder relaxer to help soothe that neck stiffness and shoulder tension in as little as 10 minutes!! This odd-looking thing is said to restore proper cervical curvature from staring at our screens wayyy too much.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    (Psst — you should consult with your doctor before trying anything new involving your neck/back area to make sure it's safe for you!)

    For this, instead of like a regular pillow, you're supposed to lay on it in 10-minute intervals; the seller suggests working your way up to it by starting yourself off at five minutes at a time, with a one to three day adjustment period before regular use.

    Promising review: "This neck relaxer is so easy to use! It took a few times to get used to, but it is not uncomfortable and is very much helpful with my chronic neck pain and shoulder tension. I felt pain relief after the first use! I have even been able to cut back on my chiropractor appointments because of this product. So thankful for this amazing find as I am only 41 and have been struggling with neck pain for several years now." —Mary Beth

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five colors).

    30. A three-pack of CeraVe Hydrating cleanser that's gentle on your face — for those with sensitive skin — but tough on makeup, dirt, and oil.

    CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser bottle with product details for normal to dry skin
    Amazon

    Hormonal changes in your 40s can bring back acne as if you're a teen again. 

    Promising review: "I will never use anything else to wash my face again. I have been using this for about two months — prior to that, I had tried just about everything on the market, including the big-name acne cleansers that just seem to aggravate my skin more. I have always had acne-prone skin, but now in my 40s it's been worse than ever. About four months ago, I developed psoriasis on my face as well as the cystic acne that I had been dealing with. I wasn't a huge fan at first, as this has a much different feel from most cleansers and even Cetaphil (which didn't work for me either). After two months of using this, I can say that both the acne and psoriasis have cleared, and my skin's texture seems to be changing as well. Grateful for such a wonderful and reasonably priced product!" —bzmomof2ny

    Get it from Amazon for $38.94 (also available in a single pack).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.