30 Products Reviewers In Their 40s Swear By

1. A pair of open-toed sandals because you are in your 40s and you aren't settling for anything without arch support! You won't just be living in these new sandals all summer, you will be LIVING!!
2. A roll-on migraine stick that may bring a cooling comfort to those painful migraines as well as to tension and sinus headaches. Apply at the first sign of a headache for best results.
3. A Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer to say goodbye to tired eyes by instantly covering any dark circles. This concealer can also be used to cover any blemishes you may have from the stress of, well, that thing called life.
4. A memory foam seat cushion because that office work chair just isn't cutting it. Let's be honest, if there's no room in the budget for raises, there's no way you are getting a new office chair. Relieve your back and sciatica pain by blessing your bottom with some plush gel memory foam.
5. A pair of compression gloves to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel, tendinitis, and arthritis. The fingertips are cut out so you can go about your day, scrolling through your phone.
6. And a compression foot sleeve because you aren't letting some heel pain slow you down either. The sleeve is lightweight and breathable so you can wear them all day or even while you sleep. Wake up and plant your feet on the ground without experiencing pain first thing in the morning. What a relief!
7. An anti-dandruff shampoo that will relieve your itchy, flaky scalp thanks to 1% ketoconazole — a clinically proven, powerful dandruff-fighting ingredient. Take that, dandruff!
8. And while you're at it, a shampoo massager to massage and exfoliate your scalp. A head massage every time you shampoo your hair?! Sign me up!!
9. A bottle of Bio-Oil made with vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender that improves the appearance of acne scars and stretch marks. This oil will lock in moisture without clogging your pores.
10. An internet password logbook because you have to reset your password pretty much every time you go to log in, then it doesn't let you use the same password and you are simply running out of options.
11. A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans — yes, you read that right — that have the look of jeans and the comfort of leggings. Shhh, it will be our little secret. 🤫
12. A knee pillow that is perfect for side sleepers. Designed to help with better spinal alignment for people with back, hip, knee, or sciatica pain, this thing will help keep you in line and might even keep you from tossing and turning all night.
13. A set of dermaplaning razors to rid your face of any unwanted facial hair and exfoliate your skin. Your foundation and cover-up will apply smoothly to your freshly dermaplaned skin, too!!
14. A fully lined one-piece swimsuit because you not only need but deserve a summer vacation. Whether you are lying on a beach or next to a pool, you will feel comfortable and confident in this full-coverage, supportive suit.
15. A bamboo fabric sleep set that feels slightly cool against your skin — I'm lookin' at you, sweaty sleepers. The loose fit will take comfort to the maximum level.
16. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara because eyelash extensions are timely and costly, and with this inexpensive find, you really don't need them.
17. A vitamin C–based face serum to help reduce signs of sun damage like dark spots as well as minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This may also help brighten your skin and improve uneven skin tone.
18. A pair of no-tie Lock Laces shoelaces because every second counts in your busy schedule, and there's no time for stopping to tie shoelaces. These can basically turn any and all of your sneakers into slip-ons.
19. Castor oil to help strengthen your natural eyebrows and eyelashes so they look thicker and fuller.
20. A pair of standard-compression high-waisted bike shorts with everyone's fave accessory: pockets!! These are breathable while still being squat-proof — you'll end up wearing them for more than just your workouts.
21. A knee stabilizer band to give you some pain relief. It provides compression and shock absorption so you can continue your workouts and summer hikes as planned.
22. A set of wax earplugs that mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty to keep out the sound of your significant other's snoring or the loud racket coming from your not-so-nice upstairs neighbors.
23. A L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up spray to give your hair a quick touch-up in between salon visits that will last you until your next shampoo.
24. A bottle of tea tree essential oil that'll help soothe red patches, acne, inflammation, and irritation on the skin. Or add a few drops to your diffuser or shower to unwind after a looong day.
25. A stainless steel tongue scraper because gum and mints are just masking the odor. This will rid your tongue of bacteria and soft plaque to get to the root of the problem.
26. A Maybelline Total Temptation eyebrow pencil that works just as well as the expensive brands at a third of the cost. It's okay, we understand, you over-plucked your eyebrows as a kid and now you are paying for it — but with this pencil, no one will be able to tell.
27. A pair of period-proof underwear with maximum protection *and* maximum comfort. By now, you have spent entirely too much money on tampons and pads, which are never what we would call comfortable. These underwear will save you money and are a more eco-friendly alternative to boot.
28. A foot file that looks like a cheese grater for your feet because it's not too far from it. It will remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet with some gentle, pain-free rubbing.
29. A neck and shoulder relaxer to help soothe that neck stiffness and shoulder tension in as little as 10 minutes!! This odd-looking thing is said to restore proper cervical curvature from staring at our screens wayyy too much.
30. A three-pack of CeraVe Hydrating cleanser that's gentle on your face — for those with sensitive skin — but tough on makeup, dirt, and oil.
