27 Toys From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are Their Kid's Favorite

1. Silly Poopy's Hide and Seek because what better way to play hide in seek with your child than with a rainbow colored poop. It gives little clues to your child to help them on their hide and seek journey. I really don't know a better symbol for parenthood than a silly poopy toy.
Promising review: "I bought this for my 4-year-old niece, but my 17-month-old toddler loved pressing the button so much, that I got him his own too. He LOVES it when I hide Silly Poopy and he gets to go find it! It’s his favorite new game now. It keeps his interest since it gives him clues by making noises and saying little phrases periodically. His older cousins (6 and 8) love hiding it for him and for the 4-year-old. I would say it’s perfect for that 1.5-6-year-old range." —Corinne
Price: $19.99
2. A pack of Crayola Globbles that won't leave a sticky residue on ceilings and walls like some of those slime hands. These are an easy toy to bring with you to keep the kiddos entertained in hotel rooms and trips.
Promising review: "This was possibly their favorite Christmas gift. They are sticky and get dirty but you can clean them. They don’t seem to pop like other stress balls. They love to throw them at the wall and watch them stick." —Amazon Customer
Price: $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16)
3. A whale bath toy to make bath time a whole lot better. Your bathing babe can focus on the light up whale while you get them all cleaned up.
Promising review: "I bought this wondering if it was 'too babyish' for my 11-year-old son. It just looked so fun and cute that I got it. He LOVES it! He puts it in a big bowl in the shower and it lights up with all the alternating disco colors and the fountain part works well and he said it was like a disco party and 'a whole vibe.' It turned out to be one of his favorite presents (he said so) and y'all...he got some really good presents. So kids of all ages like it. It's very cute, the lights and fountain work well. Thumbs up!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $12.99+ (available in six styles)
4. A Tamagotchi Pix that will also be a favorite for the millennial parents. Help your child raise their own digital pet without having to help them take care of a real puppy or heaven forbid a pony they've been asking for.
Promising reviews: "Bought this for my daughter for her seventh birthday. She has played with it every day and it was her favorite gift she received. Have recommended this to my friends with kiddos." —Ryja
"It works like a charm to me. I like how they change the games in the arcade every day. The explore function allows me to find new meetable characters by pointing the camera to different backgrounds. Cooking and customizing furniture are also new, unique features for the Pix. I really hope there will be new version of Pix in the future." —Fairuz Takumi
Price: $39.95+ (available in six colors)
5. A pack of tangle-free parachute toys perfect for two-story homes. The kids will be running up and down the stairs to launch and retrieve their parachute jumpers.
Promising review: "Whoever thought of this design is genius. My 5-year-old loves these and it's his favorite gift among all the other (much more expensive) ones we got for him. The no tangle design is genius. I can't count how many of the standard string type ones we have gotten tangled before finding these." —hiker0811
Price: $9.99 for a pack of four
6. A mini Waving Inflatable Tube Guy so they can have their very own favorite roadside attraction. Name a person who doesn't love these wavy tubes guys, I'll wait.
Promising review: "My daughter is obsessed with these wacky tube guys, who she refers to as silly carrots. I bought this and added it to her birthday presents and it may be her most favorite gift. In two days, she's blown through two batteries. It was a total win!" —Jennifer Conicella
Price: $8.58
7. A pair of GeoSafari kid binoculars to view all the new spring flowers blooming. Your little one can get up close to the beauty in the backyard and some of the insects as well.
Promising review: "This is such a favorite toy in our house that we have bought one for every single friend my daughter has. If a birthday is coming up, the first thing we check is if we have already gifted them these binoculars. They are study and have survived two years of my kids throwing them around, dropping them, stepping on them, etc. She takes these with us on every trip and to the park. I did clip off the string to make them safer, so she could not put it around her neck." —Amazon Customer
Price: $11.99
8. A wireless Bluetooth karaoke microphone for your little sing-a-long superstar. Connect it to your phone, tablet, TV, or speaker; pull up the lyrics; and watch your little Swiftie go.
It can also connect to their device via cable. Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this karaoke mic.
Promising review: "Santa didn’t know what to get for my almost-10-year-old daughter. He brought lots of surprises and this microphone is her favorite. She has been singing into it for hours AND using it to read her new books out loud. Definitely an awesome purchase!" —Anne J
Price: $29.99 (available in 14 colors)
9. A 17-piece Melissa & Doug wooden fruit set for your helpful child who always wants to be a little sous chef in the kitchen but isn't quite old enough yet.
Promising review: "Easily one of my kid's favorite toys. I got this for her when we moved houses so she'd have something new to make the new house exciting. She loves 'cutting' the fruit and attaching the wrong ones together — thinks it's hysterical. These get carried all around the house, but I love that they came in a nice wooden container, so they have a place to get put away at the end of the day." —Andrea S. Tyler
Price: $20.99
10. A set of magnetic building tiles to keep your little builder as busy as can be. Ok, try to say that three times fast. They can build it up and (most kids' favorite part) knock it down.
Promising review: "This is my second set! My kids' favorite toy by a mile! We've seen a lot of toys come and go in my house, but few have the hold that these tiles have on my kids. My daughters are 2 and 5 and have gotten SO much playtime out of them. They're great to bring on the go as well. I haven't had any issues with breaking unless I (a large adult) stepped on one forcefully. Even then, it just sort of gets a line down the middle; it doesn't actually break into pieces." —Rachel Deitch
Price: $25.99
11. A talking Bluey plush toy that's way more than just a stuffed animal. It says nine phrases, sings the Bluey theme song, and can be turned off during bedtime so it won't keep them (and you) up all night.
Promising review: "Favorite toy! My 2-year-old son loves his Bluey plushy and carries her everywhere he goes. The plushy was a bit smaller than I imagined it would be for the price, but it honestly is the perfect size for him to carry around and travel with. I would recommend this toy for a gift. Two thumbs up!" —Stausha
Price: $19.97 (also available in four other characters)