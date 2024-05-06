27 Toys From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are Their Kid's Favorite

Promising review: "I bought this wondering if it was 'too babyish' for my 11-year-old son. It just looked so fun and cute that I got it. He LOVES it! He puts it in a big bowl in the shower and it lights up with all the alternating disco colors and the fountain part works well and he said it was like a disco party and 'a whole vibe.' It turned out to be one of his favorite presents (he said so) and y'all...he got some really good presents. So kids of all ages like it. It's very cute, the lights and fountain work well. Thumbs up!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $12.99+ (available in six styles)

