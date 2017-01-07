Get Our App!
Here Are The TV Shows Based On Books Premiering In 2017
Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Junior Writer

1. 13 Reasons Why by Jay Asher

Razorbill

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

 

Asher’s 2007 best-selling novel will air as 13-episode TV series on Netflix this year. The novel follows a boy named Clay who mysteriously receives a box of cassettes in the mail from a girl named Hannah, who committed suicide. Selena Gomez is a producer on the project that will star Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford.

2. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Anchor Books

Dave Kotinsky / Getty

 

Atwood’s award-winning 1985 novel will premiere on Hulu as a 10-episode series on April 26. This futuristic dystopian novel is set during a time when a radical group takes over the government and instill extreme tactics on the repression of women. Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Elisabeth Moss, and many more will star in this series.

3. A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket

Scholastic

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

 

The popular children’s series that debuted in 1999 gets its own 8-episode show with Netflix, set to air this January. The books follow Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire after the tragic death of their parents as they attempt to navigate their way around some truly terrible situations. Neil Patrick Harris will play Count Olaf. Watch the trailer here.

4. Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery

Signet Classics

Kevin Winter / Getty

 

Anne — based on the classic novel Anne of Green Gables — is set to premiere spring of 2017 on Netflix. The story follows orphan Anne as she is mistakenly sent to a family who originally wanted a boy and her attempts to win them over. Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad) is the project’s showrunner.

5. American Gods by Neil Gaiman

William Morrow

Angela Weiss / Getty

 

The show is based on Gaiman’s 2001 book, which follows Shadow, a man who returns to his hometown to find that the love of his life and best friend are dead. He is then left to put together the pieces. The first episode is set to premiere at the SXSW’s annual film festival on Starz network. Watch the trailer here.

6. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Berkley

Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

Moriarty’s 2014 novel will premiere as a TV series Feb.19 on HBO. The book follows three different women in the same town dealing with problems of their own while also all connected in some way to a murder. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley will star. Watch the trailer here.

7. Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas

D Dipasupil / Getty

 

David Fincher (House of Cards) and Charlize Theron’s collaboration, Mind Hunter, is set to debut on Netflix in 2017. The book is centered around two FBI agents as they attempt to crack cases by interviewing serial killers. Jonathan Groff is set to star in the adaptation.

8. The Cormoran Strike series by J.K. Rowling writing as Robert Galbraith

Mulholland Books / Little, Brown and Company

Jamie McCarthy / Getty

 

The Cormoran Strike series (beginning with the first novel, The Cuckoo’s Calling) is set to premiere on BBC in 2017 with HBO picking up U.S. and Canadian rights. These crime novels follow private detective, Cormoran Strike, as he solves a unique series of of cases. Tom Burke will play the role of Cormoran.

9. The Midnight, Texas series by Charlaine Harris

Ace Hardcover

Nicholas Hunt / Getty

 

Charlaine Harris, author of True Blood, will have her book adapted into a television series this year on NBC. The book follows Francois Arnaud in a small town in Texas where a series of supernatural happenings occur. Watch the trailer here.

10. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

Broadway Paperbacks

Jason Merritt / Getty

 

Flynn, author of Gone Girl, will have her 2006 book, Sharp Objects, adapted into an 8-episode series by HBO. Amy Adams will play Camille Preake. The book follows Preake as she returns to her hometown to solve the murder to two teen girls. The series is reportedly slated for 2017.

11. The Terror by Dan Simmons

Little, Brown and Company

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

 

Based on the 2007 bestselling book, The Terror will be adapted into a 10-episode series that will be available to watch on AMC. The book is a fictionalized version of the disappearance of the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror in which a deadly predator seizes the ships, leaving the crew to fight for survival. Jared Harris is set to star in the adaptation.

