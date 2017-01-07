Here Are The TV Shows Based On Books Premiering In 2017

1. 13 Reasons Why by Jay Asher
Asher’s 2007 best-selling novel will air as 13-episode TV series on Netflix this year. The novel follows a boy named Clay who mysteriously receives a box of cassettes in the mail from a girl named Hannah, who committed suicide. Selena Gomez is a producer on the project that will star Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford.
2. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Atwood’s award-winning 1985 novel will premiere on Hulu as a 10-episode series on April 26. This futuristic dystopian novel is set during a time when a radical group takes over the government and instill extreme tactics on the repression of women. Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Elisabeth Moss, and many more will star in this series.
3. A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket
The popular children’s series that debuted in 1999 gets its own 8-episode show with Netflix, set to air this January. The books follow Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire after the tragic death of their parents as they attempt to navigate their way around some truly terrible situations. Neil Patrick Harris will play Count Olaf. Watch the trailer here.
4. Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery
Anne — based on the classic novel Anne of Green Gables — is set to premiere spring of 2017 on Netflix. The story follows orphan Anne as she is mistakenly sent to a family who originally wanted a boy and her attempts to win them over. Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad) is the project’s showrunner.
5. American Gods by Neil Gaiman
The show is based on Gaiman’s 2001 book, which follows Shadow, a man who returns to his hometown to find that the love of his life and best friend are dead. He is then left to put together the pieces. The first episode is set to premiere at the SXSW’s annual film festival on Starz network. Watch the trailer here.
6. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty
Moriarty’s 2014 novel will premiere as a TV series Feb.19 on HBO. The book follows three different women in the same town dealing with problems of their own while also all connected in some way to a murder. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley will star. Watch the trailer here.
7. Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas
David Fincher (House of Cards) and Charlize Theron’s collaboration, Mind Hunter, is set to debut on Netflix in 2017. The book is centered around two FBI agents as they attempt to crack cases by interviewing serial killers. Jonathan Groff is set to star in the adaptation.
8. The Cormoran Strike series by J.K. Rowling writing as Robert Galbraith
The Cormoran Strike series (beginning with the first novel, The Cuckoo’s Calling) is set to premiere on BBC in 2017 with HBO picking up U.S. and Canadian rights. These crime novels follow private detective, Cormoran Strike, as he solves a unique series of of cases. Tom Burke will play the role of Cormoran.
10. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn
Flynn, author of Gone Girl, will have her 2006 book, Sharp Objects, adapted into an 8-episode series by HBO. Amy Adams will play Camille Preake. The book follows Preake as she returns to her hometown to solve the murder to two teen girls. The series is reportedly slated for 2017.
11. The Terror by Dan Simmons
Based on the 2007 bestselling book, The Terror will be adapted into a 10-episode series that will be available to watch on AMC. The book is a fictionalized version of the disappearance of the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror in which a deadly predator seizes the ships, leaving the crew to fight for survival. Jared Harris is set to star in the adaptation.
Contributions
- Donald Trump lashed out at Meryl Streep, calling her "overrated," following Streep's scathing anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes. 👀
- "La La Land" took home seven awards on Sunday night. The movie is now the most awarded film in Golden Globe history 🙌
- At least 15 people have been arrested over the Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian West in October, French media report.
- Disturbing surveillance video shows the moment the Ft. Lauderdale gunman pulled out a pistol and began opening fire.