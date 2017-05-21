Sections

Health

Dare You To Nail This Orgasm Quiz

O BABY!!!

Farrah Penn
Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

  1. 1.

    iprachenko / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    True!

    Anxiety, stress, as well as relationship issues can make it harder to orgasm, according to sex and relationship researcher Kristen Mark, PhD.

  2. 2.

    MilanMarkovic / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Anorgasmia

    It's defined as difficulty reaching orgasm, even after plenty of sexual stimulation, causing you personal distress.

  3. 3.

    blueringmedia / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    True!

    Debby Herbenick, PhD, told BuzzFeed that while it's rare, it is possible to orgasm from nipple stimulation alone.

  4. 4.

    Leeman / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's oxytocin!

    Oxytocin is a hormone and neurotransmitter that's released when you orgasm.

  5. 5.

    igor_kell / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    2-3 calories!

    According to I Love Female Orgasm: An Extraordinary Orgasm Guide by Dorian Solot and Miller Marshall, orgasming burns 2-3 calories.

  6. 6.

    nito100 / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    False!

    According to a Harvard Medical School study, men who wank off more have a LOWER risk of prostate cancer.

  7. 7.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Both men and women!

    According to a 2010 study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, both women and men were more likely to orgasm during their last sexual encounter if they engaged in a greater number of sexual behaviors (like oral sex, anal sex, vaginal sex, etc.)

  8. 8.

    Getty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    True!

    Certain brain areas light up in response to both pain and pleasure, so it's possible that when they're responding to pleasure signals, they may be able to inhibit pain sensations.

  9. 9.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's true!

    Orgasms can increase endorphin and oxytocin levels, according to board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Alyssa Dweck.

Dare You To Nail This Orgasm Quiz

You know a bit about orgasms!

You know a bit about orgasms, but sometimes it takes another go to get that ~SPARK~. Try again — we're sure you can reach that CLIMAX.

You know a bit about orgasms! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BBC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You know your fair share about the big O!!!

WOOOOWEEE! You know a good amount about orgasms! In fact, you're a damn near expert. There's a few questions that tripped you up, but don't worry. You'll MASTER IT next time!!!

You know your fair share about the big O!!! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
WHOA!! You're an ORGASM KNOW-IT-ALL!

You have a pretty large knowledge of orgasms! You've officially earned your orgasm badge of honor. Wear it loud, wear it proud.

WHOA!! You're an ORGASM KNOW-IT-ALL! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
O BABY!!! YOU ACED IT!

You really know what's what about orgasms — and some of these questions were pretty tricky! Nevertheless, you got a perfect score and official bragging rights. That's O-MAZING.

O BABY!!! YOU ACED IT! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

