1.
True!
Anxiety, stress, as well as relationship issues can make it harder to orgasm, according to sex and relationship researcher Kristen Mark, PhD.
2.
Anorgasmia
It's defined as difficulty reaching orgasm, even after plenty of sexual stimulation, causing you personal distress.
3.
True!
Debby Herbenick, PhD, told BuzzFeed that while it's rare, it is possible to orgasm from nipple stimulation alone.
4.
It's oxytocin!
Oxytocin is a hormone and neurotransmitter that's released when you orgasm.
5.
2-3 calories!
According to I Love Female Orgasm: An Extraordinary Orgasm Guide by Dorian Solot and Miller Marshall, orgasming burns 2-3 calories.
6.
False!
According to a Harvard Medical School study, men who wank off more have a LOWER risk of prostate cancer.
7.
Both men and women!
According to a 2010 study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, both women and men were more likely to orgasm during their last sexual encounter if they engaged in a greater number of sexual behaviors (like oral sex, anal sex, vaginal sex, etc.)
8.
True!
Certain brain areas light up in response to both pain and pleasure, so it's possible that when they're responding to pleasure signals, they may be able to inhibit pain sensations.
9.
It's true!
Orgasms can increase endorphin and oxytocin levels, according to board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Alyssa Dweck.
Dare You To Nail This Orgasm Quiz
