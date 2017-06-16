-
TaysteeBlack CindyPiperAlex
-
Kindergarten teacher in New York.Server at a restaurant.Activist that collected signatures door to door.Nurse at a home for elderly cancer patients.
-
That he worked for the Chinese mafia.That he was living in the country illegally.That he still lives with his parents.That he's only 19 years old.
-
The new prison warden.A celebrity who is in Litchfield for tax evasion.One of the new prison guards.Nicky's grandmother.
-
She stopped eating for three weeks.She threw it on the walls.She let it spoil so her cell would stink.She clogged the toilet and flooded her cell.
-
Alex and LornaBlack Cindy and Judy KingSophia and NickyPoussey and Soso
-
She was diagnosed with leukemia.She died in a car accident.She was put in jail.She left home in the middle of the night.
-
SophiaAlex and PiperStellaLorna
-
Black CindyAlexPiperYoga Jones
-
They tied her up and cut off her hair.They stuffed her in the kitchen freezer.They marked her arm with a swastika using a hot spoon.They hid all her things in the greenhouse.
-
CaputoSosoOfficer Baxter BayleyCounsellor Healy
-
To their cells.To the prison auditorium.They're left without any breakfast.To the prison yard.
How Much Do You Remember From "Orange Is The New Black"?
You seem very lost. You can't start watching the new episodes if you have no idea what happened last season. You need to get up to speed!
The previous seasons came out so long ago, and it's clear that you obviously don't remember everything. Take advantage of the upcoming weekend and rewatch last season, at least.
You remember everything that has happened in the lives of the Litchfield inmates. Surely you've been counting the days until this moment, and now that it's finally here, it's time to disconnect from the world and dedicate your life to Netflix.
This post was translated from Spanish.