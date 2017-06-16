Sections

How Much Do You Remember From "Orange Is The New Black"?

Find out whether you deserve a marathon this weekend.

FanaLopez
FanaLopez
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    Taystee
    Black Cindy
    Piper
    Alex

  2. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    Kindergarten teacher in New York.
    Server at a restaurant.
    Activist that collected signatures door to door.
    Nurse at a home for elderly cancer patients.

  3. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    That he worked for the Chinese mafia.
    That he was living in the country illegally.
    That he still lives with his parents.
    That he's only 19 years old.

  4. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    The new prison warden.
    A celebrity who is in Litchfield for tax evasion.
    One of the new prison guards.
    Nicky's grandmother.

  5. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    She stopped eating for three weeks.
    She threw it on the walls.
    She let it spoil so her cell would stink.
    She clogged the toilet and flooded her cell.

  6. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    Alex and Lorna
    Black Cindy and Judy King
    Sophia and Nicky
    Poussey and Soso

  7. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    She was diagnosed with leukemia.
    She died in a car accident.
    She was put in jail.
    She left home in the middle of the night.

  8. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    Sophia
    Alex and Piper
    Stella
    Lorna

  9. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    Black Cindy
    Alex
    Piper
    Yoga Jones

  10. BuzzFeed/GettyImages
    They tied her up and cut off her hair.
    They stuffed her in the kitchen freezer.
    They marked her arm with a swastika using a hot spoon.
    They hid all her things in the greenhouse.

  11. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    Caputo
    Soso
    Officer Baxter Bayley
    Counsellor Healy

  12. BuzzFeed/Getty Images
    To their cells.
    To the prison auditorium.
    They're left without any breakfast.
    To the prison yard.

How Much Do You Remember From "Orange Is The New Black"?

Are you sure you've watched the first four seasons?

You seem very lost. You can't start watching the new episodes if you have no idea what happened last season. You need to get up to speed!

Are you sure you've watched the first four seasons? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
It wouldn't hurt to review the past seasons a bit.

The previous seasons came out so long ago, and it's clear that you obviously don't remember everything. Take advantage of the upcoming weekend and rewatch last season, at least.

It wouldn't hurt to review the past seasons a bit. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
You're ready for season five!

You remember everything that has happened in the lives of the Litchfield inmates. Surely you've been counting the days until this moment, and now that it's finally here, it's time to disconnect from the world and dedicate your life to Netflix.

You're ready for season five! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
This post was translated from Spanish.

Connect With TVAndMovies