    "World Burn," "Take Me Or Leave Me," And Other Feminine Rage Songs That Define Broadway Now

    Basically any song from Mean Girls, TBH.

    faborca96
    by faborca96

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    1. "Dead Girl Walking" from Heathers

    Cast of a musical performing on stage with energetic expressions
    Michael N. Todaro / WireImage via Getty Images

    It's anger. It's revenge. It's sex. There's nothing like belting this one out after a long day of warding off enemies and seducing the new bad boy at school, amiright?

    2. "The Dark I Know Well" from Spring Awakening

    Stage scene with two central characters in a musical, surrounded by dancers in mid-performance
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Got a dark secret you just can't tell? This one explores the danger and taboo subjects of an unspeakable father-daughter relationship.

    3. "Easy to Be Hard" from Hair

    Group of performers on stage taking a bow with audience in foreground, some looking up and gesturing
    Moises De Pena / WireImage via Getty Images

    Have you experienced unrequited love? The desire for justice? The need for a sense of community in times of revolution? This one's for you.

    4. "The Winner Takes It All" from Mamma Mia!

    Singer performs on stage in a neon suit with dancers in the background
    Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images

    A classic. Enough said.

    5. "Letterbomb" from American Idiot

    Musicians with acoustic guitars on stage, surrounded by posters, performing at a concert
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage via Getty Images

    Currently screaming this one at the top of my lungs. Green Day X musical theatre was a genius move, IMO.

    6. "Someone Gets Hurt" from Mean Girls

    Woman with long hair gesturing as she speaks in a classroom with other students
    Virginia Sherwood / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Has your bestie backstabbed you? Channel that feminine rage into these delicious high notes. Brownie points for listening to the Renee Rapp version.

    7. "World Burn" from Mean Girls

    Woman in a black top walking through a crowd, people around her are taking photos with their phones
    Paramount Pictures

    While we're on the subject of Mean Girls, let's not forget this gem à la Regina George.

    8. "You Oughta Know" from Jagged Little Pill

    Two women holding hands, wearing denim jackets and jeans, standing in front of a blurred background
    Nbc / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    I mean, of course, this has to be included. The original was written and performed by the sad-girl feminine rage icon herself, Alanis Morissette. This one might just be better than therapy (*might — please don't miss your appointment!*).

    9. "What the Hell" from Mrs. Doubtfire

    Elderly woman with glasses adjusts her eyewear, beaming, with a bystander in a patterned jacket to the left
    Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    If you're a child of divorce, tired of following someone else's rules, or just wanna scream "WHAT THE HELL," have I got the song for you...

    10. And "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent

    Cast of a stage musical mid-performance, expressing joy with raised arms and enthusiastic poses
    Gero Breloer/picture alliance via Getty Images

    You're gonna need to grab your girl bestie, your frenemy, or your lesbian lover for this one. Last but not least, it's the feminine rage duet we all need.

    What about you? What's your favorite Broadway feminine rage song you like to belt out? Let me know in the comments!

    Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

    Become a Community Contributor.
    promo

    Sign up to get started

    Learn more about Community