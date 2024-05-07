Community·Updated on May 7, 2024"World Burn," "Take Me Or Leave Me," And Other Feminine Rage Songs That Define Broadway NowBasically any song from Mean Girls, TBH.by faborca96Community ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. "Dead Girl Walking" from Heathers Michael N. Todaro / WireImage via Getty Images It's anger. It's revenge. It's sex. There's nothing like belting this one out after a long day of warding off enemies and seducing the new bad boy at school, amiright? 2. "The Dark I Know Well" from Spring Awakening Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Got a dark secret you just can't tell? This one explores the danger and taboo subjects of an unspeakable father-daughter relationship. 3. "Easy to Be Hard" from Hair Moises De Pena / WireImage via Getty Images Have you experienced unrequited love? The desire for justice? The need for a sense of community in times of revolution? This one's for you. 4. "The Winner Takes It All" from Mamma Mia! Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images A classic. Enough said. 5. "Letterbomb" from American Idiot Kevin Mazur / WireImage via Getty Images Currently screaming this one at the top of my lungs. Green Day X musical theatre was a genius move, IMO. 6. "Someone Gets Hurt" from Mean Girls Virginia Sherwood / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Has your bestie backstabbed you? Channel that feminine rage into these delicious high notes. Brownie points for listening to the Renee Rapp version. 7. "World Burn" from Mean Girls Paramount Pictures While we're on the subject of Mean Girls, let's not forget this gem à la Regina George. 8. "You Oughta Know" from Jagged Little Pill Nbc / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images I mean, of course, this has to be included. The original was written and performed by the sad-girl feminine rage icon herself, Alanis Morissette. This one might just be better than therapy (*might — please don't miss your appointment!*). 9. "What the Hell" from Mrs. Doubtfire Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images If you're a child of divorce, tired of following someone else's rules, or just wanna scream "WHAT THE HELL," have I got the song for you... 10. And "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent Gero Breloer/picture alliance via Getty Images You're gonna need to grab your girl bestie, your frenemy, or your lesbian lover for this one. Last but not least, it's the feminine rage duet we all need. What about you? What's your favorite Broadway feminine rage song you like to belt out? Let me know in the comments!