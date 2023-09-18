"Their Way Of Life Is No Longer Available": People In Their 20s And 30s Are Sharing The Realities They Wish Their Parents Understood

10.

"The struggle of being a working mom. I don't mean to insult stay-at-home moms because they work incredibly hard and struggle in their own ways, but my mom can't understand how difficult it is to balance home and a job. No, I can't always drop everything to spend extra time with my kids because they need it. I wish I could, but working isn't a choice for me. I have to work to support my family, so that sometimes means I can't chaperone a field trip or volunteer in the classroom, even if my kids want me to. When I'm working, I do feel guilty that I'm not with my kids. But also, being with my kids can be exhausting, so I don't always want to be with them every second I'm not working. I'm constantly fighting an inner battle between feeling guilty I'm at work because I'm not with my kids, feeling guilty I'm with my kids when I have work to do, and feeling guilty when I'm taking time for myself. She can't understand."