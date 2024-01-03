2. "Not that shocking but still gets me angry to this day. A company I worked at prides itself annoyingly on us learning with a trial-by-fire approach. You just get staffed with another associate and learn as you go. As a more senior associate, I got paired up with new associates to be trained. I got one who when we started, I was told by the VP in charge of professional development to let her know if there were any issues because this guy was known (literally 3 weeks into him starting) for 'not getting it.'"

"The first assignment I worked on with him, he was asking foundational questions. Eventually, I said this should be pretty similar across cases so if you remember from your first case and he told me he had no training on his first case. The other associate assigned to the project with him was on leave for the entirety of the case and whenever he asked the lead on the project for help, he got turned away and was told to 'figure it out.'

I trained him again and he was a solid associate once he knew what he was doing but his reputation was tarnished. They let him go a few weeks later."

—u/PhiloPhocion