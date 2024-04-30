    "The Peace Of Mind Is Well Worth It": People Are Revealing The Little Luxuries That They'll Never Cut Corners On

    "The peace of mind alone is well worth it."

    Fabiana Buontempo
    by Fabiana Buontempo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I always laugh at those TikTok videos that show someone simply stepping outside their home and immediately being charged money. That is truly how it feels nowadays with the cost of everything being so damn high. I could go to the store for one thing and come out shaking my head at the total cost on my receipt.

    However, when it comes to certain things in life, it is sometimes worth spending extra money if something is of good quality and will last you years to come. This specific Reddit thread is filled with some of those items. Here is what some people shared:

    1. "A good pair of shoes. Your whole body depends on your feet. Two places I never cut corners: shoes and glasses."

    u/politicssuk

    2. "A good quality pillow for sleeping."

    u/Moon_Jewel90

    3. "Any once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you can afford. Anything from going on that vacation to taking that job that requires you to drop everything for a whole new experience you’ve always wanted. We all only live once. If you can afford it, please go and do it."

    u/Keri2816

    4. "Viva paper towels. I’ll never use cheap paper towels again. The difference is unbelievable."

    u/TonyStarkTrailerPark

    5. "A great set of kitchen knives. Will last a lifetime with care."

    u/Aggravating-Pound598

    6. "A proper winter jacket and waterproof travel luggage."

    u/Glass-Key181

    7. "Getting your house professionally cleaned. My wife and I started doing it twice yearly just to get all the places we missed and needed help. Then, it turned quarterly and, eventually, monthly. We justify it by saying we can either spend an entire day cleaning the place half-assed or pay someone to do it much better than we can in a fraction of the time. It helps when you have a newborn and a 120-pound Newfoundland. The peace of mind alone is well worth it."

    u/Ajlee209

    8. "Good cooking spices and seasonings. Sure, that epicure container may cost you $12, but it will make your food taste twice as good for a few months."

    u/MyLandIsMyLand89

    "My guilty pleasure is buying expensive spices from Mountain Rose Herbs. Their garlic pepper is more addictive than doomscrolling Reddit."

    u/544075701

    9. "Blue Diamond frying pan. I saw it in 'As Seen On TV!' ads, and something made me curious. I researched online, and it seemed to be legit. I bought it, and it's the best frying pan I've ever had. Ended up buying a new one last year to replace the old."

    u/gregarioussparrow

    10. "A direct flight."

    u/ErektWarrior

    "YES. I hate flying and would pay 1.5 times more for a direct flight."

    u/SquallidSnake

    11. "Quality boots. I bought a pair of Red Wings over 10 years ago, and they are still going strong. I’ll never buy cheap boots again."

    u/Indoe-outdoe

    12. "A tailor-made suit or dress."

    u/SpynachPopeye

    13. "A good computer. Those seconds that you don't have to wait, add up to minutes and hours."

    u/flodge123

    14. "I never ever skimp on windshield wipers. Being able to see while driving in the rain can be life or death."

    u/KingMe091

    15. "Quality washer and dryer. Do not be the person who buys the cheap set that breaks the day after the warranty expires. I have watched my parents make this mistake repeatedly my whole life."

    u/Lovaloo

    16. "Cariloha pajama pants. They are pretty expensive for pajama pants but they are the most comfortable things ever. I would wear them 24/7 if I could. Over time, I have bought a ton of people those for Christmas, and they are always a big hit."

    u/rich4pres

    Is there anything you think is worth paying a little extra for? If so, share it with me in the comments below!