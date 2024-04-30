7.

"Getting your house professionally cleaned. My wife and I started doing it twice yearly just to get all the places we missed and needed help. Then, it turned quarterly and, eventually, monthly. We justify it by saying we can either spend an entire day cleaning the place half-assed or pay someone to do it much better than we can in a fraction of the time. It helps when you have a newborn and a 120-pound Newfoundland. The peace of mind alone is well worth it."