I always laugh at those TikTok videos that show someone simply stepping outside their home and immediately being charged money. That is truly how it feels nowadays with the cost of everything being so damn high. I could go to the store for one thing and come out shaking my head at the total cost on my receipt.
However, when it comes to certain things in life, it is sometimes worth spending extra money if something is of good quality and will last you years to come. This specific Reddit thread is filled with some of those items. Here is what some people shared:
1. "A good pair of shoes. Your whole body depends on your feet. Two places I never cut corners: shoes and glasses."
2. "A good quality pillow for sleeping."
3. "Any once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you can afford. Anything from going on that vacation to taking that job that requires you to drop everything for a whole new experience you’ve always wanted. We all only live once. If you can afford it, please go and do it."
4. "Viva paper towels. I’ll never use cheap paper towels again. The difference is unbelievable."
5. "A great set of kitchen knives. Will last a lifetime with care."
7. "Getting your house professionally cleaned. My wife and I started doing it twice yearly just to get all the places we missed and needed help. Then, it turned quarterly and, eventually, monthly. We justify it by saying we can either spend an entire day cleaning the place half-assed or pay someone to do it much better than we can in a fraction of the time. It helps when you have a newborn and a 120-pound Newfoundland. The peace of mind alone is well worth it."
8. "Good cooking spices and seasonings. Sure, that epicure container may cost you $12, but it will make your food taste twice as good for a few months."
"My guilty pleasure is buying expensive spices from Mountain Rose Herbs. Their garlic pepper is more addictive than doomscrolling Reddit."