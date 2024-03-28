13.

"I regret not exploring my sexuality earlier in life. I realized I was attracted to girls at 17, shortly after starting to date the guy I would go on to marry. Being coupled up through my late teens and the entirety of my 20s, I didn't have a chance to figure things out, and it took opening the marriage in my late 20s and falling head over heels for a girl just after I turned 30 to realize I wasn't genuinely in love with my husband. He was a good friend who I was okay being intimate with (I'd honestly thought I was just sex-indifferent ace-spec), but my feelings for him were nothing compared to how I felt (and still feel) about her. If we'd just taken a break to figure ourselves out, we could have saved ourselves a lot of wasted years."