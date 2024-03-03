8.

"This is the opposite of what most people say, but I regret getting a degree in a subject I love that doesn't pay anything. I'm in my mid-30s, have no savings, and am living paycheck to paycheck. My student loans may never be paid off. I'm not sure I'll be able to retire. Did I enjoy many of my jobs and feel like I was improving the world? Yes, and that's great. But so is being able to go to the grocery store and not have to hold my breath worrying that my card will get rejected again."