12 Signs That Your Friend Is Not Really Your Friend, According To A Counselor

Navigating friendships as an adult is, honestly, quite challenging. Sometimes, people even feel that ending a friendship is actually harder than ending a romantic relationship.
Maybe you and your childhood best friend have just grown apart, but it's hard to come to terms with that. Or maybe one of your adult friendships isn't serving you anymore, but pinpointing why is tricky. These are very relatable situations that I've found myself in before, too.
Luckily, there are experts like Ja'Nisha Robinson, MS, LPC, a licensed counselor and life coach who recently shared a viral thread about subtle signs that your friend isn't really your friend.
Viewed over 4 million times, Ja'Nisha pointed out many hard truths about friendships in her thread. She explained and elaborated on everything from friends who use you as a placeholder...
...to friends who don't celebrate or congratulate you.
Or those who criticize and embarrass you in front of others.
Ja'Nisha was inspired to share this thread based on her experience with reevaluating some of her friendships. "Before 2023 came to an end, I reconciled friendships with some of my closest friends. I salvaged the relationships that were worth saving," she told BuzzFeed.
"Being that my theme for this year is intentionality, it prompted me to assess friendships I’ve had the opportunity to experience throughout my life. Sometimes people don’t know that the people they love and support, the people they recognize as friends, are either just using them or don’t see them as such," Ja'Nisha added.
"People don’t deserve to be blindly taken advantage of. I just allowed my reflective thoughts on this to flow, and the thread was born," she said.