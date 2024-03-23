11. "I parted ways with a friend I’d known since we were in grade school. We did everything together, but she had some real anger management issues and was very vindictive and vengeful. As I got into my late 20s, I realized how much it dictated my mood as well as my relationships with my other friends. They later told me they only 'tolerated' her because they didn’t want to lose or upset me. When this ex-friend got engaged, she asked me to be in her wedding party. Not long after, my fiancé got very sick, and I had to cancel a double date we had scheduled."

"We rescheduled, and then I ended up having to cancel AGAIN because my fiancé was in and out of the emergency room four weekends in a row. Finally, she sent me a text telling me she didn’t think I was being a good bridesmaid and that I wasn’t giving her wedding (or her) the attention she expected — you know, because I was too busy worrying if my now-husband was going to live or die.

Her message sent me into a tizzy because I couldn’t understand how someone could be so self-centered. I told her I was done with our friendship. She begged me to stay in the wedding party (because the only other person she had was her sister). I told her I’d only be there physically. I haven’t seen or talked to her since her wedding in 2015. However, several months later, she showed up at my engagement party uninvited. Crazy."

—kathleenperoff