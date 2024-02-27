5.

"I had a best friend for years — we went through college, graduate school, and marriages together. I could not carry a pregnancy to term, so my husband and I adopted three amazing children. My friend's husband did not want kids and she decided to let it go, but she was so upset about it she could not spend time with my kids (she never told me that until the end). It was really hurtful but I knew she was in pain. Ultimately, she got divorced and started dating like crazy. One day after one date she met a guy with a teenage son and said maybe if they got serious she could have a child in her life. That was it for me. I had three beautiful children, I tried for years to have her be part of their lives. Once I realized only a man could offer that to her, that was that."