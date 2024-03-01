14 Parenting Habits That Are Actually More Toxic Than You Might Realize

12. "I will admit when I first heard of gentle parenting I was a tiny bit skeptical of it based off of social media, but after seeing it in person, it’s not just getting down on their level and speaking in a calm tone. Gentle parenting is about understanding why your child is reacting the way they are and teaching them to communicate what they are feeling. It also helps the parent to communicate why instead of simply saying 'because I said so.' My sister and brother-in-law are gentle parenting my niece, and I’ve seen them get frustrated and have to walk away because they get angry but don’t want to take it out on their child. It’s hard work and tiring at times. That said, due to gentle parenting, my niece is very good at saying what she likes, what she doesn’t, and most importantly, WHY. She is being taught that she needs to respect someone’s no and not only that but that when she says no, it needs to be respected."

"She is being taught to voice her feelings and thoughts instead of just throwing a tantrum to get her way. She is being taught that her parents are not always telling her to do something just because they are adults and she has to listen, but she is being taught why it is important to listen to what they tell her to do. They explain why she has to do it even if it’s something that isn’t fun to do. Not only is my neice learning to communicate but her parents are also learning how to communicate properly without invalidating how their daughter may feel. Gentle parenting done correctly is not harmful at all."

—talormadisonc