"Times Have Changed": People Are Sharing Things That Were Normal In The '90s And '00s But Are Now Considered A Luxury

"Household products that don't break within the first few years of use. My mom's wedding cookware is still going strong 25 years later, but whenever she needs new pans, they start flaking Teflon into the food within a few months."

It's wild to think back on what many aspects of life used to be like back in the day compared with now — but especially when it comes to the price of things and the cost of living. I found this Reddit thread where u/zombiem00se asked, "What was normal 20 to 30 years ago but is considered a luxury now?" Buckle up, because some of these responses really had me scratching my head like, "Whoa, how times have changed!"

1. "New furniture made out of real wood."

A wood dresser
2. "Owning the software you purchased."

3. "Paying no more than 30% of your income in rent."

A &quot;For rent two bedroom&quot; sign in the bushes
4. "Not being expected to be reachable 24/7."

5. "Concert ticket prices."

Taylor Swift onstage
6. "Single-income families buying a home."

7. "Good-quality fabric in clothing. I have clothes from the '90s (and '80s from my mother) that still hold up today. These days, I'm lucky if my shirt isn't saggy and misshapen within a year."

8. "Being able to afford going out every Friday after work."

Two people sitting at a bar
9. "Items not requiring a subscription each month."

10. "Household products that don't break within the first few years of use. My grandma had the same fridge from 1993 before deciding to switch to a newer, bigger one two years ago. My mom's wedding cookware is still going strong 25 years later, but whenever she needs new pans, they start flaking Teflon into the food within a few months."

11. "Legroom on an airplane."

A row of seats on an airplane
12. "Family vacations. I remember going on road trips regularly as a kid and even flying once or twice. Now that I have kids, I cannot afford a weeklong trip to the Badlands, Grand Canyon, Disney/Universal Studios, etc. The best I can do is a day trip to the Wisconsin Dells maybe once a year."

13. "Free driver’s education classes taught in all high schools."

14. "Apartments. I could get a one-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin back in 1997 for under $500. Now that same apartment is at least $2,000."

An empty apartment except for a few boxes and a plant
15. "Meals on domestic flights."

16. "Affordable healthcare."

17. "People making friends with one another purely because they enjoy their companionship and not because of networking."

18. "Drinking water from the tap without filters and softeners."

Unfiltered water coming from a faucet
19. "Clothing and shoes that last more than a year with regular wear."

20. "Being able to dance and have a good time without having the risk that it will end up being recorded and put on social media."

Is there anything you would add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.